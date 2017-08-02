Palestine in Pictures: July 2017

Palestinians wave their national flag from atop al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem after all gates were opened on 27 July, following two weeks of protest of new Israeli measures at the site. Israeli soldiers later occupied the roof of the mosque and removed the flags. ActiveStills

Twenty Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during the month of July.

Three Palestinian citizens of Israel were shot and killed by Israeli forces after a deadly ambush that left two police officers dead outside the al-Aqsa mosque compound on 14 July.

Israel closed al-Aqsa for Friday prayers for the first time in decades after the attack, reopening it a few days later with security cameras and metal detectors unilaterally installed at its gates.

For two weeks Palestinian worshippers refused to enter the site in protest of the new measures, holding mass prayer and civil disobedience in Jerusalem’s streets until the cameras and metal detectors were removed and all gates unlocked.

Six Palestinians, five in the Jerusalem area and one in the Gaza Strip, were shot and fatally wounded during protests over Israeli measures at al-Aqsa.

Jerusalem

Israeli police used brutal force against worshippers and journalists, injuring hundreds, and stormed a hospital in Jerusalem where critically injured demonstrators were being treated.

Two of the slain protesters were children: Muhammad Khalaf Mahmoud Khalaf Lafi, 17, shot in the chest in the occupied West Bank town of Abu Dis on 21 July, and Abd al-Rahman Abu Hamisa, 16, shot in his left shoulder during a demonstration in al-Burej, near Gaza’s boundary with Israel, on 28 July.

A Palestinian infant, 18-month-old Abd al-Rahman Barghouti, died in early July two months after being severely injured during a raid in the West Bank village of Aboud. The child was injured when soldiers fired tear gas at homes in the village during a protest in support of Palestinians on hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

Two other Palestinian children were killed during the month.

Uday Aziz Khalil Nawajaa, 17, was killed by an Israeli landmine near the northern West Bank town of Tubas.

Aws Muhammad Yousif Salameh, 17, was shot and killed during a raid in Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank in mid-July. Another youth, 20-year-old Saad Nasser Hassan Abd al-Fattah, was also slain as soldiers opened fire on Palestinians who were attempting to repel their entry into the camp.

Baraa Hamamda, an 18-year-old in Dheisheh refugee camp near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, was shot in the upper chest and killed during an army raid on 14 July.

A Palestinian man, 34-year-old Ammar Ahmad Khalil, was killed by soldiers during a raid near the central West Bank village of Nabi Saleh. The Israeli military claimed that Khalil, wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles with Israeli license plates, had pointed a gun at soldiers during the raid.

A 22-year-old Palestinian citizen of Israel, Mahdi al-Saadi, was slain during a police chase in the city of Jaffa on 29 July. Al-Saadi’s family said the young man was killed “in cold blood” and posed no threat to police when he was shot dead.

Four other Palestinians were killed during separate incidents of alleged car-ramming and stabbing attacks on Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Israelis killed in settlement

Three Israelis were stabbed and killed and a fourth critically injured by a Palestinian from a nearby village in the West Bank settlement of Halamish. The Palestinian assailant, Omar al-Abed, 19, was shot but not killed during the incident.

An Israeli commander was killed by another soldier while posing as a Palestinian assailant during a training exercise in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Fifty-five Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire so far this year, 15 of them children. Fourteen Israelis, most of them soldiers, and a British national have been killed by Palestinians during the same period.

Rafah crossing, the sole point of exit and entry for the vast majority of Gaza’s 2 million residents, remained closed for the passage of people for the second consecutive month.

Medical patients including a 3-year-old girl died awaiting permission to travel to hospitals outside Gaza after the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah obstructed the processing of their applications.

The acute electricity crisis in Gaza, resulting in blackouts up to 20 hours each day, has put hundreds of patients in mortal danger, the health ministry in the territory warned.

Eighteen Palestinians were reported to have died in Syria during the month of July, the majority of them fighters with government-allied militias killed during battle.

