Reclaiming higher education, with Barbara Ransby

In the US, state violence against students and faculty has been deployed and encouraged by university officials, intent on destroying the movement.

“The violent reaction and the violent suppression of these peaceful protests have just been utterly outrageous, and it serves to bolster the determination of a lot of the organizers,” Barbara Ransby, a scholar, writer and longtime activist tells us on The Electronic Intifada Podcast.

“While some of the encampments have been shut down, I don’t think that the commitment that those young people had has been shut down – and in some ways, their eyes have been opened even wider of how important this issue is and what extreme measures elites will take to enforce silence around it,” she says.

Ransby is the John D. MacArthur University chair and distinguished professor in the Departments of Black Studies, Gender and Women’s Studies and History at the University of Illinois Chicago.

She is the author of several books, including Ella Baker and the Black Freedom Movement: A Radical Democratic Vision and Making All Black Lives Matter: Re-imagining Freedom in the 21st Century.

She talks about the corporatization of US universities and the financial stakes educational institutions covet at the expense of their students and social justice issues.

And we discuss the role of faculty in protecting their students’ rights and against growing authoritarianism on campuses.

The crackdown on protesters has “opened the eyes of faculty on these campuses,” Ransby says.

For example, on 15 May, University of California-Irvine’s chancellor Howard Gillman called hundreds of riot police to campus to shut down the student encampment. Nearly 50 people were arrested, including Professor Tiffany Willoughby-Herard of the global studies department.

Willoughby-Herard spoke to television cameras during her arrest:

A tenured professor at UCI University, Dr Tiffany Willoughby-Herard speaking during her arrest for protesting the war on Gaza last night made stark observations about where tax payers money is going as she stood by her students as they protested against their university’s… pic.twitter.com/i0SybFIPp6 — S A R A H✌️🇵🇸 (@sarabahaa94) May 16, 2024

“What job do I have if the students don’t have a future?,” Willoughby-Herard said.

