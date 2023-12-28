Day 82 roundtable: New 7 Oct revelations, resistance hits hard in Gaza

In his new piece, co-authored with investigative journalist David Sheen, Ali documents how an Israeli general ordered tanks to fire on a house with Israeli civilians in it that day in Kibbutz Be’eri. The general then tried to cover the incident up with a fake story of heroism.

"To me it's very clear that I, and Adi, were wounded from the shrapnel of the tank shell because it happened at that very moment," says Israeli survivor Hadas Dagan, whose husband was killed by Israeli army fire along with other civilians on 7 October https://t.co/7rUlyOYZdb — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 26, 2023

They add that “these sorts of lurid stories – amplified by Israeli leaders and relayed directly to the White House and world media – played a direct role in inciting Western governmental and public support for Israel’s genocidal response.”

On the livestream, Ali said that “the difference, I think, between [Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Joe] Biden is that Netanyahu knows he is lying; while Biden probably believes these lies.”

“Of course, that’s not an excuse. I think it’s just the reality of the severely degraded capacities of the so-called leadership in the White House.”

We spent the rest of the program analyzing some of the latest videos released by Palestinian resistance brigades.

تكشف عن كمائن استهداف ضباط وجنود لواء جولاني.. مشاهد حصلت عليها الجزيرة لما قالت كتائب القسام إنه من معارك حي الشجاعية#حرب_غزة #الأخبار pic.twitter.com/deDFI3xJMK — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) December 27, 2023

Qassam fighter hits an IDF Merkava with a Yassin from close enough that pieces of the tank fly over the shooter's position in Beit Lahiya. [Qassam Brigades 26/12] pic.twitter.com/sYD7qVOnQW — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 26, 2023

Qassam vs IDF in Jabaliya camp, including hitting a troop position in a neighbouring building with a Yassin and the IDF dragging away a disabled Merkava tank... in an area the IDF last week tried to tell their people they had "operational control." [Qassam Brigades 26/12] pic.twitter.com/uBC2dO6ckh — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 26, 2023

“What we’re seeing with all of this materiel that they’ve created is that they could have perhaps fought a smaller scale battle at previous times in the last number of years, and clearly chose not to until they were ready and prepared. And during that time, they’re training their fighters consistently every day,” Jon said.

He also showed videos of resistance operations nearly ten years ago, which highlight the current growth in sophistication of Palestinian-made weaponry and arms.

At the beginning of the broadcast, I gave a brief news roundup of Israeli atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank over the last few days, including the push by top Israeli lawmakers that Palestinians be “voluntarily migrated” from Gaza.

Netanyahu boasts of “voluntary migration” as horrors are revealed in Gaza’s north https://t.co/5Lpy1KLqHJ — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 27, 2023