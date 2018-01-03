Palestine in Pictures: December 2017

Israeli forces detain 16-year-old Fawzi al-Juneidi during confrontations between Palestinians and the army in the West Bank city of Hebron that followed protests against Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, 7 December. The boy, who was beaten by soldiers during his arrest, was released on bail 20 days later. Wisam Hashlamoun APA images

Twelve Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during the month of December as Israel cracked down on protests against Donald Trump’s proclamation that the US would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital – a move roundly condemned in a vote by the United Nations General Assembly.

Eight of those killed were unarmed protesters shot dead during protests along Gaza’s boundary with Israel:

Two Palestinian fighters were also killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza in the early morning hours of 9 December. Muhammad al-Safadi, 25, and Mahmoud al-Atil, 26, died in the attack in southern Gaza City.

Two killed in West Bank

Two Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank during the month of December.

Muhammad Amin Aqel, 18, had stabbed and moderately injured an Israeli soldier before he was gunned down in an apparent extrajudicial killing recorded on video from multiple angles near the Beit El checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah on 15 December.

That same day, Bassel Mustafa Muhammad Ibrahim, 29, died after he was shot in the chest by soldiers during confrontations in the town of Anata, near Jerusalem. The father of a 4-year-old boy, Ibrahim was observing the confrontations between a group of approximately 10 young stone throwers and soldiers when he was was shot at a distance of 200 meters.

Israeli forces stopped the ambulance which was carrying Ibrahim, forcing the crew to take another route. Ibrahim was pronounced dead upon arrival to the emergency room of a hospital in Ramallah.

No Israelis were killed by Palestinians during the month. An Israeli security guard was seriously wounded when he was stabbed in the chest by a Palestinian at Jerusalem’s central bus station on 10 December. Yassin Abu Qura, a 24-year-old from the northern West Bank, was arrested and charged with “a terrorist attack of attempted murder” and entering Israel without a permit.

Eighty-five Palestinians, including a Jordanian national of Palestinian origin, were killed by Israeli fire during 2017 and 17 Israelis and a British national were killed by Palestinians in the same period.

Heart attacks during Israeli raids

Also during the month of December two Palestinians – one in Gaza, the other in the West Bank – suffered fatal heart attacks during Israeli raids.

Hamda Zubeidat, 60, had a heart attack after soldiers threw a stun grenade at her house during an overnight raid on the village of al-Zubeida, north of the West Bank town of Jericho, on 13 December.

Maher Muhammad Atallah, 54, had a heart attack as a result of an Israeli air raid at the site of a Palestinian armed group in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza on 8 December.

Also during the month, a 9-year-old Palestinian boy, Muhammad Abu Haddaf, died of injuries sustained in an air strike during Israel’s assault on Gaza in summer 2014.

Two other child relatives of Muhammad – Muhammad Salah Abu Haddaf, 8, and Mahmoud Khaled Musa Abu Haddaf, 15 – and an adult relation, Suleiman Samir Abu Haddaf, 21, were also killed in the 8 August 2014 attack.

Approximately 550 Palestinian children were killed during the 51 days of Israeli bombardment that summer.

Children seriously injured

Israeli soldiers inflicted potentially irreversible head injuries on several Palestinian children during the month of December.

Among them is a 14-year-old boy who lost an eye after being hit in the face with a tear gas canister fired by an Israeli soldier in a watchtower during a protest on the Gaza-Israel boundary on 11 December.

The following day in the West Bank, Hamed al-Masri, 15, was shot in the face with live ammunition and reportedly remains hospitalized in critical condition. Israel initially claimed that the boy was attempting to stab soldiers when he was shot. Later they said that the child was “suspected of an attempt to attack on the border.”

Muhammad Tamimi, 15, was seriously injured when he was shot in the face with a rubber-coated metal bullet fired at close range in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh on 15 December.

He required complex surgery and doctors fear he may be left with permanent disabilities.

His cousin, 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi, was arrested days later during a night raid on her home after she was seen in a widely circulated video slapping and shoving an Israeli soldier on her family’s property shortly after Muhammad was shot. Ahed’s mother and an adult cousin were also arrested.

Nearly 200 children were among the almost 600 Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces following Trump’s Jerusalem declaration, the human rights group Addameer stated on 26 December.

Meanwhile, as Palestinian reconciliation efforts continued to founder, Rafah crossing – the sole point of exit and entry for the vast majority of Gaza’s two million residents – remained closed in December, with the exception of a three-day opening that allowed more than 1,800 people to leave Gaza and more than 600 to return. More than 20,000 Palestinians are registered and waiting to cross via Rafah.

