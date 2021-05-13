Israel vows that “Gaza will burn”

Palestinians inspect the rubble of al-Shurouk tower after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike on 12 May. Ashraf Amra APA images

“This is just the beginning,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday as Israel’s bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip intensified on its third day.

Israel’s war cabinet approved plans to broaden the bombing campaign, which has killed dozens of Palestinians so far, including children.

Israeli ministers were reportedly unanimous in their refusal to accept any ceasefire yet.

“We will hit them with strikes they have never dreamed of,” Netanyahu said as he announced the assassination of senior Hamas commanders earlier on Wednesday.

In a recorded address to Palestinians in Gaza, Israel’s defense minister Benny Gantz threatened more destruction than he ordered in Gaza in 2014.

At that time, he was Israel’s chief of staff commanding the 51-day assault that killed more than 2,200 Palestinians, including 551 children.

“Gaza will burn,” Gantz said in the video, a direct threat to civilians that likely constitutes evidence of premeditated intent to commit war crimes.

“Gaza residents, the last time that we met on Eid al-Fitr, I was chief of staff during Operation Protective Edge,” he says in the video over footage of destruction.

“Ever since, Gaza is still trying to rehabilitate itself,” he adds.

“If Hamas does not stop its violence, the strike of 2021 will be harder and more painful than that of 2014.”

Gantz accused Hamas of operating out of civilian neighborhoods in order to justify what he said would be “more extensive and intense” damage in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s Arabic spokesperson Ofir Gendelman used a fake video on Tuesday to accuse Hamas of using “human shields” by “firing rockets at Israel from populated areas.”

Bezalel Smotrich, a member of Israel’s parliament, called on the military to “flatten the Strip,” in a tweet on Tuesday.

אין מנוס ממיטוט חמאס. לשטח את הרצועה. — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) May 11, 2021

Death and destruction

Gaza’s health ministry reported 53 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Monday, including 14 children, and more than 300 injuries.

However, the number of dead and injured has been mounting by the hour.

Six people have been killed in Israel, including a 5-year-old child fatally injured when shrapnel from a rocket hit their family’s bomb shelter in Sderot, as well as an occupation soldier killed by an anti-tank missile fired by Hamas.

Those killed in Israel include two Palestinian citizens, Khalil Awaad and his daughter Nadine. They reportedly had no access to a bomb shelter in the village of Dhamas where they lived.

I’m at the burial of a father and daughter, both Arab citizens of #Israel - who were killed early this morning in Lod area in a rocket attack from #Gaza. People here say they don’t have bomb shelters. Lod itself has been ripped apart by violence separate to the rocket fire. pic.twitter.com/GbcW1pxgx8 — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) May 12, 2021

An Israeli missile also struck a COVID-19 quarantine facility. A mother and baby clinic was also damaged and went out of commission.

Israel “returned to the strategy of destroying homes over the heads of their inhabitants,” Al Mezan, a human rights group in Gaza, stated on Wednesday.

Al Mezan asserted that “what the occupation forces are committing amounts to war crimes.”

Several high-rise towers destroyed by Israel housed dozens of homes, businesses and media offices.

#Gaza : Israeli air strikes all but bring down Al Shorouk Tower in Gaza City - landmark building hosting media offices #غَزَّةَ pic.twitter.com/0vRPLumw5J — sebastian usher (@sebusher) May 12, 2021

Pregnant mother, children killed

In the early hours of Wednesday, Israeli warplanes fired two missiles at a five-story apartment building in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, killing at least five Palestinians.

Reem Saad Kamel Saad, 31, a pregnant mother was killed alongside her 5-year-old son Zaid Muhammad al-Talbani.

Her toddler Mariam Muhammad al-Talbani’s remains were never found, Al Mezan said.

Zaid 5 years old & Maryam 3 years old who were brutally murdered with their mother, Reema Saad, after an israeli warplane hit their home last night. Reema was 4 months pregnant. #GazaUnderAttack #Gaza pic.twitter.com/zkxIPMLTt7 — Diaa Mahmoud | ضياء محمود (@DiaaMahmoud) May 12, 2021

Rema worked with aspiring entrepreneurs providing them with the necessary business training in order to help them succeed & overcome the odds stacked against them in Gaza’s economy. She always greeted everyone with a smile and made them feel important. She is not just a number pic.twitter.com/v4gfibEgRm — Mo (@TweetsFromGaza) May 12, 2021

This is Reema Saad, 30, a Palestinian journalist from Gaza.



Reema was killed by an Israeli airstrike on her house in Tal Al Hawa last night, along with her daughter Mariam, 3 year old, and her son Zayd 5 year old. Reem was also four months pregnant. #Gaza #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/m2NqucPqAZ — Fidaa فِداء (@fidaazaanin) May 12, 2021

The strike caused massive damage to nearby homes.

Attacking farmers

Israeli warplanes fired a missile at farmland in the southwestern area of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing Munther Abd al-Karim Baraka, 21, and his 18-year-old sister Manar Abd al-Karim Baraka on Tuesday.

The pair were attending to a poultry farm owned by their family.

Israel fired approximately 20 missiles at a park belonging to the Khan Younis municipality as well as a security location on Wednesday, killing 28-year-old Mahmoud Jamil Kaluseh, who Al Mezan said happened to be there coincidentally.

Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a civilian vehicle on Wednesday morning, killing most people in it.

Talaat Jamil Agha, 36, Atef Abd al-Rahman al-Barawi, 48, Nael Khalid al-Barawi, 22 and Wael Faris al-Ghul, 55, were killed. One other passenger was injured.

