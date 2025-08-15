Israel hunts, then kills, Anas Al-Sharif in Gaza City

Israel assassinated six reporters, including Al Jazeera’s Anas Al-Sharif and Mohammad Qreiqeh, while they were inside their media tent in the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital. Gaza City, 11 August. Omar Ashtawy APA images

The following is from the news roundup during the 14 August livestream. Watch the entire episode here.

Israel killed at least 564 Palestinians and injured nearly 3,100 between 6 August and 13 August, according to official records from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The number of casualties among starving people trying to access food aid has increased to nearly 1,900 killed and approximately 13,600 injured since 27 May, when Israel and the US opened their private so-called aid distribution sites, opening fire on crowds every day since.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed at least 100 Palestinians, the health ministry reported, including 61 in attacks in Gaza City, as Israel’s destruction of northern Gaza intensifies. Nearly 40 starving people were killed on Wednesday while trying to obtain food aid.

An airstrike in al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City on 11 August killed an entire family, the only survivor being a young girl named Lorin al-Nadeem, who was trapped beneath the rubble, pinned against a mattress that Lorin said was her parents’ bed.

The Palestinian civil defense recorded her rescue.

Breaking:



An air strike on a house in Zaytoon neighborhood killed a whole family. This child was the only survivor. Her name is Lorin.

Family name: al-Nadeem



Lorin said, “we were sleeping. This is my parents’ bed” Lorin said, nodding toward the mattress.

Still waiting for the… pic.twitter.com/35rjva9dGC — Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) August 12, 2025

The civil defense stated on 12 August that one of its firefighters was killed in his family’s tent shelter in al-Mawasi in southern Gaza. More than 135 rescue workers with the civil defense have been killed over the past 22 months.

Israel’s escalations of attacks in Gaza City this week killed at least seven children in a single airstrike on a building in al-Zaytoun neighborhood on Sunday, 10 August.

The bodies of seven small children, most of whom appear to be babies and toddlers, lay bloodied and strewn on the floor at a hospital, as family members mourned over them.

Journalists assassinated

Later that evening, on 10 August, Israel directly attacked a journalists’ tent in the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, assassinating six broadcast reporters and photojournalists, as Israel’s hunting and targeted killings of high-profile witnesses to its crimes of genocide continue with impunity.

Al Jazeera’s Anas Al-Sharif, a 28-year-old reporter who millions in Palestine and around the world relied on every day for his coverage, was killed alongside the network’s correspondent Mohammad Qreiqeh, their cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Nofal, journalists Moamen Aliwa and Mohammad al-Khaldi, and Saad Jundiya, a Palestinian civilian who happened to be present.

Israel’s deliberate assassination of journalists in Gaza is a cornerstone of its genocidal strategy, advancing four interwoven goals: to dismantle the infrastructure of truth, erasing evidence and undermining future prosecutions; to terrorize journalists into silence, stifling… pic.twitter.com/z7IjV05huV — Lima Bustami (@bustami_lima) August 11, 2025

Just three weeks ago, we highlighted Anas Al-Sharif’s appeal to all international press freedom and human rights organizations to do something against renewed threats against him by the Israeli military.

Al-Sharif’s friend and fellow reporter Ibrahim Nofal, whose brother Mohammad was killed in the airstrike on 10 August, had filmed Anas Al-Sharif reacting to the video of Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, who openly threatened Al-Sharif on social media.

❤️‍🔥“I will continue until my last breath.” Those were the words of martyred journalist Anas Al-Sharif in response to a direct threat from Avichay Adraee, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) and head of the IOF Spokesperson’s Unit for Arab media. Anas was… pic.twitter.com/Ybr6lqMUym — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) August 13, 2025

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that Israel “has turned its horrific 22-month war on the Gaza Strip into a slaughterhouse for Palestinian journalists, systematically targeting them and their workplaces in an effort to enforce a total media blackout across the enclave.”

🧵Euro-Med Monitor strongly condemns Israel’s killing of five Al Jazeera crew members in the #Gaza Strip, including correspondents @AnasAlSharif0 and Mohammed Qreiqeh pic.twitter.com/VEvYXkyTAe — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) August 11, 2025

بينهم رضيع عمره أيام.. #الجزيرة ترصد أحوال الأطفال في قسم سوء التغذية بمستشفى أصداء المريض#حرب_غزة #الأخبار pic.twitter.com/angYEZQvO4 — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) August 10, 2025

⚠️To Whom It May Concern,

The occupation is now openly threatening a full-scale invasion of Gaza.

