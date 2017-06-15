Listen: A love story for Palestine told with food

Nora Barrows-Friedman The Electronic Intifada Podcast 15 June 2017

“We didn’t eat for fuel, we ate for pleasure and everything has a memory connected to it and a feeling and a thought,” explains author Joudie Kalla in an interview with Laila El-Haddad, author and contributor to The Electronic Intifada.

Kalla’s cookbook, Palestine on a Plate, showcases Palestinian cuisine and is, as El-Haddad writes, “a self-described love story: about Palestine, about her family, about the food she grew up with and the memories that food created.”

Read an edited version of El-Haddad’s interview with Kalla here, and listen to the full interview via the media player above.

Theme music by Sharif Zakout

Subscribe to The Electronic Intifada podcast on Apple Podcast (search for The Electronic Intifada). Support our podcast by rating us and leaving a review.

Audio icon palestineonaplatepodcast_0.mp3

Tags

Add new comment

Nora Barrows-Friedman

Nora Barrows-Friedman's picture

Nora Barrows-Friedman is a staff writer and associate editor at The Electronic Intifada, and is the author of In Our Power: US Students Organize for Justice in Palestine (Just World Books, 2014).