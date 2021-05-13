Watch: German TV “regrets” airing this interview about Gaza

Media Watch 13 May 2021
The state broadcaster’s action reflects the prevailing cowardice and repression among Germany’s elites when it comes to criticism of Israel.
“I think it is time for the people of Germany and German elites to stop making Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip pay for the crimes of the German people against European Jews,” I said in the interview.
“Palestinians are sick of paying the price for guilty German consciences.”An item in German outlet Die Nachrichten confirms that the broadcaster expressed regrets after “an activist made anti-Semitic remarks in a news program on Tuesday and that he wanted to justify acts of terrorism.”
“Even if it is not always possible to completely prevent statements from interview guests in a live situation, this mistake should not have happened,” the report adds.
“We regret that,” it quotes a Deutsche Welle spokesperson saying.
Although Die Nachrichten does not name me, it does appear to be a slanderous reference to my interview since it refers to the same program that interviewed me on Tuesday – The Day.
An article in the German tabloid Bild also makes reference to my interview and smears me as an “anti-Semite.”
In recent years, German political elites have stepped up their defamation campaigns and repression against supporters of Palestinian rights, slandering them as anti-Jewish bigots.
This all stems from a mistaken belief that virtually unconditional support for Israel’s regime of occupation, apartheid and settler-colonialism somehow redeems Germany for its extermination of millions of European Jews.
German government-controlled media’s apology for allowing a deviation from official pro-Israel narratives underscores that in Europe “free speech” is a myth, especially when it comes to the rights and humanity of the Palestinian people.
Comments
Too bad that Germans have not
Permalink Nate Mulk replied on
Too bad that Germans have not learned the real lessons of Holocaust. The lesson is not that Israel should be supported unconditionally. Rather the lesson is that no people should be allowed to be treated as Untermenschen. The Naxis did. that to European jews. And now Israel is doing the same thing to Palestinians.
German guilt? No.
Permalink Christian replied on
This has nothing to do with guilt.
The Germans are vicariously doing through the Zionist Jews what they actually enjoy doing more than anything else (killing unarmed people, cf. Elem Klimov's "Come and See") but can no longer do themselves in person because the Russians won't stand it once again.
For professional reasons, I have to work with Germans all the time. As soon as you scratch below the surface, you'll find the unalloyed pride of the Herrenvolk. They consider the Zionists as their untermenschen-killing brothers. Lest we forget, they only killed the non-zionist Jews while the Zionists got transferred to Palestine with all their money. This is also the reason why they are now giving them almost free of charge a number of ballistic-missile submarines with nuclear warheads. The irony in all this is that, if a Zionist cannot out-hate a German, he can easily out-smart it, and one of those submarines will sail into the Gulf of Venice upon the upcoming demise of Israel and make every large German city into a radiactive parking lot.
Do they even have a choice?
Permalink joey_n replied on
My understanding, however limited, is that this guilt complex was forced upon West Germany by the victorious Anglo allies. As Lore Hyatt mentions, criticism of Israel's crimes is branded as 'antisemitism' - I believe this, as well as censorship in the government-controlled MSM, is part and parcel of Germany being an occupied nation, and I doubt it reflects the will of 80 million citizens.
Ali's interview on German TV
Permalink Adrienne Weller replied on
Ali Abunimah speaks truth to power. His determination and anger are justified and important to watch. I love that he holds the U.S., Germany and the EU accountable. I would add that capitalism and imperialism are the roots causes of Zionism.
Israel
Permalink Lore Hyatt replied on
To criticise Israel for it‘s occupation o f Palestine and its cruelty, it‘s eviction policy in the occupied territories is not anti-semitisme. This policy is nazi policy and must be condemned!
In Germany we are not allowed to say the truth about Israel‘s crimes, you are branded an anti-semitist if you do.
If Muslims are purposely offended in their religion (Mohammed cartoons) it is called free speech.! If Israel feels criticised it is anti-semitism.
Germany still feels guilty and feels it needs to protect Israel, but two wrongs do not make a right. Germany should at last realize what is going on and support the Palestinians against this human rights crime.
Germans of today vs during Nazi time
Permalink Nate Mulc replied on
I have been told many times that it is unfair to criticize the current generations of Germans for the failure of their parents and grand parents for not having opposed Nazi regime forcefully enough. I agree.
BUT now the current generations have no excuse for not preventing the crimes of the current Germany. These crimes are (a) support of Nazi-like prosecution of the Palestinians by Israel, and (b) suppression of anti Israeli and antizionist movements in Germany (by the supporters of Palestine movement).
I say this with a heavy heart because I have lived in Germany for almost two decades and still have a strong connection with the country. I admire many aspects of German society and culture. I also know that there are many Germans who feel similarly as I do. Still I am rather disappointed in a country I know well, and that used to admire unconditionally.
who wrote the bild piece?
Permalink YITSAK replied on
why are these opinion pieces without by lines? who wrote the bild hit piece?
I'm Jewish, doesn't sound antisemitic to me.
Permalink David replied on
Hi, I grew up a religious Jew in the United States, where I was born. I am not self-hating, but I have a problem with the occupation of your land and Israel's apartheid policies, which do not represent my religion. I watched your interview and did not find anything antisemitic in it. I suppose truth in reporting is henceforth another casualty of guilty German consciences.
"When you're arming one side, you are not a bystander, you are a participant." Good going, Ali, for saying it like it is. That's why 700 of my fellow American Jews came out to protest for Palestinian liberation and against US funding of the IDF in New York City on Nakba day; it's the right thing to do. Are we antisemitic too?
Thank you for showing your humanity
Permalink Nate Mulc replied on
I appreciate your candid expression of condemnation of Israel’s crimes against humanity, even though you have Jewish faith. All too often we forget that we are first humans and then come other affiliations like faith, ethnicity, citizenship, etc.
One should also consider the Palestine conflict is actually that of a western settler colonialism rather than religions. Remember, Palestinians include Muslims and Christians.
Finally, not all Jews are Zionists, not all Jews are Israelis, not all Israelis are Jews, not all Israelis are Zionists, not all Zionists are Israelis, and not all Zionists are Jews. It is complicated and religion is being used as an easy marketing ploy.
Btw, I urge the readers to check out a wonderful organization called Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). They welcome people of ALL religions and fight for a just solution of the Palestine conflict.
Good for you and all humane
Permalink Tariq Rafique replied on
Good for you and all humane jews.
Add new comment