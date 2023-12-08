In memory of Dr. Refaat Alareer

Refaat Alareer

We express our shock, anger and deep sadness at the murder by Israeli occupation forces of our friend and colleague Dr. Refaat Alareer in an airstrike in Gaza City on 6 December.

Refaat was killed along with his brother, sister and four of her children when his sister’s home was attacked. Refaat and his family members are now among more than 17,000 Palestinians killed in Israel’s ongoing genocide.

We express our deep condolences to Refaat’s wife, Nusayba, and their children and other surviving family members, to all his students and former students of whom he was so proud, and to everyone who loved him.

Refaat and his family had already been displaced within Gaza several times after his home was bombed in October.

A proud son of Gaza City’s Shujaiya district, Refaat was a professor of English literature at the Islamic University of Gaza.

He was a co-founder of We Are Not Numbers, a project launched in Gaza after Israel’s 2014 attack, to mentor and support young writers in the besieged territory to tell their stories to the world.

We are devastated by Israel’s murder of our dear colleague, friend and mentor Dr. Refaat Alareer (@itranslate123). Throughout this genocide, Refaat never stopped writing, supporting his students and bringing Gaza’s voice to the world. We will make sure it continues to be heard. pic.twitter.com/IZUdIJBkf5 — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 7, 2023

Even under Israel’s savage and relentless bombardment, Refaat never stopped nurturing and mentoring his students and former students, whether it was to write poetry, or reportage for The Electronic Intifada.

Although he was not fearless, Refaat was brave. He continued to speak out even knowing that Israel was systematically targeting journalists, doctors and other intellectuals for extermination.

Just days before Refaat was murdered, Israel assassinated Dr. Sufyan Tayeh, the president of the Islamic University of Gaza.

This was Prof. Sufyan Tayeh’s last message to me. 😭😢



I worked with him closely for years. He is a very talented and transparent person.



Prof. Sufyan is extremely humble. He would always, despite being very busy, go out of his way to say Salaam and shake hands. Rest in peace. https://t.co/8SdMr95Jpg pic.twitter.com/T9dlxHAZDz — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) December 2, 2023

Knowing that no place in Gaza was safe, Refaat and his family adamantly chose to stay in Gaza City.

Over the years, Refaat encouraged and nurtured hundreds of young writers in Gaza, according to Yousef Aljamal, an author and researcher and one of Refaat’s closest friends and former students.

Israel killed Gaza’s saint. Our guide and mentor, editor, writer and lecturer, Dr. Refaat Alareer. pic.twitter.com/A016rbJpSi — Yousef Aljamal (@YousefAljamal) December 7, 2023

“The majority of young people [in Gaza] you see today on social media writing in English are his students,” Aljamal said on The Electronic Intifada livestream last month. “So he trained an army of writers and bloggers to write and to tell the story.”

Refaat edited the 2014 anthology Gaza Writes Back: Short Stories from Young Writers in Gaza, Palestine, published by Just World Books.

He also contributed to Light in Gaza: Writings Born of Fire, edited by Jehad Abusalim, Jennifer Bing and Michael Merryman-Lotze, published in 2022 by Haymarket Books.

Dr Refaat Alareer @itranslate123 has been assassinated now by Israel. Refaat is one of the founders of @WeAreNotNumbers and a very good friend. He authored many books and wrote tens of stories about Gaza.



Refaat’s assassination is tragic, painful and outrageous. It is a huge… pic.twitter.com/kaCbtgmgdz — Ahmed Alnaouq (@AlnaouqA) December 7, 2023

I am proud to have helped Marah Hatoum @MarahHatoum write and translate this poem for @intifada. Please read and share.



A sip of water



I am scared.

A little one asks for water.

She beams, feebly.

I am thirsty.

But I am not afraid.https://t.co/718FwhKAnk — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) November 8, 2023

🇵🇸🇵🇸 No outlet has done 10% of the excellent work the amazing Electronic Intifada @intifada does to Palestine and Gaza not only during this genocide but also in the last 15 years.



