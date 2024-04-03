Day 180 roundtable: No red lines in Israel’s genocide

Our contributor Abubaker Abed joined us live from Gaza to talk about the current humanitarian catastrophe on the ground. He described the struggle of his family and community who are surviving with limited food, water, medicine and shelter amidst Israel’s relentless genocide.

Abed discussed his recent feature on the anguish he has experienced during Ramadan this past month.

We were also joined by Dr. Yipeng Ge, a family physician based in Ottawa, Canada, and formerly a resident at the University of Ottawa’s faculty of medicine.

In November, he was suspended by the university over social media posts supportive of Palestinian rights. He was reinstated in January but has not returned.

In December, he resigned from the board of the Canadian Medical Association, citing the group’s refusal to take a stance “in the face of ongoing Israeli apartheid and genocide.”

In February, Dr. Ge spent a week in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah and since his return has continued to speak out.

Meanwhile, as international horror at the genocide mounts, authorities and institutions in countries that support it are trying to suppress dissent.

Our colleague David Cronin joined us to talk about how authorities at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands banned an event at which he was invited to speak late last month.

Jon Elmer took a look at the battles for al-Shifa, Nasser and al-Amal hospitals and analyzed the most recent videos from the resistance in Gaza.

Ali Abunimah, Jon, Asa Winstanley and I discussed other recent developments, including Israel’s targeted attack on a convoy of workers from the US-based organization World Central Kitchen.

And I began with a news update on the aftermath of Israel’s two-week attack on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, as well as highlights from Tamara Nassar’s piece on the Israeli airforce’s strike on a convoy of aid workers, killing seven members of the US-based World Central Kitchen charity.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley