News highlights for week 30 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes and shelling have continued across the Gaza Strip. In the north, Israel targeted residential blocs in Jabaliya, Gaza City and Beit Lahiya.

A short while ago Israeli forces struck a home in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza, murdering and injuring a number of people. Israel continues to attack northern Gaza relentlessly, after targeting the north and refugee camps there especially over the last seven months. pic.twitter.com/vjC9oVAX5N — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) April 29, 2024

Abdilrahman, the grandchild of #Refaat Alareer, 2-month old, killed yesterday in an Israeli airstrike, along with his mom and dad. pic.twitter.com/Lb3Et9vTBx — Yousef Aljamal 🪁 (@YousefAljamal) April 27, 2024

Our contributor Abubaker Abed took this photo of Deir al-Balah on Tuesday, saying that Israel bombed a home very close to his house. He added that amongst the casualties was one child:

Breaking 🚨:



That was only 20m from me as a huge explosion has just now blown up at Azaiza house in Deir al-Balah, amounting in a child murder and other casualties.



The ambulances are rushing to the place now. pic.twitter.com/2m4RgSPaLh — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) April 30, 2024

“The Al-Zwayda Area, north of Deir al-Balah, is being repeatedly targeted as a huge, terrifying missile has just now hit a residential building. Warplanes continue to closely hover above the area. Drones are continuing to buzz. Ambulances’ sirens, the normal tone in Gaza, are back again for casualties,” he reported.

Israel also continued to target areas in and around the southern city of Rafah relentlessly, as Israeli officials ramp up threats of a ground invasion.

Dozens of Palestinians in Rafah have been killed over the past few days in multiple bombings of apartment blocs and homes.

On Tuesday, Israel struck tents of displaced people in Rafah with incendiary weapons.

Earlier today, the Israeli occupation targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Rafah with incendiary ammunition. pic.twitter.com/FU7RCvGHTf — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 30, 2024

Israel insists on invading Rafah

Meanwhile, Israel is reportedly setting up a complex system of checkpoints that will prevent men of “military age” from fleeing Rafah in preparation for its offensive on the southern Gaza border city, according to a report published on Tuesday in Middle East Eye, citing an unnamed senior western official.

According to the report, “The checkpoints are designed to allow some women and children to leave Rafah ahead of an expected Israeli offensive, but unarmed, civilian Palestinian men will likely be separated from their families and remain trapped in Rafah during the assault.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that the Israeli army will move ahead with a ground invasion into Rafah, “whether or not there is a [ceasefire] deal” that would include a prisoner swap.

The extremist national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who had reportedly warned Netanyahu that if the Rafah invasion did not happen it would mean the dissolution of the prime minister’s government, said on Tuesday that he was pleased with Netanyahu’s statement.

Ben-Gvir said he had “warned the prime minister [of the consequences] if, God forbid, Israel does not enter Rafah, If God forbid, we end the war. If, God forbid, there will be a reckless deal.”

“The prime minister heard my words, promised that Israel would go into Rafah, promised that the war would not end and promised that there would be no reckless deal. I welcome these things. I think the prime minister understands very well what it will mean if these things do not take place,” he added.

Ben-Gvir’s colleague, Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, called for the “total annihilation” of Gaza on Tuesday, adding that Israel’s war cabinet should not agree to political concessions in any ceasefire negotiation.

Breaking: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared: "We must obliterate Rafah, Deir al-Balah, and Nuseirat. The memory of the Amalekites must be erased. No partial destruction will suffice; only absolute and complete devastation." pic.twitter.com/EPunH4JDwl — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) April 30, 2024

Palestinian human rights organizations have said that an attack on Rafah, which is where half the population of the Gaza Strip has already fled, would be catastrophic.

Al-Haq, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights and Al Mezan said last week that “[o]ur organizations warn of the threat of an Israeli ground invasion on Rafah.”

“Such an attack would represent the peak of the Israeli attack on Gaza, with the intent of inflicting the highest number of casualties and civilian victims, potentially leading to mass forcible displacement towards the Egyptian borders, located mere meters away.”

“This scenario threatens the acceleration of the Nakba on the Palestinian people and is an approaching reality,” the groups added.

37 million tons of rubble, thousands of decomposing bodies

The United Nations stated that across Gaza, there are more than 37 million tons of debris and rubble, and that much of it also contains unexploded ordnance.

The United Nations Mine Action Service reported that it could take up to 14 years to clear all the explosive threats once the war is over.

And according to the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza, an estimated 10,000 bodies are decomposing under the rubble.

الدفاع المدني في غزة: أكثر من 10 آلاف مفقود ما زالوا تحت أنقاض مئات البنايات المدمرة منذ بدء العدوان على القطاع.



- استمرار تكدس آلاف الجثامين تحت الأنقاض بدأ يتسبب بانتشار الأمراض والأوبئة، لاسيما مع دخول فصل الصيف وارتفاع درجات الحرارة الذي يسرّع في عملية تحلل الجثامين. pic.twitter.com/e5RpyhciiB — قناة فلسطين اليوم (@Paltodaytv) April 30, 2024

Pressure on international agencies such as the UN is needed, the civil defense added, to “allow the entry of heavy equipment necessary to enable our crews to save the lives of those wounded by the ongoing Israeli bombing, as well as to extract the bodies of the martyrs that are decomposing under the rubble, and are causing a health disaster for the population.”

The US military, meanwhile, began construction of a pier off the coast of northern Gaza this week, in coordination with the Israelis and USAID, the State Department’s development agency.

EXCLUSIVE: Israeli military demolished homes to make way for US Gaza aid pier: https://t.co/OLMUKM6Hqn (@newhumanitarian) — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) April 30, 2024

Protests in West Bank

In the occupied West Bank, hundreds of students at Birzeit University near Ramallah protested a visit by the German ambassador to the Palestinian Authority on Tuesday and forced him to leave the campus.

