Day 82 roundtable: New 7 Oct revelations, resistance hits hard in Gaza

The Electronic Intifada Podcast 28 December 2023
In his new piece, co-authored with investigative journalist David Sheen, Ali documents how an Israeli general ordered tanks to fire on a house with Israeli civilians in it that day in Kibbutz Be’eri. The general then tried to cover the incident up with a fake story of heroism.Ali and David Sheen report that the general “also fabricated atrocity propaganda, claiming that Palestinian fighters had tied up and executed in cold blood 10 civilians in the kibbutz, eight of them children.”
They add that “these sorts of lurid stories – amplified by Israeli leaders and relayed directly to the White House and world media – played a direct role in inciting Western governmental and public support for Israel’s genocidal response.”
On the livestream, Ali said that “the difference, I think, between [Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Joe] Biden is that Netanyahu knows he is lying; while Biden probably believes these lies.”
“Of course, that’s not an excuse. I think it’s just the reality of the severely degraded capacities of the so-called leadership in the White House.”
We spent the rest of the program analyzing some of the latest videos released by Palestinian resistance brigades.Jon Elmer evaluated the tactical successes during battles with Israeli soldiers, and explained how the Palestinian guerrilla forces are calibrating their attacks.
“What we’re seeing with all of this materiel that they’ve created is that they could have perhaps fought a smaller scale battle at previous times in the last number of years, and clearly chose not to until they were ready and prepared. And during that time, they’re training their fighters consistently every day,” Jon said.
He also showed videos of resistance operations nearly ten years ago, which highlight the current growth in sophistication of Palestinian-made weaponry and arms.
At the beginning of the broadcast, I gave a brief news roundup of Israeli atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank over the last few days, including the push by top Israeli lawmakers that Palestinians be “voluntarily migrated” from Gaza.Watch the entire broadcast above or listen via Soundcloud below.