For 22 months, the city has been bleeding under relentless bombardment from land, sea, and air.

Tens of thousands have been killed, and hundreds of thousands wounded.



If this… — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 10, 2025

قصف لا يتوقف…

منذ ساعتين والعدوان الإسرائيلي يشتد على مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/yW8PesTkFT — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 10, 2025

“Night and day, the Israeli raids on Gaza do not stop,” Al-Sharif wrote. “And this is one of them, just moments ago, targeting a house west of Gaza City.”

ليلًا ونهارًا، لا تتوقف الغارات الإسرائيلية على غزة… وهذه واحدة منها قبل قليل استهدفت منزلًا غرب مدينة غزة.pic.twitter.com/fbipsz7gBa — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 8, 2025

🚨Carried high on the shoulders of his colleagues like a hero, Anas Al-Sharif, the legendary Al Jazeera correspondent whose reporting became the voice of Gaza, was laid to rest after being martyred in an Israeli occupation strike.



The bombing targeted an Al Jazeera press tent… pic.twitter.com/sri6seABnx — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) August 10, 2025

Another video from earlier this year of Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif reuniting with his young daughter during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr: pic.twitter.com/A0FMGUMeTJ — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) August 10, 2025

Reporter Ahmed al-Najjar in Khan Younis told Al Jazeera on Tuesday that the targeted airstrike on the network’s staff was the most devastating loss Gaza’s journalism community has faced.

Journalist Saleh Aljafarawi mourned Anas Al-Sharif and posted a video of their reunion during the so-called ceasefire in January of this year.

رااااح أنس رااااح والله راااح 💔💔💔💔😭😭😭

مااا حقدر أشوفو بعد هيك ولا حقدر أتصل فيه ولا حقدر أروح أقعد معاااه ماا حقدر 😭💔💔 pic.twitter.com/AyfvUT6UnB — صالح الجعفراوي | Saleh Aljafarawi (@S_Aljafarawi) August 10, 2025

Anas al-Sharif was buried in Gaza City today along with his colleagues. His older brother, Ahmed, wept over his body. Israel brags about killing him--they know no one will hold them to account. "Silence or death" is how Anas characterized Israel's threats. He refused to be silent pic.twitter.com/I27LuTEx8c — Sharif Kouddous شريف عبد القدوس (@sharifkouddous) August 11, 2025

🚨BREAKING | Journalist Anas al-Sharif @AnasAlSharif0 was just murdered along with journalist Mohammad Qreaqea and journalist Mosab al-Sharif by an Israeli occupation airstrike that targeted the Al-Jazeera journalist tent at al-Shifa Hospital. pic.twitter.com/LrUWm2Qbij — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) August 10, 2025

In 2024, Israeli forces “executed his mom who sought shelter and medicine at Al-Shifa Hospital during the second assault on the compound,” according to his colleague Nour Odeh. “Mohammad was killed a few steps away from the crime scene of his mom’s murder,” Odeh said.

AJ reporter Mohamed Qreiqe grew up an orphan & only son. In 2024, Israeli forces executed his mom who sought shelter & medicine in Gaza City’s AlShifa hospital during the 2nd assault on the compound. Mohamed was killed a few steps away from the crime scene of his mom’s murder. pic.twitter.com/Bqtqf40S9e — Nour Odeh 🇵🇸🍉 #FreePalestine (@nour_odeh) August 11, 2025

“We were unnaturally close,” she said. “He spent his time between his work and his home, he dedicated his life to his wife and children. Mohammad and Anas had a very strong relationship. But we never expected them to meet the same end.”

Lethal airdrops provide less than 1 percent of daily aid needs

Meanwhile, as Israel slaughters professional eyewitnesses to its crimes, Western and regional states continue to send lethal airdropped parcels of food aid instead of forcing Israel to open the crossings to the 22,000 aid trucks that remain blocked from entering.

كان بانتظار الحصول على مساعدات.. لحظة سقوط أحد صناديق الإنزال الجوي على طفل واستشهاده في مخيم النصيرات وسط قطاع #غزة#حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/3kKkzAS1a3 — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) August 9, 2025

The day before, on 8 August, an aid parcel landed on top of people and severely injured 19-year-old Karam al-Khalout.

Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defense, standing at the teenager’s bedside in the hospital, called for stopping the airdrops and instead ensure aid delivery through official crossings “in a safe and organized manner, guaranteeing it reaches those in need without endangering civilians’ lives.”

