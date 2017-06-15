Listen: A love story for Palestine told with food

“We didn’t eat for fuel, we ate for pleasure and everything has a memory connected to it and a feeling and a thought,” explains author Joudie Kalla in an interview with Laila El-Haddad, author and contributor to The Electronic Intifada.

Kalla’s cookbook, Palestine on a Plate, showcases Palestinian cuisine and is, as El-Haddad writes, “a self-described love story: about Palestine, about her family, about the food she grew up with and the memories that food created.”

Read an edited version of El-Haddad’s interview with Kalla here, and listen to the full interview via the media player above.

Theme music by Sharif Zakout

