Yemen’s naval blockade in support of Gaza

The United States military said on Thursday that its warships shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile in the southern Red Sea, reportedly the 22nd attack by the rebel group aimed at blockading Israeli ports to international shipping in support of Gaza.

The USS MASON (DDG 87) shot down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by the Houthis between 5:45 - 6: 10 p.m. (Sanaa time) on Dec. 28. There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or reported injuries. This is the 22nd… pic.twitter.com/Y4JRS22850 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 29, 2023

The leaders of Yemen’s armed and security forces held a meeting and behind them they had a map of US bases in the Middle East. The writing inside the circle says “American bases in the Middle East” pic.twitter.com/SR05ex2dVK — deeeeeee (@revolutionaryem) December 27, 2023

Nearly half of the twenty nations said to be participating in the mission have not acknowledged their role a week after the United States announced its establishment.

“Many allies don’t want to be associated with it, publicly, or at all,” reported Reuters.

In a segment from a recent Electronic Intifada livestream, I covered the Yemeni blockade in support of the Palestinians in Gaza and its impact on the Israeli economy.

Watch: @JonElmer discusses Yemen's humanitarian military intervention, imposing a blockade of Israel-bound shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Straits into the Red Sea. https://t.co/Bd6PcaIl9w pic.twitter.com/an5ELFQDRZ — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 24, 2023