Palestinian students at Birzeit University near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank expelled the German ambassador to the Palestinian Authority, Oliver Owcza, forcing him out of the premises over Germany’s support of Israel. pic.twitter.com/HBFqtN51kn — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 30, 2024

Germany remains the second-largest exporter of weapons to Israel, behind the US.

Also on Tuesday, in Ramallah, protesters held a demonstration outside of the office of Canada’s representative to the Palestinian Authority, over Canada’s role in supporting Israel’s genocide. Palestinian Authority security services and police shoved and beat protesters.

Protesters chanted: “Oh [Palestinian] Authority, what’s wrong with you? I don’t know what happened to you? You’re arresting those with honor, while the spies are in your midst.”

تغطية صحفية: مناوشات بين المتظاهرين والأجهزة الأمنية الفلسطينية خلال وقفة أمام السفارة الكندية في رام الله، دعماً لغزة ورفضاً للمواقف الكندية من الحرب. pic.twitter.com/GqLQhzYinI — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 30, 2024

Record number of Palestinian children in administrative detention

Defense for Children International-Palestine reported this week that Israeli forces are holding 61 Palestinian children in administrative detention.

The rights group states that “This is a record number since DCIP began monitoring child administrative detainees in 2008. At least half of these children were detained after 7 October, 2023, as Israeli forces escalated military operations throughout the occupied West Bank.”

Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director at Defense for Children International-Palestine said that since 7 October, “Israeli forces have accelerated their arrest campaigns against Palestinian children and detained a record number of children without charge.”

The rights group says that about one in three Palestinian child detainees are held under administrative detention orders, according to the Israel Prison Service. At the end of March, Israeli forces were detaining 194 Palestinian children.

The rise in the number of Palestinian children subjected to administrative detention coincides with the alarming conditions faced by Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, Defense for Children International-Palestine added.

The situation of Palestinian prisoners has become increasingly worse, with children reporting very harsh conditions since 7 October.

Administrative detention is a form of imprisonment without charge or trial regularly used by Israeli authorities to detain Palestinians, including children.

Palestinian children held under administrative detention orders are not presented with charges, and their detention is based on secret evidence that is neither disclosed to the child nor their attorney, preventing them from preparing a legal challenge to the detention and its alleged basis.

Activists, students rise up against genocide

On Tuesday, CODEPINK’s Medea Benjamin disrupted Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a House meeting.

“I couldn’t just listen to him talk about US leadership while the whole world is watching US complicity in the genocide occurring in Gaza,” she tweeted.

BREAKING: Today, I disrupted Secretary of “Defense” Lloyd Austin during a House meeting. I couldn’t just listen to him talk about U.S. leadership while the whole world is watching U.S. complicity in the genocide occurring in Gaza pic.twitter.com/EbuMA6VDxk — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) April 30, 2024

Cops also violently arrested and beat students at the nearby City College of New York.

Columbia University right now pic.twitter.com/NfEJyKCYTJ — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) May 1, 2024

Friends, please, please amplify. The NYPD are now raiding City College. Reports are hundreds of cops. Please, I know that what happened at Columbia tonight is sickening--but this is Part II. And our @cuny students are largely working class students of color. pic.twitter.com/PfEo1mCzVe — Jeanne Theoharis (@JeanneTheoharis) May 1, 2024

On Monday night, Columbia students took over Hamilton Hall, which they renamed after Hind Rajab, the six-year-old girl who was killed by Israeli soldiers at the end of January in Gaza City.

Hind was the sole survivor of a massacre of her family who were all killed in their car as they attempted to evacuate their neighborhood, but nearly two weeks later, the little girl’s body was found alongside those of her relatives in the car as well as the bodies of the two paramedics who were found in the ambulance that had come to her assistance.

Journalist Lama al-Arian filmed NYPD breaking into the Hind Hall building last night and forcing protesters out to be arrested.

Police have broken into Hamilton Hall at Columbia University to arrest students inside who’ve taken it over last night in order to pressure the university to divest pic.twitter.com/0ovgz1r9Gp — Lama Al-Arian (@lalarian) May 1, 2024

Several arrests at the gates of Columbia University as students, faculty, and staff attempt to protect the university.



NYPD is using flood lights on the campus, hindering visibility. https://t.co/GvyrvoV76K pic.twitter.com/c7HgdNvy1O — Talia Jane (@taliaotg) May 1, 2024

UPDATE FROM ONE POLICE PLAZA:

- No press allowed inside Hind’s Hall, including WKCR.

- Multiple Columbia students were taken straight to the hospital due to severe injuries by NYPD.

- Students had swollen faces from being kicked repeatedly by police. pic.twitter.com/TsSUgQcCOK — Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine (@ColumbiaSJP) May 1, 2024

Police were quite literally throwing tables and pushing students down the stairs until one passed out. Inviting the NYPD onto campus at @Columbia University has both destroyed more property and endangered more people than the original occupation of the building. — maryam alwan🇵🇸 (@maryamalwan) May 1, 2024

Columbia student radio WKCR reporting that Columbia’s President Shafik didn’t directly communicate with students before sending in NYPD…she just cc’ed them on her invitation to NYPD Chief to come take over campus. Abject failure and collapse of an institution. https://t.co/2ZdpFxH40x — chad wellmon (@cwellmon) May 1, 2024

A Zionist mob attacked the UCLA encampment last night beating students, launching fireworks into the encampment, pepper spraying students, and throwing tear gas canisters. This is a scene out of the West Bank happening on an American campus. pic.twitter.com/yzLkTVRa20 — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 1, 2024

