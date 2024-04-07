Watch: Six months of Palestinian resistance battles, tactics and weapons

7 April 2024
Since the first moments of the 7 October raid, the Palestinian resistance has published combat videos offering a unique view of the battle in defense of Gaza.
We see fighters moving through the streets and buildings of Gaza, utilizing an arsenal of weaponry that has been built and adapted in the Gaza Strip.
We see simple but effective weapons such as the Yassin 105 anti-tank rocket – a Soviet clone manufactured in Gaza – being widely used by fighters against Israeli army tanks, troop carriers and D9 armored bulldozers.
We see the fighters mouseholing through the walls of buildings and through tight alleys to avoid drone surveillance and using tunnels as offensive and defensive positions.
We see improvised explosive devices like the Shawaz EFP, a weapon that the Qassam Brigades – the armed wing of Hamas – have been developing and advancing for more than two decades.
The Shawaz is used on Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles. It is often remotely detonated, but sometimes we see the fighters directly placing the device beside the tank or attaching a magnetic version by hand.
We see sniper teams operating another Gaza-made weapon, the al-Ghoul anti-materiel rifle, which was first introduced during the 2014 war on Gaza.
We see the Palestinian resistance flying drones over Israeli military camps, dropping grenades and disabling tanks with larger anti-armor warheads carried by their hexacopter drones, or knocking out Israeli military surveillance towers and automatic machine gun posts along Israel’s billion-dollar Gaza fence on 7 October.
We see weapons Palestinians built under a brutal 17-year siege, with their own hands, out of “the impossible,” as Qassam’s spokesman Abu Obeida said in October.
The following video analyses are in reverse chronological order, starting from the most recent battles.
The battle for Shifa hospital II, day 180
Location: Gaza City
The battle for Shifa hospital, day 173
Location: Gaza City
Mujahid Mansour’s lone-wolf West Bank attack against Israeli special forces, day 173
Location: Ramallah hills
West Bank resistance operations, day 166
Location: Jenin
Resistance battles along Israel’s tank corridor cutting across the Gaza Strip; and the US Army’s Gaza pier plan, day 166
Locations: Gaza City; Middle Camps; Khan Younis
How the resistance uses drones to drop munitions on Israeli tanks and troops; and how drones were used at the beginning of the 7 October al-Aqsa Flood operation, day 159
Locations: 7 October operation; Beit Hanoun; Khan Younis
How the resistance defeats armored vehicles with homemade anti-tank weapons, day 153
Locations: Khan Younis; Middle Camps; Gaza City
Islamic Jihad detonates an unexploded Israeli bomb against Israeli troops during the battle of Zeitoun, day 153
Locations: Gaza City
Qassam Brigades al-Ghoul sniper rifle, day 145
Location: Gaza City
Resistance destroys outdated M113 troop carriers, day 145
Location: Khan Younis
The Joint Operations Room; how the various Palestinian resistance factions fight together, day 138
Location: Khan Younis
Ansarullah downs US Reaper drone, day 138
Location: Hodeidah, Yemen
Sniper operations against Israeli snipers, day 131
Location: Gaza City
Yassin anti-tank attacks and Israeli military medical evacuations, day 131
Location: Gaza City; Khan Younis
Hizballah demonstrates new anti-tank guided missile, day 131
Location: Israel-Lebanon border
How Palestinian fighters avoid Israeli drone surveillance, day 131
Location: Khan Younis
West Bank resistance intensifies, day 131
Location: Jenin and the northern West Bank
Qassam Brigades sniper takes out Israeli officer responsible for first raid on al-Shifa hospital, day 124
Location: Gaza City
How Palestinian fighters have used the rubble and blown-out buildings of Israel’s military destruction to their battlefield advantage, day 117
Location: Khan Younis
Hizballah demonstrates Almas top-attack anti-tank guided missile for first time, day 117
Location: South Lebanon
Resistance hit Israeli troops with sniper and anti-tank fire, day 110
Location: Khan Younis
Resistance kills 21 soldiers – the deadliest single attack on Israeli forces up to that point – during an operation that saw a Yassin strike detonate a mine-filled building with Israeli troops who were preparing the mines to destroy ten Palestinian homes, day 110
Location: Middle Camps
Palestinian fighters salute their founding commanders during battle, day 103
Location: Middle Camps
Street fighting and tunnel ambushes, day 103
Location: Northern Gaza
Hizballah attacks against Israeli positions, day 96
Location: Lebanon-Israel border
Yassin anti-tank tactics, day 96
Location: Northern Gaza; Gaza City
Palestinian fighters leave messages for displaced families, day 89
Location: Shuja’iyya, Gaza City
How the resistance uses attack tunnels to bring the fight to Israeli tanks, day 89
Location: Middle Camps
Anti-tank units operate effectively against Israeli armored vehicles, day 74
Location: Northern Gaza
Israeli propaganda inadvertently reveals stunning Qassam Brigades tunnel large enough to drive trucks through, day 74
Location: Northern Gaza
How Gaza-made weapons are defining the battle against Israeli armored vehicles, day 38
Location: Gaza Strip
Add new comment