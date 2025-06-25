People celebrate at Enghelab Square in Tehran on 24 June, after a ceasefire came into effect between Iran and Israel. Sha Dati Xinhua News Agency

Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on 13 June. After more than 24 hours of ceasefire, it is clear – Iran won, Israel lost.

“It wasn’t a decisive defeat for the [Israeli] regime, where it comes to the edge of collapse,” Mohammad Marandi of the University of Tehran told the Dialogue Works channel on Tuesday.

“But it was a win for Iran.”

Marandi’s assessment is fair: Israel’s war failed and left Iran stronger. This has enormous implications for Iran, Palestine and the world.

Mohammad Marandi: If Israel Strikes, Iran Hits Back HARD! https://t.co/uri0cQa3qn — Dialogue works (@Dialogue_NRA) June 24, 2025

How do you define a winner?

Carl von Clausewitz said war is politics by other means. You win if you achieve certain objectives.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the war aimed to remove “two existential threats” to Israel, “the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat.”

But his actual goal, only hinted at, was regime change.

Following the ceasefire, Netanyahu declared “a historic victory,” claiming he had eliminated the “threat of destruction via nuclear weapons” and the threat from “20,000 ballistic missiles.”

He notably omitted regime change.

Tactically, Israel scored some early “successes” – murdering Iranian commanders, scientists and their families. But when measured against Netanyahu’s own objectives, Israel failed completely.

A key point overlooked in the story about Israeli officials calling the cell phones of senior Iranian generals and urging them to record messages declaring their surrender lest Israel kill them and their wives and children (!) is that none of them appear to have done so.



The… pic.twitter.com/0k2fGYQNXX — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) June 24, 2025

The nuclear “threat”

Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not attempting to build one, according to US intelligence assessments and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

President Donald Trump nonetheless adopted Netanyahu’s lie that Iran was “very close,” and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

But US intelligence assessments now say US bombing set Iran’s nuclear programs back by mere months.

US officials concede that they do not know where Iran’s bomb-grade enriched uranium is. Iran moved it before the strikes.

The ineffective attack, moreover, relied on US power.

Israel achieved nothing.

Iran’s ballistic missiles

Netanyahu claimed Iran had 20,000 ballistic missiles.

His own military put the number at 2,500.

The Israeli military claims Iran fired around 550 missiles during the war, and had between 1,000 and 1,500 left at the end.

Israel asserts Iran owned about 250 mobile launchers and that by the end of the war it had just 100 left.

Marandi estimates the number of launchers – easily replaceable trucks – to be in thousands, a much more realistic number for a country of Iran’s size.

We can’t verify any of this. Iran does not publish its military secrets, and Israel is not known for telling the truth. But Iran has spent decades building a missile program to deter the United States and Israel. It is unlikely Israel did that much damage.

Even according to Israel, Iran ended the war with a significant arsenal and as far as we know Iran’s underground missile cities and launch sites remain untouched.

But the clearest evidence of Israeli failure came Tuesday morning, in the hours before the ceasefire went into effect: Iran hammered Israel with repeated salvos of ballistic missiles, keeping millions of Israelis in shelters, where they had spent much of the previous 11 days.

One missile struck an apartment building in Beersheba on Tuesday morning, killing four, bringing the number of people killed in Israel during the war to 28.

Israel killed more than 600 people in Iran.

Yet with a few hundred missiles, Iran depleted Israel’s stock of interceptors in days and caused unprecedented damage, shattering Israelis’ sense of safety and immunity.

Iran revealed new types of missiles that pierced multi-layered US and Israeli defense systems with apparent ease.

Israeli censorship hides much of the damage.

But what was visible showed Israel’s vulnerability – even with massive US military protection.

Netanyahu’s war exposed Israel as more vulnerable than ever.

Regime change failed

Though Israel never officially admitted regime change was its goal, it was clearly Netanyahu’s goal.

Michael Oren, Israel’s former ambassador in Washington, acknowledged that regime change was an “implicit goal.”

He said Iran’s collapse – even if it spread nuclear material among competing factions in a “balkanized Iran” – was preferable to its current centralized leadership.

Oren’s remarks to CNN on Sunday reveal Tel Aviv’s real fear: It is not a nuclear Iran, but a sovereign Iran that supports resistance. The same fear drove US-Israeli destruction of Iraq, Libya and Syria.

Despite sanctions and discontent, the Islamic Republic commands domestic legitimacy, Marandi says.

The joint US-Israeli aggression, he argues, strengthened the Iranian state and left Western-oriented segments of society disillusioned by Western deceit.

“Iran’s biggest achievement or gift wasn’t on the battlefield but at home amongst the people, becoming as one,” said one Iranian.

THREAD: It seems a ceasefire has been achieved in what US President Trump is now calling the “Twelve-Day War” between Israel and Iran. What motivated the parties involved to accept it? — Mouin Rabbani (@MouinRabbani) June 24, 2025

The US likely realized that the Israeli attack had reached its limits and that “it only made sense to continue in the context of achieving the different outcome of regime change.”

