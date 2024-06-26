Day 264 roundtable: The night won’t end

As the sound of Israeli fire approached, Palestine Red Crescent Society paramedics Yusuf al-Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun set out to rescue Hind, as their colleagues at headquarters tried to keep the terrified child calm on the phone.

But despite coordination with the Israeli invaders, the rescue was not to be.

In an act of unspeakable perfidy, the Israelis who gave permission for the rescue, would open fire, killing Hind and the two paramedics.

This is just one of the harrowing stories told in The Night Won’t End, a new documentary in Al Jazeera’s flagship Fault Lines series. Through forensic reconstructions and interviews with survivors and witnesses from three families, including Hind’s mother, the film details some of the horrifying atrocities Israel has perpetrated.

Unlike in so much media coverage, the voices and experiences of Palestinian victims are at the center of this harrowing but necessary film.

We were joined by Fault Lines executive producer Laila Al-Arian, an Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist and author.

We watched some excerpts together and talked to Laila about the people whose stories are told in the film, the process of making it in the midst of a genocide and her analysis of media coverage of Gaza more generally.

Jon Elmer covered all the latest news and videos from the resistance, focusing on the ongoing defense of Rafah.

During the group discussion, we focused on Israel’s irrational threats of an expanding war against south Lebanon, as well as the Israel lobby’s influence on US politics and more.

And I delivered a news roundup, focusing on Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the West Bank over the last week.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley