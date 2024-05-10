Student intifada sweeps US campuses

The students have been met with violent repression from police, and smears from their university administrations, corporate media, pro-genocide lawmakers and Zionist groups.

In early May, I was joined by four students and one professor from universities across the US who have been part of the encampments.

While organizing their campuses to demand divestment, they have experienced first-hand not just arrests and violations of their civil rights, but also the broad and growing support of their communities and by Palestinian civil society.

Tell me again that the protests don’t matter.

“In every Palestinian home, tears mix with unwavering resolve as we witness you in TV news.”



Palestinian students recorded these messages to the students of the world protesting against Israel's occupation and attacks in Gaza.

Yusef, a student protester at UCLA, describes the attack at the Palestine Solidarity Encampment Last night. He received 12 staples to the back of his head after being hit by a wooden plank.

UCLA students were attacked by a violent Zionist mob on Tuesday night. Then school administration and the mayor sent in the cops to do this last night.



Why the fuck would you do that to your students? The people in power do not care about "safety."

It was “simply unbelievable for them to first allow us to be attacked and then use it for the reason for the sweep,” he told The Electronic Intifada Podcast.

Sherif I., a member of Columbia University Apartheid Divest, described the New York Police Department’s attacks on students that had happened several days before.

Just watch the first two minutes. You hear tasers going off; students are screaming throughout. They are thrown to the ground, assaulted.



We see the police throw students down the stairs as the cops also push away press.



This video is just 5 minutes of what happened tonight. https://t.co/9xv4r2GZ9u pic.twitter.com/EPoctapG0E — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) May 1, 2024

He added that “The camp was the safest place on campus, it was loving, beautiful, it created an amazing sense of community, and so [many] of us had felt, for the first time, that we had a space on the campus.”

Bryce Greene, a graduate student at the University of Indiana and a writer with Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting, told us that snipers were escorted onto campus by university administrators and had set up positions on the roof of a building overlooking the encampment.

IU Admin escort snipers on day three of Gaza encampment. The encampment is full of students, faculty, and community members including young children.

Sniper on the roof of the IMU.

Sniper on the roof of the IMU.

Absolutely unhinged response to a nonviolent encampment by a murderous and paranoid police state.

Pigs singled out @TheGreeneBJ for arrest. Not only are they arresting people under a statute that is likely illegal, but they're also doing so selectively. These jackbooted fucking fascists will stop at nothing to protect IU's complicity in the Gaza genocide

Today I learned that while my appeals process has started for my ban from campus, the ban will not be stayed and I am still not allowed on IU Bloomington's campus for five years.

Bikrum Gill, an assistant professor of political science at Virginia Tech, was also arrested in late April as police broke up the encampment there. He explained that since October, the administration has fostered a hostile climate on campus against Palestinian students in particular.

Solidarity with my mentor, Professor Bikrum Gill (@bikrumsinghgill) These shameful universities would rather arrest faculty at their places of work than divest from genocide.

Jake E., an organizer of the encampment at California State University Los Angeles, told us that the students involved in their encampment – who watched the LAPD attack the students at UCLA – were trying to prepare for a police crackdown.

UC Berkeley’s “Camp Free Palestine”

Earlier this month, I visited the encampment at UC Berkeley and spoke to Matt Fernandez, a law student and organizer of their “Camp Free Palestine” about the support of the community and the reasons why students are determined to stay until the university divests.

In the background, you can hear the sounds of Israeli drones, which students have broadcast over speakers to remind passers-by of the constant noise of drones over the Gaza Strip.

