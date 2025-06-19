Israel made a “catastrophic mistake” by attacking Iran

This writer heard the Jordanian civil defense warning sirens sound in Amman just after 7 am local time.

A few minutes later a barrage of Iranian missiles could be clearly seen from Jordan falling towards the Tel Aviv area.

I got pretty good video of the missiles coming down towards Tel Aviv a few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/QbIN1FEbgj — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) June 19, 2025

Israel’s strikes have killed several members of Iran’s top military leadership.

On Thursday morning, Israel said it attacked two more nuclear-related sites in Iran.

While further escalation appears inevitable, whether there will be more direct US involvement was the key question I discussed with Iranian analyst Dr. Mohammad Marandi and journalists Lowkey and Danny Haiphong on Haiphong’s YouTube program on Wednesday night. “We will not lose. We will definitely defeat the [Israeli] regime,” Marandi asserted. “We are determined not to allow aggressors to get their way.”

Marandi added that Israel would be “forced to recognize that this was a catastrophic mistake.”

“I have no doubt that if the United States enters this fight, Trump will either be removed from office, or he will have to find a way to step down, because Iran will not relent,” Marandi said.

Another regime-change war

A high profile commentator and literature professor at the University of Tehran, Marandi revealed that he has had to separate himself from his family, as he has been warned by Iranian security officials that he could become an Israeli target – just as hundreds of Palestinian journalists and academics have been murdered in the Israeli genocide.

We also discussed openly biased and distorted Western media coverage and how Western countries are lining up to justify the Israeli attack on Iran.

We talked about how the real goal of Israel’s attack has little to do with Iran’s nuclear program. Rather, what Israel and its backers seek is regime change and the subjugation of Iran primarily due to its support for the Palestinian liberation struggle.

All of us emphasized the need to stay focused on Israel’s escalating genocide in Gaza, where Israeli massacres across the territory killed at least 144 Palestinians in the previous 24 hours, as Palestinian health officials reported on Wednesday.

You can watch the whole program in the video at the top of this article.

🚨BREAKING: Israeli forces have killed 100 Palestinians since dawn today in the Gaza Strip, including 60 civilians who were attempting to receive aid, amid a wave of intensified Israeli attacks. pic.twitter.com/SaD5iU1VTH — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) June 18, 2025

Israel targets Iranian civilians

By 16 June, Israeli bombings had killed at least 224 people in Iran and injured almost 1,300.

Ninety percent of the casualties are civilians, according to Iranian health officials.

Israel continues to hit residential buildings in Tehranhttps://t.co/3VaYQ84OUO pic.twitter.com/Gnv0sKBqyt — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 15, 2025

The IDF just bombed Iran's state TV studio while it was live on air. pic.twitter.com/J9oMkHP6MK — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) June 16, 2025

Say their names — they are not numbers, they are the soul of Iran.



Photos of some of the victims of Israel’s attacks on residential areas in Iran."@AliAbunimah @jacksonhinklle @ytirawi @sorayashock pic.twitter.com/nEoX3gucT4 — امیر تنها 🇮🇷 (@tanha1358) June 18, 2025

Footage shows the destruction of Farabi Hospital in Kermanshah province of Iran as a result of Israeli attacks pic.twitter.com/B2BgGYzmYE — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) June 16, 2025

Iran says strike that damaged hospital aimed at military base

The latest Iranian missile volley was the 14th since Tehran began retaliating for the Israeli aggression and it appeared to be one of the most powerful.

At least 24 Israelis have been killed and more than 800 injured by Iranian retaliatory attacks since Israel started the war.

At least 76 people were injured in Thursday morning’s missile barrage which caused “significant damage in two suburbs of Tel Aviv, Holon and Ramat Gan, as well as Jaffa,” Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported.

On Tuesday, Iran’s military chief of staff, Major General Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi, had warned Israelis that what they had experienced up to that point had only been intended as a deterrent and that “punitive operations” were yet to begin.

Massive damage in Holon, suburb of Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/CsgJKHl2xS — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) June 19, 2025

Missile impact in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/uhii6Qdl6V — ILRedAlert (@ILRedAlert) June 19, 2025

This was a fairly small strike (25 or so missiles across “Israel”) but apparently the most devastating yet, which means Iran is showing it can do more damage with fewer missiles and “Israel” can’t stop it https://t.co/erjHfR8YS0 — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) June 19, 2025

ההרס הכבד באזור הבורסה ברמת גן pic.twitter.com/azdXbLJfLw — ישראל היום (@IsraelHayomHeb) June 19, 2025

עוד זירת נפילה במרכז pic.twitter.com/yYtWXO9HgV — ישראל היום (@IsraelHayomHeb) June 19, 2025

Crazy Footage:

A Palestinian filmed the entire scene of the rocket attacks in Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv.

The Iron Dome launched dozens of interceptor missiles but failed to stop them. The missiles exploded deep inside the city and struck key Israeli military sites.

The video is… pic.twitter.com/4aAPyAH2u1 — Sprinter Observer (@SprinterObserve) June 19, 2025

The Israeli government and military, which have systematically targeted or destroyed every hospital in Gaza, were quick to make propaganda out of the damage at Soroka.

The Israeli military even published a video claiming that the “Iranian regime targets hospitals.”

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon actually said this with a straight face:



“Iran’s targeting of Soroka Hospital is a serious violation of international law.”



Oh really?

