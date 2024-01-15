Watch: A collection of breakdowns and analyses of resistance videos from Gaza

Palestinian fighters and Israeli soldiers wear body cameras and have camera persons embedded in units.

During our regular Electronic Intifada livestream, we analyze the footage from both the Palestinian fighters and Israeli military forces invading Gaza.

Last month, a resistance tunnel was found by the Israeli military. It was a massive tunnel, large enough to drive cars and trucks through. After the Israeli army released the footage, the Qassam Brigades replied just hours later with their own video saying the tunnel had already been used and the Israeli military was too late.

Qassam's engineering unit during tunnel construction in footage released by IDF. A small window into an extraordinary engineering project: 50m deep; capable of plying vehicles; with formidable framing & blast doors; tunnel is 4km or ~0.8% of total network.[Qassam via IDF 18/12] pic.twitter.com/abHi8ThAqN — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 18, 2023

Later on in that clip, we took a look at how Qassam fighters shoot their videos and the role of the cameraman as a member of the fighting unit.

Qassam shows us a behind-the-scenes view of how their videos are made. On the phone he says, "after they pass, we'll signal 'they've gotten close'. Send the spotter, then the shooter, his helper and the camera man.." [Qassam Brigades 27/12] pic.twitter.com/YY9QkmE5ki — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 29, 2023

2014 IDF video of Qassam Nukhba naval commandos attacking a tank guarding IDF base off Zikim beach, N of Gaza. Fighters emerge from sea; deftly cross beach and scrubland; shed scuba kit; get within ft of tank, throw grenades; hand-deliver explosives to tank. Multiple IDF cameras. pic.twitter.com/gojKS0bOeT — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) January 6, 2024

On Saturday, we saw a Qassam fighter hand-deliver a warhead to an Israeli tank in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. We will analyze this one, and others, on our next show

Qassam fighter hand-delivers a Yassin 105 warhead under the IDF tank turret aimed at the ammo storage; fighters hit the back of an IDF engineering armoured troop carrier with mine-clearing explosives, detonating them. Clips from Khan Yunis. [Qassam Brigades 13/1] pic.twitter.com/4j3MJOBrMK — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) January 13, 2024

Our next show will be live streamed on Wednesday at 12pm ET, and can be watched on demand anytime after.