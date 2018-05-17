"Killing Gaza" captures culture of resistance
17 May 2018
Film reveals psychological toll of Israel’s 2014 assault and its aftermath. Read more about "Killing Gaza" captures culture of resistance
10 July 2015
Journalist Max Blumenthal recounts what he saw in Gaza during the Israeli war last year. Read more about A window to hell in Gaza
2 August 2014
In private meeting shown on video, Rudoren calls Abe Foxman, head of pro-Israel ADL, “my personal defamation protector.” Read more about Candid video reveals NYT bureau chief Jodi Rudoren's Zionist bubble
8 July 2014
Government lied to victims’ families and the world after three Israeli teens went missing in the occupied West Bank. Read more about Netanyahu government knew teens were dead as it whipped up racist frenzy
New York City 20 May 2014
University of South Florida provost taken on lavish Israel propaganda tour ahead of historic divestment push. Read more about How Israel buys loyalty of US university administrators
20 August 2013
Funded by ideological billionaires, Teach For America’s young corps are being indoctrinated with a pro-Israel message. Read more about How school privatization hawks Teach For America promote Israel
New York City 14 May 2013
Norwegian government and Amnesty International co-sponsor “human rights” forum produced by group funded by big donors to Islamophobes who were cited by murderer. Read more about Oslo Freedom Forum founder’s ties to Islamophobes who inspired mass killer Anders Breivik
New York City 7 May 2013
A group that rose with US government and Israel lobby funding during the early stages of the Iraq war incubated the controversial new website “Free Arabs.” Read more about Weddady's Free Arabs, American Islamic Congress and the pro-Israel funders who helped them rise
New York City 12 February 2013
Why are J Street leaders afraid to debate Palestinians advocating a boycott of Israel? Read more about Brooklyn College battle reveals hidden agenda of “liberal Zionism”
Ramallah 14 January 2013
Israeli prime minister ordered evacuation of protest village despite court order. Read more about Eviction of Bab Al Shams exposes Israel as a lawless state