Palestinian resistance groups’ joint operations

The fighting groups maintain a joint operations room that brings together all the resistance factions across the political spectrum into a unified command under the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, which is by far the largest and most advanced of the forces in Gaza.

Qassam vs IDF in Khan Yunis: tunnel-borne ambush.

I analyzed videos from the past week by all those groups, who comprise the joint operations room along with the PFLP-GC’s Jihad Jibril Brigades and the Ansar Brigades.

Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades vs IDF in Khan Yunis.

In a June interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, Ayman Nofal – a top commander in the Qassam Brigades who was killed during the first weeks of the war – described the idea and intent behind the joint operations room as an important development in the evolution of the armed struggle against the Israeli military occupation.

Qassam & Saraya joint op vs IDF D9 bulldozer; next, a fighter hits NAMER troop carrier (pop.12) in weakest spot w/ Yassin. As it burns, says it's a gift fr. Bureij Battalion to Qassam chiefs: Ibrahim al-Maqadma, Ayman Nofal & current ops chief, Marwan Issa.

“There is a state of permanent communication and coordination between the components of the Joint Room, in normal times and in times of emergency and wars. The work of the resistance is continuous, not only in a time of confrontation and direct war,” Nofal told Al Jazeera.

At times, the groups train together and, as their videos show, fight together too.

Yemenis destroy US Reaper drone

Ansarallah downs a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Hodeidah, Yemen.

The Pentagon confirmed the loss of the drone, the second Reaper downed by the Yemeni Armed Forces since November.

Yemen’s effective blockade of Red Sea shipping to Israel, in solidarity with the Palestinians, has led to an increased United States naval presence in the region and frequent exchanges of fire.

