Day 173 roundtable: The battle for al-Shifa Hospital

In early December, the White House received Cochav Elkayam-Levy, whom it described in a press statement as the “Chair of Israel’s Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas Against Women and Children.”

The subject of multiple media profiles, Elkayam-Levy played a key role in giving international legitimacy to Israel’s baseless atrocity propaganda about mass rapes.

But now Elkayam-Levy and her commission have been exposed as frauds.

This comes as The New York Times has just debunked a sensational and lurid story about two Israeli girls being raped on 7 October, a false story contained in its notorious “Screams without words” article published in late December.

Jon Elmer analyzed the latest news and videos from the battle that has raged around the al-Shifa medical complex in Gaza City and detailed the remarkable story of the West Bank resistance fighter who held off the Israeli military in the hills around Ramallah.

We were pleased to welcome back Abdaljawad Omar, a writer and lecturer at Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank to discuss all the latest developments around the Palestinian resistance maneuvers in both Gaza and the West Bank.

And I began with a news update on the latest attacks against al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, as well as highlights from Maureen Clare Murphy’s analysis of the recent UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire and Tamara Nassar’s report on Israel’s land grabs, settlement expansions and killing of Palestinians in the West Bank.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley