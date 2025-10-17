Israel violates ceasefire, freed Palestinians bear torture marks

Palestinians return to Gaza City, amid widespread destruction, after the Israeli army’s withdrawal on 14 October. Omar Ashtawy APA images

The following is from the news roundup during the 16 October livestream. Watch the entire episode here.

On 10 October, the US-brokered third ceasefire came into effect, following two years and three days of Israel’s genocide of Gaza.

Journalist Ayman Al-Hessi documented thousands of Palestinians once again returning to their homes in Gaza City and the north, many of whom were forcibly displaced by Israel over the last few weeks.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the civil defense, was greeted by reporter Saed Hasballah and passersby in the early hours of the announcement of a truce on 9 October, as Palestinians expected the bombing to stop.

Basal said, smiling broadly, “this is the moment we’ve been waiting for, for two years; two years of our people being exterminated, two years of our people being murdered. Today, Gaza is liberated from this occupation. Today, a ceasefire is declared. Congratulations to our people, congratulations to every child in Gaza.”

❗️“We will not be forced out of Gaza and will not allow any occupier or colonizer to kill this land,” a man declared as news of the ceasefire deal being signed broke out in Gaza City. Crowds erupted in chants of “God is greater,” embracing one another after two years of… pic.twitter.com/e4q8MtYGOt — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) October 9, 2025

Saed Hasballah reported from the scene, showing civil defense rescue crews trying to reach the dead and wounded.

The spokesperson for the Gaza Municipality, our contributor Asem Alnabih, spoke to Middle East Eye on 9 October as the Israeli army was still attacking areas across Gaza.

Asem Alnabih, spokesperson for Gaza Municipality, said there is no ceasefire on the ground despite international reports claiming otherwise.

Speaking to Middle East Eye, Alnabih said that within just 20 minutes, he personally counted more than five explosions in Gaza City pic.twitter.com/UG91DJdJlA — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 9, 2025

Journalist Abdelqader Sabbah filmed footage for Drop Site News, saying, “People are returning to Gaza City any way they can – on foot, by motorized rickshaw, by truck – but the level of destruction is difficult to explain. Sheikh Radwan is destroyed, so is Tel al-Hawa, Nafaq street – many neighborhoods are ruined. But some features of life are returning.”

Thousands of displaced Palestinians returned to north Gaza on Friday, making their way along the coastal Al-Rashid road after the ceasefire took effect at noon. Israeli troops withdrew to agreed lines, retaining control of 53% of the Strip.



Journalist and Drop Site contributor… pic.twitter.com/7Rt1XFN2XP — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) October 10, 2025

Over the weekend, as they had agreed to do under the ceasefire terms, Palestinian resistance factions handed over all living Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross and began locating and preparing to transfer the bodies of dead Israeli captives as well.

Israel began releasing living Palestinian hostages from Israeli prisons and detention camps, who returned to Gaza in severe health crises, testifying to unbearable torture, sexual assault and sadistic humiliation at the hands of Israeli guards.

🚨BREAKING | Freed photojournalist Shadi Abu Sido, who was kidnapped on March 18, 2024, during the Israeli occupation’s raid on Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, expressed shock at the world’s silence after finally regaining his freedom nearly 20 months later.



“For two… pic.twitter.com/ohsMyc2T7g — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) October 13, 2025

He says, “For two years I was starved, I went in starving and came out starving. They hung our bodies day and night, naked, abused and insulted us. They told us, ‘We killed your children. Gaza is gone.’”

Another freed hostage, 28-year-old Mahmoud Abu Foul, said he was brutally beaten and tortured after being abducted from Kamal Adwan Hospital in December 2024.

Israeli forces beat him so severely in the head during interrogations that he lost his ability to see, Abu Foul explained.

During the siege on Kamal Adwan Hospital in December 2024, the Israeli army kidnapped everyone inside, including Abu Foul and the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, who remains in detention despite indications earlier this week that he would be freed under the ceasefire terms.

On Thursday, 16 October, an Israeli court rubberstamped the extension of Abu Safiya’s arbitrary detention for six more months, according to Al Mezan, a Palestinian human rights group.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Al Mezan's lawyer just confirmed that an Israeli court has rubberstamped the extension of Dr. Abu Safiya's arbitrary detention for 6 more months.



This decision strips away any pretense: Dr. Abu Safiya is a hostage, a bargaining chip in ongoing negotiations. — Al-Mezan الميزان (@AlMezanCenter) October 16, 2025

🚨BREAKING | The Israeli occupation’s Be’er Sheva Court held a session this morning, Thursday, October 16, 2025, to extend the captivity of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, 52, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. He appeared via video conference as the court renewed his… pic.twitter.com/uhG1oWFhKm — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) October 16, 2025

Over the past few days, Israeli forces also transferred dozens of dead bodies it had been holding to Gaza without any identifying information. Palestinian medical sources said that all 45 of the Palestinian bodies handed over by Israeli forces on Tuesday were blindfolded and handcuffed, indicating that “field executions” may have taken place.

⭕️ Breaking: All 45 bodies of Palestinians returned by Israel arrived with their hands and legs cuffed, CNN reports. They were transferred to Nasser Hospital tagged with numbers, not names, and have yet to be identified.



“Some are blindfolded, and there are signs of gunshot… https://t.co/g9Kq5sV4Ja — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) October 15, 2025

In addition, track marks were found on some of the bodies, suggesting that they may have been run over by Israeli tanks.

