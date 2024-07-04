Live day 271: Israel disintegrates; Battle of Shujaiya

The Electronic Intifada Podcast 4 July 2024
0:01:23 - 0:16:36 Nora Barrows-Friedman (news report)
0:16:37 - 0:32:52 Abubaker Abed (reporting live from Gaza)
0:34:05 - 1:03:22 Shir Hever (military embargo coordinator for the Palestinian BDS National Committee)
1:03:23 - 1:21:25 Ahmed Masoud (novelist, playwright)
1:21:30 - 1:58:32 Jon Elmer (Gaza resistance report)
1:58:32 - 2:18:31 Discussion (Israeli generals call for ceasefire)
Live every Wednesday at 9am PT/12pm ET/7pm Palestine
With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley
