France bans rally, arrests Palestine solidarity leader

This article has been updated since initial publication.

Paris police arrested the head of a Palestine advocacy organization after banning a rally in solidarity with Palestinians who are under intensifying attack by Israel.

Scandaleux ! Le président de l'@AFPSOfficiel a été conduit au commissariat du 7ème, puis menotté à 1 banc ! A la sortie de son entretien au MEAE. Il se trouve donc en garde à vue pour vouloir appeler à la protection du peuple palestinien. NOUS EXIGEONS sa LIBÉRATION IMMÉDIATE ! pic.twitter.com/rqRvFoXxl7 — france-palestine.org (@AFPSOfficiel) May 12, 2021

The 71-year-old had been at a meeting with officials as part of a civil society delegation.

Elsa Faucillon, a member of parliament, posted a video of Heilbronn surrounded by police as he left the foreign ministry. She and several other lawmakers had attended the meeting:

❌ A la sortie d’un rendez-vous au Ministère des affaires étrangères, Bertrand Heilbronn, président de ⁦@AFPSOfficiel⁩ a été arrêté par la police pour avoir organisé le rassemblement pacifiste qui accompagnait la délégation reçue (avec 3 parlementaires dont je fais partie) pic.twitter.com/PmUb2cIjWr — Elsa Faucillon (@ElsaFaucillon) May 12, 2021

“The Paris Police Prefecture, in an unprecedented move, had prohibited the rally, although there had never been the slightest problem with the demonstrations that we had always organized in cooperation with the authorities,” AFPS said in a statement.

The group said it cooperated with the decision to ban the rally, with Heilbronn and the leaders of other participating groups on hand “to inform those who arrived at the rally site that it had been prohibited, and to guarantee that the events proceeded as well as possible.”

Nonetheless, according to AFPS, Heilbronn was arrested as he left the foreign ministry and was taken to a police station where he was handcuffed to a bench.

Late Wednesday night, AFPS tweeted that Heilbronn had “finally been released.”

Nous apprenons juste que Bertrand Heilbronn président de l’AFPS vient enfin d’être relâché. Il a pu retourner à son domicile. Merci à tous et toutes pour votre élan de mobilisation et vos soutiens tellement importants. L’analyse sera pour demain...

Solidairement @AFPSOfficiel — france-palestine.org (@AFPSOfficiel) May 12, 2021

“But this arrest forces us to state that a threshold has been crossed.”

AFPS affirmed that its chapters across France would be joining with other solidarity groups for rallies across the country planned in coming days.

“Dictatorial methods will not prevent us from doing this,” the group added.

#SaveSheikhJarrah#AlAqsaUnderAttack



Rassemblements de soutien dans plusieurs villes ce 15 mai :



• Paris, Barbès, 15h

• Toulouse, Capitole, 11h

• Lyon, Bellecour, 15h

• Marseille, place Bargemon, 15h

• St-Étienne, place Chavanelle, 15h

• Bruxelles, place Albertine, 15h pic.twitter.com/K5ODD1LMs5 — Sihame Assbague (@s_assbague) May 10, 2021

It added that the French government must “put an end to these repeated and scandalous attacks on liberty of expression and demonstration.”

France, despite its pretensions of being a bastion of free speech, is one of the most repressive countries in the world against supporters of Palestinian rights.

Its goverment is also in the midst of a racist and Islamophobic campaign of incitement and repression against French Muslims.

Authorities even threaten to continue criminally prosecuting citizens who call for a boycott of Israel’s apartheid regime.

Such prosecutions are in flagrant violation of basic human rights, according to a ruling last year by the European Court of Human Rights.

Update: Blanket ban on protests

A Paris, j’ai demandé au Préfet de police d’interdire les manifestations de samedi en lien avec les récentes tensions au Proche-Orient. De graves troubles à l’ordre public furent constatés en 2014. Consigne a été donnée aux Préfets d’être particulièrement vigilants et fermes. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) May 13, 2021

Darmanin claimed that “Serious disturbances in public order were noted in 2014,” referring to protests against Israel’s attack on Gaza that year. He added that “orders have been given to be firm and vigilant.”