Fourteen Palestinians in Syria were reported to have died due to the ongoing violence in the country during the month of December.

The vast majority were fighters who were killed in battle alongside government forces in the area of Deir al-Zour, in the east of the country.

A refugee was reported to have been killed by government sniper fire in Deraa camp and a Palestinian was recorded during the month as having died in Syrian government prison.

Palestinians inspect damage to a football field on the outskirts of Gaza City after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, 1 December. Ashraf Amra APA images

The darkened Old City of Jerusalem, viewed from the Mount of Olives, after the Palestinian Waqf religious trust shut off the lights at the Dome of the Rock in protest of President Donald Trump’s anticipated announcement that the US would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, 6 December. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

Israeli police detain two Palestinian boys as demonstrators gather at the Damascus Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City to protest against US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, 7 December. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

Palestinians protest against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Gaza City, 7 December. Ezz Zanoun ActiveStills

A Palestinian walks through tear gas during confrontations with Israeli soldiers near the eastern boundary of the Gaza Strip in protest of Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on 8 December. Ezz Zanoun ActiveStills

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during confrontations with Israeli forces at Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 8 December. Palestinians held protests throughout Gaza and the West Bank in a “day of rage” over Trump’s Jerusalem declaration two days earlier. Ashraf Amra APA images

Palestinian protestors confront Israeli occupation forces near a checkpoint in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on 8 December during “day of rage” protests against Trump’s Jerusalem declaration. Wisam Hashlamoun APA images

Palestinians and their supporters demonstrate against Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Berlin, Germany, 10 December. Anne Paq ActiveStills

Israeli forces walk down a street during confrontations with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank city of Hebron on 9 December. Wisam Hashlamoun APA images

Women supporters of the Islamic Jihad faction hold weapons during a protest against Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Gaza City, 11 December. Ashraf Amra APA images

Palestinian lawyers confront Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Ramallah on 12 December as demonstrations continue to flare in the Middle East and elsewhere over Jerusalem. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

An undercover Israeli cop dressed as a Palestinian protester shoots in the air as he arrests a demonstrator in the West Bank city of Ramallah on 12 December. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

Muhammad Amin Aqel, 18, lies on the ground after being shot by Israeli Border Police near the Beit El checkpoint in the central West Bank on 15 December. The youth was shot several times by Israeli forces while he was running away from soldiers after having stabbed one of them, injuring him moderately. The teen later died of his injures. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

Palestinians confront Israeli occupation forces along the boundary with Israel, east of Gaza City, on 15 December as demonstrations over Jerusalem continued throughout Gaza and the West Bank. Ashraf Amra APA images

A Palestinian boy peers at the body of Ibrahim Abu Thurayya during the 29-year-old’s funeral in Gaza City on 16 December. Abu Thurayya, whose legs were amputated after being hit in an Israeli airstrike in 2008, died after he was shot in the head by an Israeli army sniper during a protest along the Gaza-Israel boundary the previous day. Mohammed Dahman APA images

Ahed Tamimi, 16, is taken out of an Israeli military court at Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah on 20 December. The girl was arrested during a night raid on her home in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh after a video showing her slapping an Israeli soldier went viral. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas meets with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh on 21 December. Palestinian officials told media that Saudi Arabia has been working behind the scenes to press them to support Trump’s nascent “peace” plan that would see limited Palestinian autonomy inside disconnected patches of the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip and no return of refugees. Thaer Ganaim APA images

An Israeli Border Police combatant points his weapon at Palestinian medics during confrontations with protesters near the Beit El checkpoint in the central West Bank on 22 December. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

A lioness and her cubs at a zoo in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on 24 December. The litter of three lion cubs were put up for sale at a cost of $3,500 per animal, as the zoo is under threat of closing due to lack of funds to care for the remaining animals. Abed Rahim Khatib APA images

Family members bid a final farewell to Muhammad al-Dahdouh, shot and fatally wounded by Israeli occupation forces during a protest along the Gaza-Israel boundary a week earlier, during the young man’s funeral in Gaza City on 24 December. Ashraf Amra APA images

Midnight mass is held at the Church of the Nativity — which Christian tradition holds to be the birthplace of Jesus — in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on 25 December. Thaer Ganaim APA images

An Palestinian farmer sows wheat during confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli occupation forces near Huwwara checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Nablus on 27 December 2017. Shadi Jarar’ah APA images

A Palestinian child rings in the New Year in Gaza City on 30 December. Mohammed Asad APA images