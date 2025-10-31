Israel kills dozens of children in a single day during “ceasefire”

Palestinians mourn their loved ones who were killed in Israeli strikes, Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza City, 29 October Omar Ashtawy APA images

The following is from the news roundup during the 30 October livestream. Watch the entire episode here.

In Gaza, Israel continued to break the ceasefire by killing and injuring Palestinians in airstrikes and drone attacks, and by sustaining the brutal siege on humanitarian aid and necessary equipment to feed people, rebuild infrastructure and save lives.

On 28 October, Israel claimed that Palestinian resistance forces killed an Israeli soldier in Rafah, and alleged that the body of an Israeli captive transferred from Gaza by Hamas did not match one of the 13 to be handed over as part of the ceasefire.

The Israeli government stated that it would resume wide-scale attacks, and that night, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 104 Palestinians, including 46 children, and injured more than 250.

Journalist Mohamed Al-Jabary filmed Palestinians carrying the bodies of their loved ones, including many children wrapped in small white shrouds, to cemeteries on Wednesday morning.

Hamas rejected Israel’s claims, saying its armed wing had no connection to any attack on Israeli soldiers in Rafah, and called on the international mediators to take immediate action to rein Israel in.

The political party called Israel’s airstrikes “an extension of a series of violations committed over the past few days, including attacks that resulted in deaths and injuries, and the continued closure of the Rafah crossing, which confirms the insistence on violating the terms of the agreement and attempting to sabotage it.”

Since the ceasefire took hold on 10 October, at least 211 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 600 injured, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The Gaza government media office tallied at least 125 violations by Israel of the ceasefire before Tuesday’s attacks.

Included in that number were at least 52 shooting operations directly targeting civilians, nine incursions of its vehicles into residential neighborhoods, crossing the so-called Yellow Line, in addition to 55 shelling and targeting operations and 11 bombings of civilian buildings. Twenty one citizens were arrested in various areas of the Gaza Strip as well, the media office stated.

On 27 October, an Israeli drone strike near Khan Younis in the south killed at least two Palestinians.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s airstrikes, Gaza’s civil defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said that rescue workers were still trying to recover the dead and wounded from underneath massive amounts of rubble. Hospitals were overwhelmed with injured people, he said.

Reporter Ahmed Kaheel captured this clip of a rescue operation on Tuesday night:

🚨BREAKING | Rescue teams are retrieving a wounded person from beneath the rubble of a bombed house behind Al-Yazji Bakery in Al-Nasr neighborhood, west Gaza City. The Israeli occupation strike left several casualties as rescuers continued searching for survivors in the destroyed… pic.twitter.com/0qMo9OJlB0 — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) October 28, 2025

“The continuation of these crimes amidst the world’s silence is an unforgivable moral and humanitarian failure,” he said.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud stated on 29 October that emergency medical staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City were reporting that their patients were coming in with severe shrapnel injuries from the Israeli missile strikes.

“The bombs and drone missiles fired by the Israeli military are packed with shrapnel – nails and pieces of metal – and when they explode, that flies at very high speed and pierces through bodies.”

Palestinians assess the destruction in the Nuseirat refugee camp after dozens of Israeli strikes on Gaza amid the US-brokered ceasefire kill 104 overnight, including at least 46 children, according to medical sources. pic.twitter.com/BsJItmufih — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 29, 2025

“And the fear did not end. There are still drones here in the skies of Gaza City. The kamikaze drones are hovering at a very dangerous, low level, causing panic and fear.”

On Wednesday, 29 October, two Palestinians were killed in the northern city of Beit Lahiya after Israel claimed it targeted a weapons storage facility, in direct continuation of attacks even after it announced it was back to abiding by the ceasefire following the massacres on Tuesday.

Israel’s genocide in #Gaza has not ended, it has merely shifted into a quieter, less visible phase. By maintaining the siege and allowing intermittent attacks that kill civilians, #Israel sustains a gradual process of extermination while the world falsely claims the genocide has… pic.twitter.com/O2mMZlZt2D — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) October 29, 2025

Unidentified bodies buried

More Palestinian bodies were returned to Gaza this week by the Israeli military, many showing indications of torture and field executions and many were returned unidentified.

Forty one bodies were buried with dignity in southern Gaza on 27 October.

Journalist Tamer Qeshta captured this clip of civil defense workers preparing the bodies for burial.

The health ministry in Gaza announced that it was opening up a new civil office to work on identifying the remains of hundreds of Palestinians who have been returned to Gaza by Israel without any identifying information.

