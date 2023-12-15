Day 69 roundtable: Is Israel losing the war?

He was responding to the mass arrest campaigns and the images that have been circulating of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, who have been stripped, blindfolded and paraded around by Israeli soldiers in front of cameras.

“There has been this Israeli yearning, if we want to position it as such, to shame Palestinian manhood and masculinity through this parading of men being semi-naked or mostly naked in front of cameras in a show of Israeli dominance, power over Palestinian masculinity and manhood,” Abdaljawad said.

But, he explained, Israel’s propaganda efforts are backfiring.

“Most people see this as a desperate attempt by Israel to showcase some sort of success, so they actually see it as Israeli weakness and not an Israeli strength.”

Thread:



Israel's insistence on showing naked men in performed scenes of surrender, mostly civilians (I highly doubt many are fighters, if any), is meant to reaffirm its own power and to tell its allies that it is accumulating some semblance of success. — Abboud Hamayel (@HHamayel2) December 9, 2023

“It does seem that Israel came out of the fighting pause and got feedback from their focus groups on what has to be done to build an image of victory that allows you to withdraw from this war with some semblance of at least operational legitimacy – because we know they’ve lost moral legitimacy, so they want to have a symbol of victory,” Jon said.

“For the Israelis, because they don’t have the operational or moral legitimacy to fall back on, their principal war-fighting strategy is to stay alive. And part of the brutality of the massacres in the Gaza Strip is cowardice – it’s cowardice of their soldiers who don’t want to go and risk themselves.”

Jon, Abdaljawad and Ali Abunimah analyzed a number of videos released by Palestinian resistance brigades over the last week that show the effectiveness of Palestinian-made weaponry against the Israeli army.

Qassam vs IDF in Shuja'iyya on Monday. Qassam says to Israel they are celebrating the 36th anniversary of Hamas by "blowing up your tanks". [Qassam Brigades 11/12] pic.twitter.com/TQWsTQjt9t — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 14, 2023

Qassam vs IDF in defence of Gaza City, including Yassin hits on tanks, bulldozers, troop carriers; hit on tank w/ soldier outside; soldier-in-a-window; using an attack tunnel to position a remotely detonated Shawaz EFP; pierced IDF armour & captured gear. [Qassam Brigades 13/12] pic.twitter.com/6sglYbtGbD — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 13, 2023

Qassam vs IDF in Khan Yunis [pt.1], including Yassin and RPG-29 hits on four Merkava tanks and an Namer troop carrier; an al-Ghoul sniper rifle hit on an exposed soldier who seems to get left behind by his buddies; soldiers dropped by small-arms fire. [Qassam Brigades 13/12] pic.twitter.com/2rHfISLGwa — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 13, 2023

Israeli sniper kills “everyone who moves” in Gaza hospital https://t.co/r7twzv5HgI — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 14, 2023

A large-scale, lethal Israeli raid on the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp entered its third day on Thursday, killing at least 10 Palestinians https://t.co/j9lrlWgZrz — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 14, 2023

NEW: Israel admits to “immense” amount of “friendly fire” on 7 October –– my latest: https://t.co/xMqLcWI56L — Asa Winstanley (@AsaWinstanley) December 12, 2023