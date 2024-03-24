What is behind the US Army’s Gaza pier project?

I talked about how that pier may line up with the Israeli military’s ongoing establishment of a “highway” across the Gaza Strip, separating the north from the south.

While much about the Pentagon plan is still unknown both to the Pentagon and the public, US President Joe Biden announced during his State of the Union address earlier this month that the US would build the aid pier and that it could be operational in 60 days.

Pentagon has no idea how aid would be delivered to Gaza from the pier it pledged to build.



"In terms of how the distribution of aid is going to happen once it gets into Gaza, that's not something that we're handling...I just don't have that for you right now." pic.twitter.com/1FISXdpcmP — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 22, 2024

A flotilla of ships from the United States Army’s 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) set out last week from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, destined for the Gaza coast, 36 hours after Biden’s announcement.

“The Imperial March” plays over the loudspeaker of a US Army vessel departing on a mission to construct a temporary port for aid deliveries to Gaza pic.twitter.com/hBio42Uewa — W.G. Dunlop (@wgdunlop) March 12, 2024

The US Army pier will be a floating causeway, called a Trident Pier, consisting of segments with anchors every 100 feet along the 1,800-foot length from the Gaza shoreline.

“It’s essentially like Lego,” said Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Pugh of the construction process for the floating pier which can support the weight of tanks and trucks.

In addition to the pier will be a floating dock that is several miles offshore where the aid ships will arrive and unload.

The aid will then be shuttled from the dock to the pier by US Army support vessels and landing craft.

Pentagon officials say that about 1,000 US troops will participate in the mission.

You can watch the segment about the US Army’s pier at the top of this page. The segment includes coverage of the Israeli military’s “Netzarim corridor” project to cut the strip in two, along with my usual analyses of the latest combat videos from the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.