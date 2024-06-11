Denmark finds Israel’s war crimes acceptable

Denmark’s foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen speaks to reporters on 6 June after Denmark was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Xie E Xinhua News Agency

The late Danish comedian Eddie Skoller used to perform his own version of Tom Paxton’s “What Did You Learn in School Today?”

Skoller’s version took an imaginary tour around several countries and usually ended with a Danish father asking his son – in English but with a thick Danish accent – what he had learned in school that day.

I learned that Denmark is a little land

And in Denmark we do not understand

What the big world want us for

And then we did not learn no more.



The song first came out in 1977 and perhaps, as the son of a Russian Jewish father and a Swedish mother, who was born in the US but lived in Denmark from the age of 6, it was Skoller’s outsider status that allowed him to sum up Danish attitudes to world affairs so succinctly.

That is, a slightly insecure sense that world affairs are too complex for Danes to meaningfully engage with, mixed with a somewhat arrogant bemusement that the rest of the world doesn’t simply organize their states like the Danes.

Like most countries around the world, Denmark has seen plenty of demonstrations over Gaza since 7 October.

And like most countries of the West, these protests have been brushed aside by government.

In late May, Folketinget, the Danish parliament, rejected a proposal put forward by four smaller parties to recognize a Palestinian state along with neighbors Norway and fellow EU members, Ireland and Spain.

That vote came on the same day parliament also comprehensively rejected a motion to end arms sales to Israel.

Danish arms exports to Israel are predominantly in the form of parts made in Denmark for Israel’s American-supplied F-35 fighter jets that Danwatch, an investigative journalism site, reports play a significant role in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Did not learn no more

The motion to end arms sales to Israel had made its way through parliament since March when four non-governmental organizations had declared their intent to sue the Danish government.

The suit, brought by Mellemfolkeligt Samvirke (ActionAid Denmark), Amnesty International Denmark, Oxfam Denmark, as well as the Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq, charged that by continuing selling weapons to Israel, “Denmark violates international rules on arms trade and risks becoming complicit in violations of international humanitarian law – including war crimes – and a plausible genocide.”

Remarkably, in justifying his government’s opposition to an arms embargo, the Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen declared, “Even if there is basis for charging Israel with war crimes, it doesn’t change the fact that Israel has a right to self-defense. There is therefore nothing that says we must reject all military exports.”

In other words: Israeli war crimes are acceptable to Denmark’s government.

Not a good look for a country recently elected to take up a non-permanent seat at the UN’s Security Council from 1 January 2025.

Israel’s war crimes were acceptable in December too, when parliament was forced to vote on a citizens’ motion – under Danish law, if a motion secures 50,000 signatures, it has to be presented to parliament – that demanded that Denmark “condemn Israeli war crimes, increase aid to Palestine and promote a political solution.”

The 50,000 signatures were secured in a record less-than-two-days – and eventually increased to nearly 80,000. But the motion was again resoundingly voted down in a parliament clearly not swayed by its own citizens’ outrage.

More responsive were administrators at Copenhagen University, who in response to a student encampment at the campus in protest at Israel’s genocide, in May agreed to divest from any companies on the UN’s blacklist of companies operating in Israel’s illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

It is perhaps little wonder that the Social Democrat-led three-party ruling coalition government has seen a 20 percent drop in popularity since the last elections in 2022.

During this time, the government also got itself embroiled in a controversial arms deal with the Israeli arms company Elbit Systems, that was signed under murky circumstances, and forced a sacking, an apology and a dropped lawsuit, though no change in policy.

Indeed, that deal is now proving even more of an embarrassment for Denmark, as the Danish ministry of defense was forced to concede that the deal will run one year late and more than $100 million over budget.

As Eddie Skoller might have put it: “And then we did not learn no more.”