From the same state that has:

. Bombed every hospital in Gaza

. Targeted ambulances

. Killed and… pic.twitter.com/Xm9Xh5Zint — Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) June 19, 2025

Are you the spokesperson of the same military which in this video detonated the only cancer hospital in Gaza, destroyed all dialysis centers, carried out 735 healthcare attacks creating conditions of life that destroy Palestinians as a group? pic.twitter.com/MT44oP9VxM https://t.co/oFOcZjzLzF — Nicola Perugini (@PeruginiNic) June 19, 2025

A March 2025 article in The Jerusalem Post confirms the “walking distance” proximity of the IDF C4I Directorate to the Soroka Medical Center.

The article also reveals that the area contains housing or planned housing for thousands of Israeli military personnel.

Although damage is seen in videos, Iran's IRGC claims it didn't target Soroka hospital, but rather Israeli army's "C41 Directorate" military facility. @Jerusalem_Post article from March confirms their "walking distance" proximity https://t.co/tbfkVrBAO4 https://t.co/sKt0ImrkJe pic.twitter.com/l5nJdpWx0w — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) June 19, 2025

Will the US bomb Iran?

US President Donald Trump has given Israel his explicit support for its attack on Iran and of course Israel would be unable to act without the massive amounts of weaponry and logistical support it receives from the United States and other Western countries.

But Trump says he has yet to make up his mind about whether to join the Israeli attack directly by deploying US heavy bombers in an attempt to destroy Iran’s heavily fortified nuclear facility at Fordo.

Only the US military possesses and can deliver the massive conventional bombs that are believed capable of damaging the facility built into a mountainous region about 200 kilometers south of Tehran.

But at least one experienced analyst doubts that even these American bombs can do the job.

🤦‍♂️ "Bunker Buster"



People from President Trump to misinformed dopes on X believe the US GBU-57 "Bunker Buster" bomb can destroy deep fortified tunnel systems in Iranian mountainsides.



This is utter nonsense.



They don't understand that these are gravity bombs, produced in… pic.twitter.com/NY9eitnSxj — Will Schryver (@imetatronink) June 18, 2025

Iran could, for example, close the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping lane through which one fifth of daily world oil consumption passes.

Marandi noted that Iran possesses thousands of short-range missiles that could easily traverse the Persian Gulf and hit US assets or bases located in Gulf monarchies allied with Washington.

Erratic Trump

This writer noted that Trump seemed to have made up his mind to go ahead with a US attack on Iran as he flew back early from the G7 summit in Canada on Monday night.

Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One, the president summarily dismissed the findings of Tulsi Gabbard, his own director of national intelligence, who told Congress in March that the US intelligence community did not believe that Iran was developing a nuclear weapon.

Reporter: "Tulsi Gabbard [Director of National Intelligence] testified in March that the intelligence community said that Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon."



Trump: "I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having one."



Trump has been exposed. pic.twitter.com/QRGbD90whA — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) June 17, 2025

Trump: "I Don't Care" What DNI Tulsi Gabbard Says, It Was "Very Close" To A Nuclear Weaponhttps://t.co/5s9l6Ct9Hm



DNI Gabbard's annual threat assessment, published in March, said Iran's nuclear program has been inactive since 2003. pic.twitter.com/qXiddcp15k — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) June 17, 2025

“We did not have any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon.” @iaeaorg Director General affirms his agency’s findings about Iran’s nuclear program. pic.twitter.com/TmHx7rtfjJ — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) June 17, 2025

Netanyahu and the likes of Mike Huckabee spent all yesterday riling him up and he was ready to bomb immediately, then he got into the "Situation Room" and they sobered him up, telling him about the difficulties. A mad king. No one knows what he'll do, including him. https://t.co/JFypZl7qlZ — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) June 18, 2025

Iran has made clear that it has no plans to surrender, but that it would cease its retaliation if Israel stops its aggression.

Israel is in a desperate situation entirely of its own making. While it can cause death and destruction in Iran, it is unlikely to be able to strike a fatal blow against the vastly larger country, or bring about the regime change it desperately yearns for.

Halting its assault now would be an admission that its dangerous gamble has failed, but continuing it means that the Israeli home front will be exposed to ever more devastating Iranian responses.

US publicly strongly opposes involvement in war

Israel needs the United States to enter the war directly, and on past performance Israel usually gets from Washington whatever it wants.

But there are enormous risks for Trump who has touted himself as a “peace president,” vowing to focus on “America First” and turn away from foreign adventures and regime-change war.

Just 16 percent of respondents think the US should get directly involved in the war, while 60 percent say it should not, according to a new YouGov poll in the United States.

Even among supporters of Trump’s own Republican Party, 53 percent oppose direct US involvement in the war and just 23 support it.

NEW Economist/YouGov Jun 13-16: Israel-Iran

% who think the U.S. military should | shouldn't get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran

U.S. adult citizens 16% | 60%

Democrats 15% | 65%

Independents 11% | 61%

Republicans 23% | 53%

(Link in reply) pic.twitter.com/qTlli2JgW1 — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) June 17, 2025

Half of Americans say that Israel’s war on Iran will make the whole world less safe.

As of this writing, there seems no clear way out.

Following Thursday morning’s Iranian missile strike, Israeli defense minister Israel Katz called Khamenei “the modern Hitler” and declared that the Iranian leader “cannot continue to exist.”

Katz indicated that he had given the Israeli military instructions to murder the Iranian leader.

Given that the United States and Israel are under the command of unstable leaders who have no limits, and who – unlike Iran – do possess nuclear bombs, the prospects are truly terrifying.