The ministry also launched an online portal to help families identify their missing relatives.

Over the past week, approximately 100 bodies of Palestinians belonging to the al-Shaheibar family, who were massacred in November 2023 in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, were finally recovered and buried by their surviving relatives and community nearly two full years after they were slaughtered.

Reporter Saed Hasballah filmed the preparations:

🚨The bodies of at least 80 Palestinians from the Shaheibar family were recovered — massacred by the Israeli army in November 2023 in Al-Sabra neighborhood.

A previous @EuroMedHR report documented the atrocity: https://t.co/FuFRkuQLir pic.twitter.com/RdfluDxhLi — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) October 24, 2025

As civil defense crews try to recover thousands of Palestinians still missing and buried under the rubble caused by two years of Israel’s ongoing assault, Israel maintains a total blockade on heavy machinery and recovery equipment.

But it did allow in several heavy vehicles from Egypt in order to only locate and retrieve the bodies of the remaining Israeli captives.

Reporter Issa Syam filmed Egyptian heavy machinery operating in central Gaza on Monday.

Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill talked about the double standards in the context of whose bodies are deemed more important to recover, on Democracy Now! earlier this week.

Jeremy Scahill: “The great Yemeni cartoonist Kamal Sharaf had a piece of art that showed a camera snaked to construction equipment pummeling through the ground, past dead Palestinian bodies, to try to find one Israeli body.”



Scahill told Democracy Now the image reflects Gaza’s… https://t.co/0nMI1nC0Sh pic.twitter.com/1zQbJptUZs — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) October 27, 2025

Escalating settler attacks in West Bank

Turning to the occupied West Bank, we continue our reporting on the escalating attacks by Jewish Israeli settlers and soldiers on Palestinians.

The Electronic Intifada’s Tamara Nassar reports that in the first two weeks of the olive harvest season, which began in October, the UN monitoring group OCHA documented more than 85 harvest-related settler attacks on Palestinians and their property across 50 towns and villages in the occupied West Bank.

Last week, we published a post from a group of violent settlers who proudly boast about harming innocent Palestinians. Coincidentally or not, in at least two recent incidents where settlers set fire to vehicles in Palestinian villages, they also left behind graffiti reading… pic.twitter.com/cOC6XkRHRP — Yesh Din English (@Yesh_Din) October 26, 2025

On Wednesday, Israeli settlers reportedly destroyed hundreds of ancient olive trees in the village of Qaryout, south of Nablus, according to the Wafa news agency.

Farmers said they were shocked to find their olive trees destroyed when they entered their lands in the western area of the village after obtaining a two-day access permit from the Israeli army.

The lands are located near the illegal colony of Eli, built on the lands of the villages of Qaryout, al-Sawiya and al-Lubban al-Sharqiya.

Local sources noted that this is the second consecutive year that settlers have carried out similar acts of destruction in the same area, Wafa reported.

Throughout October 2025, at the start of the olive harvest, dozens of documented incidents across the West Bank in which settlers and soldiers attacked Palestinian farmers, stole crops, vandalized property, cut down trees, and blocked access to farmland.



Dozens of harvesters… pic.twitter.com/jX0Sk2RndE — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) October 29, 2025

Settlers attacked the outskirts of the village and attempted to storm it before being confronted by local residents. Israeli forces later stormed the village following the attack, Wafa added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army raided the village of Umm al-Kheir in Masafer Yatta on Tuesday morning, and handed residents a stack of demolition orders – the latest in a decades-long series of attacks and plans to completely destroy the Masafer Yatta villages and expand the nearby settlement colonies.

Village resident Eid Hathaleen recorded this clip on Tuesday, showing the demolition orders.

Highlighting resilience

Finally, we wanted to highlight people expressing joy, determination and resilience across Gaza and around the world.

In Gaza, volunteers with the Sameer Project, a mutual aid organization, recently kicked off their new initiative – called “Let’s Build It” – to rebuild areas in Gaza City and the north.

They sang songs in honor of the homeland, and cleared rubble by hand, with shovels, and with small tractors.

Thanks to your support, this week we launched the “Yalla Na’merha” (let’s build it) campaign. https://t.co/qFBh5BUmom. For around $27,000 in a week, we were able to:



- Fully clear three side streets, one in Zaytoun area and two in Nafaq area. This allows the water trucks to… pic.twitter.com/utlBwlvF5u — The Sameer Project (@sameerproject) October 25, 2025