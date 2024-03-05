Is Israel running short of armored vehicles?

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video of what the group said was its 34th sniper operation using the al-Ghoul anti-materiel rifle, named after the founder of the Qassam weapons industry, Adnan al-Ghoul.

Qassam has filed 30 field reports detailing 57 sniper operations overall since the ground war began at the end of October, their military media said last week.

Qassam sniper vs IDF sniper in Zeitoun, Gaza City [Qassam Brigades 21/2] pic.twitter.com/qiZyMpyY2T — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) February 23, 2024

The Qassam Brigades show thermal imaging of the building, indicating that there are multiple soldiers in the building and a sniper using the hole in the wall.

In Khan Younis, Islamic Jihad’s Al Quds Brigades published footage of a sniper operation against dismounted Israeli soldiers, also with an anti-materiel rifle.

Saraya al Quds sniper operation vs IDF soldiers in Khan Yunis [Islamic Jihad 27/2] pic.twitter.com/rf8sPL6a37 — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) February 27, 2024

Israel using out-dated armored vehicles

In 2004, Palestinian resistance groups targeted two Israeli military M113s in Gaza City with roadside bombs, killing everyone on board both vehicles. Afterward, the Israeli military announced that the M113 would no longer operate in the Gaza Strip.

However, during the 2014 war, M113s found themselves at the center of the Battle of Shuja’iyya, when Qassam fighters ambushed a Golani Brigade armored convoy, killing everyone on board.

Again, the Israeli military said the M113 would not operate inside the Gaza Strip anymore.

Qassam vs IDF in Khan Yunis, including strikes on two M113 variants, a dated, (poorly-) armoured troop carrier not seen in combat since the IDF got hit in Shuja'iyya in 2014 and lost everyone onboard. Even up-armoured the Yassin would penetrate 10x thicker. [Qassam Brigades 25/2] pic.twitter.com/XDouqqWLXF — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) February 25, 2024

You can watch the segment about the M113s in Khan Yunis at the top of this section.

Qassam vs IDF in Khan Yunis: thermobaric warhead Yassin strike against IDF soldiers-in-a-window. [Qassam Brigades 25/2] pic.twitter.com/ccuFuVrJGd — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) February 25, 2024

Qassam vs IDF in Zeitoun, Gaza City: two Yassin strikes vs tanks. [Qassam Brigades 23/2] pic.twitter.com/PRpHlFVcrE — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) February 24, 2024

Qassam vs IDF tank in Zeitoun, Gaza City. [Qassam Brigades 21/2] pic.twitter.com/WVYYy1dQyV — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) February 24, 2024