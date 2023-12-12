Day 66 roundtable: In memory of Refaat Alareer

Refaat was murdered by an Israeli airstrike on 6 December.

He was a father, a husband, a brother, a writer, a poet, a mentor and a friend. He was a professor of English literature at the Islamic University of Gaza. He was, as he liked to say often, the son of Shujaiya, his hometown in Gaza City.

The last thing Refaat told me was that if he came out of this war alive, he wanted to concentrate on being a storyteller, writes Asem al-Nabih from Gaza.https://t.co/2TBixoUlu4 — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 12, 2023

Many of our current contributors in Gaza are former students of Refaat Alareer, and a few of them sent video messages which we played during the livestream.

We also played clips from some of Refaat’s many lectures and from a TedX talk he gave in Shujaiya in 2015, on the power of storytelling.

An animation of Refaat’s poem “If I Must Die,” created by artist Maya Amer, was also highlighted in the broadcast.

I made this animation, I'm happy to see it getting shared and recognised on all platforms, but please give credit where credit is due



God bless Refaat and all of the Palestinians killed in this massacre 🇵🇸❤️ https://t.co/SbQWMDCjqV — Maya (@MayaAmer2) December 10, 2023

Came across Dr. Refaat Alareer's poem "If I must die" just a few days ago, I cried and couldn't help but translated it to Chinese without his permission. Now that he's gone. pic.twitter.com/ALO8E7WwSq — blkp🔻 (@blkpaws) December 8, 2023