Thank you, @AliAbunimah and the amazing team @maureenclarem, @norabf, @AsaWinstanley,… https://t.co/vk04djllWG — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) November 7, 2023

“It shall pass, I keep hoping. It shall pass, I keep saying. Sometimes I mean it. Sometimes I don’t. And as Gaza keeps gasping for life, we struggle for it to pass, we have no choice but to fight back and to tell her stories. For Palestine.”

In addition to Refaat, at least three contributors to The Electronic Intifada have been killed in Gaza since 7 October.

They are Huda al-Sousi, Raed Qaddoura and Mohammed Hamo.

All three were Refaat’s mentees:

One of my bright mentees has been killed by Israel fire. I mentored Huda Al Sousi as she wrote for the @intifada a piece on her experience as a mother and a daughter under Israeli bombs. Cc @AliAbunimah



Braving Israel's bombs to hug my parents https://t.co/9KoQkQ6yzD https://t.co/AOTHdbJT1I — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) October 22, 2023

This is the last post Mohammed Hamo made in our Shakespeare course fb group.

He loved literature. And of course he loved memes (especially turning me into a meme) and always spoke for his friends (here reminding me of the bonus marks).

Rest in peace, Mohammed. Israel killed him… https://t.co/zmfWgc6SOK pic.twitter.com/UDl0DgGEQ0 — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) November 29, 2023

Refaat’s contributions to The Electronic Intifada were immeasurable.

His first written contribution remembered his brother, the martyr Mohammed Alareer, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his home in 2014.

Mohammed, who Refaat knew as Hamada, was beloved by thousands of children in Gaza for his character Karkour, a mischievous chicken on the TV program Tomorrow’s Pioneers.

Refaat wrote at the time: ​​”My brother will be martyr number 26 in my extended family; five of them were killed last week and had their bodies dug out of the rubble during Saturday’s 12-hour ‘humanitarian ceasefire.’”

He added: “We now live at a time in Palestine when a son lost, two kids orphaned, a young wife widowed must be compared to those who have lost ten or twenty family members at once. There is a clear attempt to ethnically cleanse Palestine, to make us leave and never come back.”

One of Refaat’s uncles, Tayseer Alareer, was shot and killed by Israeli troops at kibbutz Nahal Oz while he was farming his land in Gaza in 2001. A cousin, Awad Alareer, died after Israel delayed access to medical treatment when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Another uncle, Oun Alareer, was arrested and tortured by Israel in 1971. Refaat wrote of his uncle Oun for Scalawag magazine: his name “reverberates in our households in the hope of making up even a tiny bit of the pain his loss brought us.”

Through his life and death, Refaat Alareer was a shaheed or witness to the profound injustices that Israel has wrought upon Palestine and its people.

In his tribute to his slain brother Hamada, Refaat wrote:

“Israel’s barbarity to murder people in Gaza and to sever the connections between people and people, and between people and land and between people and memories, will never succeed.”

He added: “I lost my brother physically, but the connection with him will remain forever and ever.”

And so shall our connection to Refaat, who is immortalized by his words and through his students, who carry on his legacy of fighting for truth and liberation.

He wrote on 1 November: “If I die, let it be a tale.”

Following the news of his death, we shared some highlights of those appearances on social media. You can watch them in the tweets below and hear Refaat in his own words:

“Expressions of intimacy and love are very difficult because they could be interpreted in too many different ways. And the kids know, they feel all the lies we tell them that it’s going to be okay, that the bombing is far away,” Refaat Alareer said on day 3 of Israel’s genocide pic.twitter.com/UOZicKCJDw — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 7, 2023

“We didn’t fail … We didn’t submit to their barbarity, we didn’t submit to their brutality … We get our pride from staying principled at a time when everybody is not … Everything we do, we have in mind that this is going to be our last,” Refaat Alareer told us on day 7. pic.twitter.com/r5ZDaiWzBf — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 7, 2023

“This beautiful sense of solidarity, of togetherness, of community, of coming together. It’s there. Israel is doing its utmost effort to break these bonds, to sever these beautiful bonds between people,” Refaat Alareer said on day 20. pic.twitter.com/c7pFfajKIz — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 7, 2023

This was the last time Refaat Alareer joined us on the EI livestream, day 55, a week ago. pic.twitter.com/TCKxoAp1i2 — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 8, 2023