Listen: Photography as solidarity

Activestills: Photography as Protest in Palestine/Israel showcases 500 images taken by the Activestills photography collective over the last decade in Palestine.

The Electronic Intifada spoke with Oren Ziv, a photographer with Activestills, along with Shiraz Grinbaum and Vered Maimon, co-editors of the book, about the collective’s work, the relationship between activism and photojournalism and the process of curating Activestills.

Activestills has carved out a “new form of practice in which documentary photography becomes a collaborative project,” Maimon told The Electronic Intifada.

The photographers don’t just arrive at an event, take a few photographs and then leave, she said: “They’re both photographers and activists, so they take part in the struggle.”

For more, read the photo essay, which includes 11 photos from the book.

Listen to the interview with Ziv, Grinbaum and Maimon via the media player above.