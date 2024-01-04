Day 89 roundtable: NY Times revives Israel’s rape propaganda

This sensationalist article gave new life to Israel’s propaganda campaign asserting without any credible evidence that Hamas systematically used rape as weapon of war during its military assault on Israeli army bases and settlements across the boundary from Gaza.

Ali Abunimah took a detailed look at the new Times’ article and showed how its major claims collapse under scrutiny.

“This is still a genocidal propaganda campaign, not based on any credible evidence, and I hope to show that,” Ali told us.

Over the next hour, Ali unpacked some of the key themes “which help us understand this sophisticated piece of war propaganda and how it’s constructed, and I think will also be tools for people to start to deconstruct other pieces of war propaganda.”

On yesterday’s livestream we debunked @nytimes story claiming mass rapes by Hamas on Oct 7 (link to watch in quoted tweet). Now even more comes out indicating NYT should retract their piece of atrocity propaganda and incitement to genocide: https://t.co/go9tCIxomK https://t.co/WDrQa3ndxn — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) January 4, 2024

BREAKING: GAL ABDUAH’S SISTER DENIES RAPE CLAIMS IN NYT ARTICLE AND SAYS NYT MANIPULATED THE FAMILY



They had no knowledge the article was going to be about rape and were under the impression it was going to be about Gal ABDUAH’S memory. pic.twitter.com/g6EGS7VXyt — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 2, 2024

“If you could just imagine what the people who live in this house have been through for the last 85 days,” Jon said.

“Driven from their homes, put on a death march to the south, no food, no water, no medicine, all the things that The Electronic Intifada has done a great job of documenting through this whole war. … Somebody’s going to come back and get a message here written from the resistance that says that your struggle was not in vain, that this was part of the national liberation struggle.”

And I give a brief news report at the beginning of the broadcast, summarizing some of the top stories over the last few days including Israel’s assassination of Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy head of Hamas’ politburo, in Beirut; calls by top Israeli lawmakers to ethnically cleanse Palestinians in Gaza; and continued Israeli attacks on hospitals.