Israeli soldiers stationed at the boundary fence in southern Gaza opened fire on a group of farmers east of Khan Younis on Wednesday, killing 17-year-old Bashar Ahmad Samour.

Samour was harvesting parsley with two relatives 500 meters from the boundary fence when Israeli forces shot him in the chest with live ammunition, killing him.

Israeli forces shot and killed Bashar Ahmad Ibrahim Samour, 17, today near the Gaza perimeter fence east of Khan Younis. Israeli forces deployed on the other side of the fence shot and killed Bashar around 10 a.m. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the right side of his chest. pic.twitter.com/8ox9Xm4e58 — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) May 12, 2021

أبو محمد الحتو، هذا الرجل الوديع وزوجته، كانوا من ضمن (الأهداف) التي استهدفهم الاحتلال في #غزة .. وارتقوا إلى الله شهداء.#غزة_تحت_القصف pic.twitter.com/v47qQjov7A — رضوان الأخرس (@rdooan) May 12, 2021

Two merchants from nearby stores were also killed, Nader Muhammad al-Ghazali, 46, and Abd al-Salam Mahmoud al-Ghazali, 28.

Israeli missile strikes killed 15-year-old Lina Iyad Shrir on Tuesday evening along with both her parents, Iyad Fathi Shrir, 44, and his wife Layali Taha Shrir, 40.

The bombing of their house caused major damage to nearby homes, Al Mezan said.

Damage to UNRWA schools

Despite ample warning to Israel by the Qassam Brigades – the military wing of Hamas – not to bomb residential buildings in Gaza, Israel targeted 17 homes and residential towers, amounting to more than 100 housing units.

Israel deliberately destroyed the 13-story al-Hanadi apartment building near the Gaza port, completely destroying it.

It housed 80 families, as well as offices.

The Qassam brigades retaliated by firing barrages of rockets towards Tel Aviv and surrounding suburbs.

Israeli warplanes also fired six so-called warning missiles at al-Jawhara building in central Gaza City on Tuesday, before firing five missiles early Wednesday destroying it almost completely.

The 10-story building housed businesses, medical clinics and media organizations.

Also on Tuesday, Israeli warplanes fired two missiles at a group of Palestinians in al-Shujaiyeh neighborhood in Gaza City, killing 34-year-old Muhammad Abd al-Rauf Halas.

An Israeli missile attack on a security location near the Islamic University of Gaza caused severe damage to nearby schools run by the UN agency UNRWA.

Israeli missiles also struck another location in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood near the International Committee of the Red Cross headquarters. The blast also caused damage to nearby UNRWA schools and a high school.

Rocket falling short

A rocket fired by Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza fell short and killed eight Palestinians on Monday, according to Defense for Children International - Palestine.

The rocket landed in Jabaliya in northern Gaza, according to evidence collected by DCIP.

Two children were killed in the blast. Mustafa Muhammad Obaid, 16, and 5-year-old Baraa Wisam al-Gharabli, who succumbed to his injuries later that day.

Palestinian security forces and explosive experts indicated to DCIP that the cause of the blast was a rocket originating from the enclave falling short.

As night fell on Wednesday, Israeli bombing of Gaza continued. Palestinian resistance factions retaliated with volleys of rockets, some reaching as far as the Tel Aviv area.

Violence across Israel

Meanwhile, across cities in Israel, violence broke out between Jewish and Arab residents, with hundreds of settlers reportedly coming in from the occupied West Bank to participate in mob attacks on Palestinian citizens.

Report: The deputy mayor of mixed Arab-Jewish city of Lod (Lyd) claims that hundreds of armed settlers from the West Bank are on their way to the city and warns: "I suggest to every Arab resident not to leave their homes."

This has potential to be a bloodbath. https://t.co/jdGBHV911l — Ami Kaufman (@AmiKaufman) May 12, 2021

In Bat Yam, just south of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, racist youth chanting anti-Arab slogans are ransacking the popular Victory ice cream shop because it's owned by Palestinians. Victory has a factory in the town, employs plenty of Jews. Scenes like this are occurring all over Israel. https://t.co/NesA9nJqn5 — Lisa Goldman (@lisang) May 12, 2021

Someone asked me how do they know which cars to lynch.

Notice how many lynch participants stop this car to check whether he is a Jew or an Arab and how many times he reiterates he's a Jew so he doesn't get lynched. pic.twitter.com/Mc4CGWu2d1 — Nadine Nashef (@nanninenashef) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, I received multiple reports of Palestinian students in different Israeli universities attacked in the dorms & such. Some asked their parents to come take them home last night because they didn't feel safe to stay there — Asaf Ronel (@AsafRonel) May 12, 2021

Mob stops car with two young Palestinians in Haifa and tries to beat them.

They run and I hope they managed to get to safety. pic.twitter.com/8LbVMiqvIV — Nadine Nashef (@nanninenashef) May 12, 2021

This scary video shows what exactly we mean when we say attacks on Palestinian homes and how bad they are.



This is in Haifa. pic.twitter.com/SuufAbTQCc — Nadine Nashef (@nanninenashef) May 12, 2021

Now police arrest Israel settlers who arrived from the west bank to the city of #lod pic.twitter.com/QnYWMceoHY — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv1985) May 12, 2021

There are already many images from the current violence in Israel/Palestine that will become iconic. Here, a Torah is salvaged rom a synagogue set on fire by Palestinian citizens in Lod Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/QIFowauGOB — Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין (@MairavZ) May 12, 2021