So Netanyahu not only failed to provoke regime change, he also failed to draw the US into a wider war. Trump’s strikes were, in the words of former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter, “an act of political theater.”

What about Gaza?

Some hoped Iran would tie a ceasefire to ending the genocide in Gaza.

That is understandable, amid the unbearable, ongoing horror. During the 12-day war with Iran, Israel killed almost 900 Palestinians in Gaza.

But this was unrealistic and would have been extremely risky.

As the world’s attention focused on Israel’s 12-day conflict with Iran, Israeli forces continued their atrocities in Gaza unabated and killed at least 870 Palestinians, according to health authorities.



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/S72KFgTH3e pic.twitter.com/1G0FfV53fz — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 24, 2025

Iran said from the start that it would punish Israel and stop retaliating when Israel stopped attacking. Iran’s goal was defensive, not to seek escalation.

What might have happened if Iran had linked this war to ending the Gaza genocide?

It is likely the US would have launched a strategic bombing campaign to save Israel. It would attack Iran’s institutions, industry and infrastructure with even more ferocity than Israel did.

Thousands would be killed, and Iranian leaders could lose internal legitimacy to continue such a fight.

Marandi doubts such losses would provide any strategic benefit. In the long term, Iran’s goal is to strengthen itself and the resistance in the Global South.

Iran and allied resistance movements have never aimed to defeat Israel in a single blow, but rather to wear it down. That is how asymmetrical warfare works when you are the weaker side facing the full might of the US-led Western empire.

Although Israel started it, this war advanced that aim. Israel now appears weak, unstable, unsafe to live in and totally reliant on foreign support in a world where it is more hated than ever after nearly two years of its livestreamed genocide in Gaza.

Brain drain and capital flight will likely accelerate.

Had Iran gone further, it would have lost the initiative.

By ending the war from a position of strength – after showcasing its missiles and surviving a war of aggression, Iran preserved its capabilities and may now enhance them.

Iran signed no agreement to halt support for any resistance group. It remains independent and sovereign.

There is no sign that this war “has altered Iran’s strategic posture,” observes Sina Toossi of the Center for International Policy.

“Ceasefires” in war occur under two fundamentally different conditions.



The first is in the context of decisive and one-sided victory.



In this case, the winner is clear, and the loser must submit unconditionally to the victor’s terms.



This kind of ceasefire is the end of war… pic.twitter.com/9rebZL5lfd — Sina Toossi (@SinaToossi) June 24, 2025

Dangers ahead

While Iran prevailed, the dangers it faces cannot be overstated: Washington and Tel Aviv will intensify their efforts to subvert and weaken it.

Iranians know they will not be able to rest and, according to Marandi, will work immediately to address vulnerabilities revealed by the Israeli attack.

“If the ceasefire Trump just announced holds – and is paired with serious US-Iran diplomacy – it would mark a strategic defeat for Israel in launching this war,” according to Toossi.

But the terms and purpose of any “diplomacy” are key. Iran has absolutely no reason to trust the United States or its European vassals. “Negotiation” for them means demands to surrender.

Any negotiation must be from strength.

Already "Israel's" European and American agents are setting new traps and conditions. First Iran had to "negotiate" over its nuclear program, now over its ballistic missiles – its strategic defense. If the "West" have their way, they will strip Iran naked. pic.twitter.com/Djvi71kvev — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) June 24, 2025

Global implications

As a result of Israel’s illegal aggression, Iran gained international legitimacy and support.

It drew forceful statements of support from countries around the world, including Russia, China, Brazil and Muslim and Arab nations.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Israel-friendly Arab regimes that have long been hostile to Iran, joined the condemnation of Israel’s aggression.

I join UN experts in condemning Israel’s illegal, aggressive armed attack on Iran. “Preventive” strikes against nuclear & missile programs & terrorism are grave violations of the United Nations Charter and are destructive of international order, peace & human rights https://t.co/rV99lPZryM — Prof Ben Saul - UN SR Human Rights & Counterterror (@profbensaul) June 22, 2025

That offer looks much less attractive now.

Even Iran’s token strike on a US base in Qatar, pre-announced to avoid casualties, sent a clear message: Iran is willing to fight anywhere in the region if provoked.

President Trump on Israel and Iran: "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing." pic.twitter.com/xrztmebALZ — CSPAN (@cspan) June 24, 2025

President @realDonaldTrump gave the order and Israel obeyed. Each and every day he refuses to end the American-funded, American-armed Gaza genocide, is a day Trump personally decides that dozens more Palestinian civilians will be killed by Israel. pic.twitter.com/KJXqTODgoo — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) June 24, 2025

We must hope that this brush with even broader regional disaster and recognition of Israel’s weakness will push Washington to end the US-Israeli genocide in Gaza.

That is more likely to happen while there remains a strong, sovereign Iran.