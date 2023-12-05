Day 59 roundtable: Israel escalates Gaza massacres

At least 800 Palestinians have been killed since Israel restarted its carpet bombings. And on Monday, the Israeli army launched a ground operation in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

Israel intensifies its ground offensive in southern Gaza, leading to a surge in the number of Palestinians killed as the conflict persists.



🔴Follow our LIVE coverage: https://t.co/FnHUPxwOIi pic.twitter.com/F37qqmOPL4 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 4, 2023

Israel’s objective “is to use this moment to, as much as possible, contain and roll back the armed movement in the north of the West Bank, confining its ability to grow and sustain its capacity to resist,” writer and lecturer Abdaljawad Omar told us.

“The nature of the attention on Gaza, the nature of acceptance of mass killings, has also enabled Israel to conduct such mass killings in the West Bank. We’re talking about more than 300 martyrs, or at least around 300 martyrs in the West Bank, which is a big number since October 7,” he said.

At the start of the broadcast, Ali Abunimah took an in-depth look at the way Israel and its proxies have continued to manufacture consent for the last nearly 60 days of this massacre.

Recently, Israel launched a new media blitz, reviving unverified claims that Hamas fighters perpetrated mass rapes of Israeli women during its 7 October military operation.

Despite blanket coverage, Israel does not claim to have identified any specific victim of such crimes, nor produced any videos or forensic evidence corroborating that they took place.

“The day after [Israel’s] terror bombing ends, it appears that the leadership that they were trying to separate the population from is intact. So it’s not clear to me what their overall plan is,” Jon explained.

“Despite all the horror of what’s happening, it’s amazing to me, and it’s still something to contemplate, that even in the north of Gaza, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain,” Abdaljawad noted.

