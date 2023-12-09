Day 62 roundtable: Genocide enters third month

Ahmed is a journalist and contributor to The Electronic Intifada, and recently left Gaza to study in Dublin, Ireland.

He explained the abject horror of watching, from so far away, his family and neighborhood be subjected to Israel’s relentless bombardment and mass arrest campaigns.

Two weeks ago, he said, his other uncle’s house was bombed after he and his family fled to an area in the central Gaza Strip. And one of his cousins was kidnapped and arrested by Israeli soldiers.

“He didn’t do anything wrong in his life. He’s just a man who works as a vendor. He has no military or political interests. I don’t know why they arrested him. They brutally tortured him for nine days in Ashkelon prison,” he told us.

Sewar Elejla, a medical researcher and former doctor at Gaza City’s al-Shifa hospital, also joined us to talk about a piece she wrote on the failure of an adequate response by international medical community to the genocide in Gaza.

Physicians, she said, need an immediate end to Israel’s bombings. “They can’t take any more, and everything is collapsing.”

Asa presented some of the latest revelations of admissions by Israeli soldiers that they killed Israeli citizens on 7 October.

“In a Hebrew language podcast, an Israeli Air Force colonel admitted that his forces blew up Israeli homes in the settlements using drones and helicopters,” Asa said, explaining that this is part of the Israeli military’s secretive “Hannibal directive” policy.

The directive allows Israeli forces to intentionally kill their own captives rather than let them be taken by Palestinian – or Lebanese – fighters.

“So the next question to ask is the following: How much of all this was deliberate policy? And how much was it the result of the chaotic nature of the Israeli response to the Palestinian military assault?,” Asa inquired.

Watch this video of an Israeli air force colonel admitting that his fighters blew up Israeli homes on 7 October.



Nof Erez even says they may have intentionally killed Israelis to stop them being captured: a "mass Hannibal."



Full story: https://t.co/TtDZR01juz pic.twitter.com/vOSXyRwdhu — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) December 5, 2023

They talked about several new videos published by the Qassam Brigades, who battled the Israeli military in Shujaiya. One video showed an armored troop carrier in flames after a direct hit, and another showed how the Palestinian resistance group closely monitored an Israeli military camp.

Qassam vs IDF in Shuja'iyya, including multiple close-in hits by Yassins and a burning Namer troop carrier. [Qassam Brigades 6/12] pic.twitter.com/8HdV46EHqu — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 6, 2023

Qassam video demonstrates that the IDF can flatten the buildings and bulldoze the top layers but the tunnels are still under them. [Qassam Brigades 5/12] pic.twitter.com/zFm6e0YfSM — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 5, 2023