A Palestinian boy washes his horse in the Mediterranean Sea on the coast of Gaza City during a hot day, 3 July. Majd Hajjar APA images

Yahya Sinwar, the new leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, inspects a section of the border with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah, on 6 July. The Gaza authorities stated that the buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt will be extended for a length of 12 kilometers and a width of 100 meters. A road with security cameras will run parallel to the zone. Ashraf Amra APA images

Palestinian farmers protest at military gate no. 623 in the town of Deir al-Ghusun near the West Bank city of Tulkarm to demand that the Israeli army ease restrictions on entry to and exit of their fields, 9 July. The gate is opened by Israeli soldiers three times a day only and is kept open for approximately half an hour to allow farmers to cross back and forth. Ahmad Al-Bazz ActiveStills

Rami Hamadallah, de facto prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, cuts a ribbon during the inauguration of a new power station in Jalameh, in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, on 10 July. The man in uniform is Yoav Mordechai, the head COGAT, the body which administers Israel’s military occupation. The PA struck a deal with Israel to open the power station, which was funded by the US and European states. APA images

Palestinian mourners bid a final farewell to 20-year-old Saad Nasser Hassan Abd al-Fattah during a funeral held for him and Aws Muhammad Yousif Salameh, 17, after the two were shot dead during an Israeli army raid in Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, 12 July. Ayman Ameen APA images

Thousands of Palestinian laborers from the West Bank queue at the Eyal military checkpoint in Qalqilya every morning in order to reach their workplaces in Israel, 16 July. Ahmad Al-Bazz ActiveStills

Palestinian worshippers pray at the Lions Gate entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on 16 July. Worshippers refused to enter the compound after Israel unilaterally installed metal detectors and security cameras following a deadly ambush on police officers from the site Oren Ziv ActiveStills

A Palestinian farmer harvests grapes at a vineyard in Gaza City, 18 July. Ashraf Amra APA images

Palestinian fighters from different factions hold a press conference in Gaza City to protest Israel’s closure of the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, 18 July. Mohammed Asad APA images

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas and Chinese President Xi Jinping wave to children during a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during Abbas’ three-day visit to China, 18 July. Thaer Ganaim APA images

Israeli police search a Palestinian worshipper during prayer at the Lions Gate entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on 20 July. Worshippers refused to enter the compound after Israel unilaterally installed metal detectors and security cameras following a deadly ambush on police officers near the site. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

Israeli police disperse Palestinian worshippers at the end of Friday noon prayers held in the streets of Wadi al-Joz, a neighborhood outside Jerusalem’s Old City, after Israeli police barred men under 50 from entering the Old City to pray at al-Aqsa mosque, 21 July. Faiz Abu Rmeleh ActiveStills

Israeli forces arrest Palestinian protesters during confrontations following mass prayer in the streets outside Jerusalem’s Old City on 21 July. Israeli police barred Palestinian men under the age of 50 from entering the Old City for Friday prayer as protests erupted over new measures at the holy site. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

Israeli soldiers shoot toward Palestinians near the Qalandiya military checkpoint between the West Bank cities of Jerusalem and Ramallah during a demonstration against Israeli measures at al-Aqsa mosque, 23 July. Ahmad Al-Bazz ActiveStills

Palestinian children play during Summer Fun Weeks 2017, an event organized by the United Nations, in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza strip, 23 July. Ashraf Amra APA images

Palestinians celebrate at the al-Aqsa mosque compound after the opening of all gates to the holy site in Jerusalem’s Old City on 27 July. Israel fired stun grenades and injured nearly 100 worshippers soon after thousands flooded into the holy site. Ahmad Al-Bazz ActiveStills

Palestinians queue at the Qalandiya military checkpoint between the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Jerusalem on 28 July. Many Palestinians arrived to Qalandiya on their way to Friday prayer at al-Aqsa mosque only to be turned away by Israeli forces. ActiveStills

Palestinian worshippers pray outside Jerusalem’s Old City on 28 July. Israel barred men under the age of 50 from entering the al-Aqsa mosque compound for Friday noon prayers. ActiveStills