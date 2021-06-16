Podcast Ep 40: Max Blumenthal on the sabotage campaign against Palestine solidarity

We begin with his recent article on the Israel lobby’s manufactured claims of anti-Jewish bigotry aimed at distracting from last month’s attack on Gaza and Jerusalem.

At exactly the same time there were massive popular demonstrations in support of Palestinians, claims that there was a new wave of anti-Semitism filled corporate media.

But Max investigated and found these were baseless.

He tells us: “What they’re doing in the US is basically trying to find an exit ramp from the scenes, that even CNN was showing, of media towers in Gaza being taken out for no reason … or entire families being exterminated to replace the victimhood of Palestinians with that of … American Jews.”

Although the alleged incidents proved to be baseless, some in the Palestine solidarity movement began apologizing for anti-Semitism anyway.

Max explains that there was a campaign by the “NGO wing of some element of Palestine solidarity on Twitter to basically apologize for a wave of anti-Semitism that didn’t exist.”

The issue of Syria was also used to try to divide the movement once again, at precisely the moment it was beginning to reunify. “I saw a lot of tweets simultaneously denouncing the ‘Assadists’ in our ranks,” he says.

