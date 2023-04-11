Israel kills two in Nablus ambush

Israeli troops sweep an area where two Palestinians were killed in an ambush near Nablus on 11 April. Mohammed Nasser APA images

Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians during an ambush near Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Days earlier, Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian boy while withdrawing during a raid and a Palestinian man was killed during confrontations with occupation forces in Azzoun, near the West Bank city of Qalqilya.

The latest killings bring to 99 the number of Palestinians slain by Israeli troops, police and armed civilians so far this year, or who succumbed to injuries sustained in previous years, according to The Electronic Intifada’s tracking.

Twenty Israelis and foreign nationals were killed in alleged and actual attacks by Palestinians during the same period or died from injuries sustained previously.

Among them are a British-Israeli national who died on Monday, three days after she and two of her daughters, aged 15 and 20, were shot while driving in the West Bank’s Jordan Valley. Both of the daughters died from their injuries that day.

On Tuesday, Israeli authorities claimed that troops ambushed a group of gunmen who were opening fire at a military vehicle near Elon Moreh settlement and the Palestinian village of Deir al-Hatab.

Two of the ambushed men were killed and Israel is reportedly holding their bodies.

A third Palestinian was reportedly wounded and evaded being apprehended by occupation forces. Some outlets reported that a fourth person also escaped.

Palestinian outlets, citing the health ministry, identified the slain men as Saud Abdullah al-Titi and Muhammad Abu Dharaa from Balata refugee camp, near Nablus.

عاجل| وزارة الصحة تؤكد ارتقاء الأسيرين المحررين سعود عبدالله الطيطي ومحمد غازي أبو ذراع من مخيم بلاطة خلال اشتباك مع الاحتلال قرب دير الحطب شرق نابلس. pic.twitter.com/VC1oqdlJ8d — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 11, 2023

On Monday, Israeli forces shot and killed Muhammad Uweidat, 17, during a raid in Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Jericho.

Israeli forces shot and killed 16-year-old Mohammad Fayez Mohammad Ewaidat around 10:30 a.m. today while withdrawing from Aqbat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. He is the 18th Palestinian child killed by Israeli forces in 2023. pic.twitter.com/d9aWagGnBi — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) April 10, 2023

Security camera footage apparently shows the moment that Muhammad was shot.

I don't know how we can sleep knowing this is happening today and everyday.



Muhammad's father talks about the moment he carried an injured young boy who was shot in the back, outside his home...only for him to discover that the child he was carrying is his beloved son.



I can't. pic.twitter.com/u1YXBu8hNV — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) April 10, 2023

Several Palestinians, including children, have been killed in recent months while raiding Israeli forces were withdrawing from a Palestinian community.

Walid Saad Daoud Nasser, 15, died from his injuries on 9 March after an Israeli soldier shot him in the stomach with an expanding bullet while withdrawing from Jenin during a 7 March raid in which six other Palestinians were killed.

An in February, 16-year-old Muhammad Haj Ahmad and 65-year-old Abdelaziz Ashqar were killed by withdrawing Israeli forces during a raid in Nablus on 22 February.

And Ayman Ahmad Muhaisen, 29, was shot in the chest by withdrawing forces while he was standing in front of his home during an arrest raid on Dheisheh refugee camp in the West Bank city of Bethlehem in June last year.

Also on Monday, thousands of Jewish settlers, including Israeli lawmakers and ministers, marched to Evyatar, an evacuated settlement outpost built on land belonging to Beita, a Palestinian village near Nablus.

Several Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in Beita since the outpost was established in May 2021.

More than 20 Palestinian protesters were injured by Israeli forces during Monday’s march, which included the participation of Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalal Smotrich and other ministers and lawmakers in Israel’s far-right coalition government.

During a rally that followed the march, Ben-Gvir stated that “we’re returning home to the Land of Israel and to the Temple Mount and Jerusalem,” referring to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, where police have brutalized Palestinian worshippers during Ramadan.

Dov Lior, an extremist anti-Palestinian rabbi who is the spiritual leader of many far-right figures in Israel’s ruling coalition, also participated in the march to Evyatar.

Moshe Ya’alon, the former Israeli defense minister, recently warned that Lior and his followers have advocated for blowing up the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound in order to usher in a “last war” to achieve their aim of a Jewish theocratic state in Palestine.

Extremely important! #Israel's *right-wing* ex-Minister of Defense, Moshe Ya'alon, sheds light on Israel's most dangerous government & the supremacist ideology of its Finance & Security Ministers.



Listen to every word to understand the ongoing escalation! pic.twitter.com/rC6ZDUCMXk — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) April 7, 2023

That massacre was perpetrated by Baruch Goldstein, a student of Lior. Israeli forces partitioned the holy site and shuttered the formerly bustling adjacent Old City following the massacre.

Lior’s extremism can be measured by the eulogy he gave the mass killer, stating that “Baruch Goldstein is a holier martyr than all the holy martyrs of the Holocaust.”

Palestinians fear that without determined resistance, Israel will seize any opportunity to impose similar measures at al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Israeli police killed a young man at close range at the holy site during Ramadan this year, which overlaps with Passover and Easter.

Al Mezan, a human rights group based in Gaza, said on Tuesday that Israel canceled travel permits given to Christians in the besieged coastal enclave, preventing them from worshiping in Jerusalem during Orthodox Easter, which occurs on 16 April this year.

❌Israeli authorities have revoked more than 700 travel permits already issued to Palestinian Christians from Gaza, effectively banning them from celebrating their religious rites at holy sites in the West Bank during the Orthodox Easter holiday.https://t.co/4dHpXHqzny — Al Mezan – الميزان (@AlMezanCenter) April 12, 2023

Al Mezan called on “the international community” to block the Netanyahu government’s attempts “to ignite a religious war in the region in order to preserve the ruling coalition.”

On Tuesday, Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that Jewish visitors would be prohibited from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound until the end of Ramadan to prevent a further escalation of violence.

The Islamic trust that oversees the holy site said that dozens of Jews toured the al-Aqsa compound on Tuesday while some 1,500 visited under heavy police escort on Monday during the Passover holiday.

Hamas called on Palestinians to gather in large numbers at al-Aqsa during the final 10 days of Ramadan to protect it from “Israeli aggression.”

Scenes of Israeli police brutality against worshippers at al-Aqsa provoked rocket fire from Lebanon and Gaza and mortar fire from Syria into the Golan Heights, Syrian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, reported that one of its schools in Damascus was damaged in reprisal Israeli missile strikes:

Our @UNRWA school in #Damascus was damaged due to recent Israeli missile strikes. Our students & staff were not at the school at the time. Schools are a place of sanctuary and must always be protected #Syria pic.twitter.com/FHSGPpgCf0 — Amanya Michael Ebye (@DUA_UNRWASyria) April 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Israeli outlets reported that government officials anticipate undertaking a “significant security action” in the coming weeks in order to maintain the coalition amid controversy and negative opinion polls.

This story was updated to specify that the permits revoked by Israel affected Palestinians in Gaza seeking to travel to Jerusalem for Orthodox Easter.