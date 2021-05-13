Watch: German TV “regrets” airing this interview about Gaza

The state broadcaster’s action reflects the prevailing cowardice and repression among Germany’s elites when it comes to criticism of Israel.

“I think it is time for the people of Germany and German elites to stop making Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip pay for the crimes of the German people against European Jews,” I said in the interview.

“Palestinians are sick of paying the price for guilty German consciences.”

Die Deutsche Welle hat sich für dieses Fernseh-Interview entschuldigt und den Beitrag entfernt. Der Sender teilte mit, dass @AliAbunimah getätigt habe.#GazaUnderAttack

“Even if it is not always possible to completely prevent statements from interview guests in a live situation, this mistake should not have happened,” the report adds.

“We regret that,” it quotes a Deutsche Welle spokesperson saying.

Although Die Nachrichten does not name me, it does appear to be a slanderous reference to my interview since it refers to the same program that interviewed me on Tuesday – The Day.

An article in the German tabloid Bild also makes reference to my interview and smears me as an “anti-Semite.”

In recent years, German political elites have stepped up their defamation campaigns and repression against supporters of Palestinian rights, slandering them as anti-Jewish bigots.

This all stems from a mistaken belief that virtually unconditional support for Israel’s regime of occupation, apartheid and settler-colonialism somehow redeems Germany for its extermination of millions of European Jews.

German government-controlled media’s apology for allowing a deviation from official pro-Israel narratives underscores that in Europe “free speech” is a myth, especially when it comes to the rights and humanity of the Palestinian people.