Israel had complained that not all of the bodies of its dead captives had been handed over on Tuesday, and announced that it had begun a policy of collective punishment by restricting the amount of humanitarian aid it would allow into Gaza and refusing to open the Rafah crossing at the Egyptian border.

Palestinian political officials had long emphasized that it would take time and heavy machinery to locate the bodies, since Israel has completely destroyed the areas where bodies had been buried and has still refused to allow in any vehicles to remove the rubble.

On 15 October, the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, issued a statement saying that the group has met its commitments under the plan as it pertains to Israeli captives in Gaza. “The resistance has adhered to what was agreed upon and has handed over all the living prisoners it has and the bodies it can access,” the statement read.

Breaking — Al-Qassam Brigades:

“The resistance has honored what was agreed and has handed over all the living captives it held and the bodies it could reach. As for the remaining bodies, they require major efforts and specialized equipment to locate and recover them. We are… — غزة 24 | التغطية مستمرة (@Gaza24Live) October 15, 2025

Nearly two dozen killed in Israeli attacks since ceasefire

Israel’s attacks on Palestinians have not stopped.

On Tuesday, 14 October, Israel killed at least nine Palestinians, including five in the Shujaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City.

Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire in Jabaliya, also in northern Gaza, on Tuesday, according to Gaza’s emergency services.

Israeli army attacks in Khan Younis killed at least one Palestinian and injured another.

Medical sources stated that three Palestinians were killed on Wednesday, including two who were killed in another attack on Shujaiya.

Four Palestinians were killed on Thursday, according to the health ministry in Gaza, bringing the total number of people killed by Israel since the ceasefire began to 23.

Salah al-Jafarawi killed by Israel-backed gangs

Last week, we brought you several separate clips showing the 27-year-old journalist Salah al-Jafarawi celebrating the truce, walking through the streets late at night announcing the ceasefire to residents who didn’t receive the news yet, and coming home to his beloved cat.

He uploaded this clip on 9 October, surrounded by his colleagues and vowing to continue the coverage even if the genocide continues:

❗️From Al-Shifa Hospital, journalists in northern Gaza celebrate the ceasefire deal and vow to continue the coverage even if the genocide continues.



saleh.eljafarawi2 (IG) pic.twitter.com/Rzo8W9r0GV — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) October 9, 2025

Salah al-Jafarawi’s brother, Naji, was released from detention in Israel just hours after Salah was buried by his relatives and loved ones.

Naji told reporters that he was tortured and beaten, and comforted Salah’s mourning friends, including reporter Ahmed Kaheel.

♥️The moment of reunion between freed prisoner Naji al-Jaafarawi with his family and with Saleh's friend journalist Ahmed Kaheel.



ahmed_kaheel0 (IG) pic.twitter.com/JuU1fBt0er — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) October 14, 2025

Last year, he sang a song called “Where Are You, O Humanity?” along with his friends and colleagues. It was recorded by journalist and poet Mohammad Al-Shaer.

The late journalist Saleh al-Jafarawi singing a song he had recorded titled "Where Are You, O Humanity?" which talks about uplifting Gaza from pain and the darkest of times.@mhmadalshaer11 pic.twitter.com/MgcMGehidZ — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) October 12, 2025

Palestinian journalist plays with a little baby boy who survived an lsraeli airstrike, Gaza. pic.twitter.com/SaQpZd70yH — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 12, 2023

“Trickle of aid”

As of 15 October, the Israeli army was continuing to restrict the amount of humanitarian aid, including food and basic supplies, into Gaza, in another clear violation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum said that only a trickle of aid is reaching Gaza, including only 12 World Food Program trucks that entered the central areas. Under the agreement, at least 600 trucks are mandated to enter Gaza daily.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor stated on Tuesday, “The risk of famine and malnutrition, and their devastating consequences, remains present in the Gaza Strip despite the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement.”

The rights group added that field monitors reported that Israel permitted the entry of only 173 aid trucks since the ceasefire began on 10 October, with limited quantities of fuel and cooking gas, food, supplies and some medical items.

No aid trucks were allowed to enter on Monday under the pretext of releasing Palestinian detainees, nor on Tuesday due to Jewish holidays, both in blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, Euro-Med said.

The rights group noted that the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza “is not a privilege granted by Israel but a binding legal obligation under international humanitarian law, guaranteeing civilians in wartime an absolute right to receive such assistance,” and that “any attempt to link food or medicine to political or security conditions constitutes a flagrant violation of fundamental rights, including the right to life, dignity, personal safety, health, food and water.”

Meanwhile, the sites used by the joint US-Israeli private killing fields masquerading as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation were dismantled this week. Tareq Abu Azzoum reported from one of the sites near the Netzarim corridor on 11 October.

🚨The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s so-called “aid center” near the Netzarim Corridor has been dismantled, revealing evidence of what Palestinians identified as a death trap. The site, which was supposedly there to serve over 300,000 people, contained remnants of live bullets,… pic.twitter.com/pDD8Hwwybd — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) October 11, 2025

Highlighting resilience

Finally, as we always do, we wanted to highlight people expressing joy, determination and resilience across Gaza and around the world.

In Gaza, a freed Palestinian hostage is carried on the shoulders of his community, still in Israeli prison garb, but singing and dancing. The clip was filmed by reporter Rami Saleim.

And music teacher Ahmed Muin Abu Amsha and his colleagues performed a song by the legendary Lebanese artist Marcel Khalife called “The Child and the Plane.”