“This is what we’ve been warning about since the Israeli occupation agreed to the Arab countries’ airdrops to Gaza,” Basal stated.

The Gaza government media office stated on 9 August that at least 23 Palestinians have been killed and 124 wounded from these airdrops since the beginning of the genocide.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor released statistics on the exact amount of aid that has been dropped. From 26 July to 11 August, only 1,218 aid packages were dropped into Gaza, the group stated.

“Gaza’s actual need is around 600 trucks of aid every single day to stop famine and begin recovery. Over 17 days, that equals 10,200 trucks.”

“Since one truckload equals 30 airdropped packages, Gaza requires about 18,000 packages each day. The 1,218 packages dropped in that period equal just 40.6 truckloads in total, or an average of only 2.4 trucks per day, a mere 0.4 percent of what is actually needed.”

“At this rate, it would take 250 days of airdrops to deliver the same amount of aid Gaza requires in a single day,” Euro-Med said.

However, Denmark, in coordination with the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, announced that it would start participating in lethal airdrops, joining the UK, Canada, France and Spain, among other countries, which have decided to turn to public relations management instead of physically stopping Israel’s genocide, and the starvation and siege it is imposing on Gaza.

Apparently the “humanitarian crisis” is very tolerable to @CanadianPM @MarkJCarney, otherwise he would be taking effective action against “Israel,” instead of these disgusting photo ops https://t.co/vXTqgZc9cF — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) August 14, 2025

Orchestrated killing at “aid” sites

Israeli forces at the Gaza boundary crossings and Israeli and American mercenary forces operating the private so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites continue to trap, injure and kill starving Palestinians every day.

Doctors Without Borders has released a report titled “This is not aid, this is orchestrated killing,” which draws on “medical data, patient testimonies and first-hand medical witnessing to demonstrate that what has been branded as ‘aid distribution’ is in fact a system of institutionalized starvation and dehumanization.”

Joining similar calls by Palestinian civil society and United Nations agencies, the humanitarian group called for an immediate dissolution of the GHF distribution mechanism and urged states and private donors to refrain from funding “what is essentially a death trap.”

And Israeli forces continue to target starving Palestinians at crossings in northern Gaza, who try to obtain limited amounts of food aid, and those who are working to protect the aid from armed, Israel-backed gangs.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor’s Maha Husseini reported on Wednesday that an Israeli airstrike targeted a group of security personnel, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

Breaking (Initial): An Israeli airstrike has just targeted a group of security personnel in northern #Gaza who were trying to secure aid, killing around seven people



For weeks, aid has been looted by armed gangs operating under the protection of Israeli forces (gangs are allowed… — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) August 13, 2025

Hundreds starved to death

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on 13 August that it recorded eight deaths – three of them children – due to starvation in a 24-hour period.

This brings the total number of victims of Israel’s starvation to 235, including 106 children.

Reporter Moaz Abutaha interviewed Dr. Ahmad Al-Farra at Nasser Medical Complex this week, who talked about his two-year-old patient, Sham Qudeih, who weighs just four kilograms – less than 9 pounds.

❗️Two-year-old Sham Qudeih now lies at Nasser hospital weighing just four kilograms, a third of the healthy weight for her age. She has lost nearly eight kilograms, suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Her body is little more than skin over bone, with her muscles and fat… pic.twitter.com/MpG9L1WeNS — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) August 10, 2025

Highlighting resilience

Finally, as we always do, we wanted to highlight people expressing joy, determination and resilience across Palestine and around the world.

A new assessment by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the UN’s satellite center revealed that 98.5 percent of cropland in the Gaza Strip is either destroyed, in no-go zones imposed by the Israeli military, or both.

Palestinians have stewarded, cared for and made fruitful the entirety of that land for millennia.

But in a tiny corner of the 1.5 percent of land that they can still access and reclaim for food production as Israel’s starvation on Gaza accelerates, members of the Sameer Project, a mutual aid organization in Gaza, recorded video of an abundance of cucumber and zucchini plants, along with tomatoes, growing in the sunshine across about two and a half acres.

And finally, musician and music teacher Ahmed Muin Abu Amsha led a song with his students, using the incessant drones overhead as instruments.

The song, Carry it, Jamal, Carry it, he says, “is a call to lift the weight of truth, the voice of courage, and the spirit that refuses to be silenced.”