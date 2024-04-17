Day 194 roundtable: Suffering and survival in Gaza

On Wednesday’s livestream, we spoke to Aseel Mousa, a longtime contributor to The Electronic Intifada from Gaza, now in Cairo.

Aseel talked about her experience evacuating Gaza and her work as a journalist covering the last six months of this genocide.

Jump to Aseel Mousa’s segment here.

We were also pleased to welcome tech innovator and founder Paul Biggar back to discuss how Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is deeply complicit in Israel’s genocide.

He noted in his recent blog post that Guy Rosen, Meta’s chief information security officer, “is their most senior policy decision maker. He is Israeli, lives in Tel Aviv, and was in the Israeli military in Unit 8200.”

That Israeli cyberwarfare unit is behind the AI – artificial intelligence – programs Israel is using to accelerate its extermination campaign in Gaza.

Paul also gave us an update on Tech for Palestine, a coalition of thousands of people in the tech industry working towards Palestinian freedom.

Jump to Paul Biggar’s segment here.

Jon Elmer took a look at videos from the resistance in Gaza and the West Bank as well as the Iranian missile counterstrike against Israel.

Jump to Jon Elmer’s segment here.

Jon, Ali Abunimah, Asa Winstanley and I discussed Israel’s possible response to Iran’s counterstrikes, as well as Germany’s repression against activists, journalists, historians and physicians who were part of a conference on Palestine last week in Berlin.

Jump to the group discussion here.

And I began with a roundup of news from Gaza and the West Bank over the last several days.

Jump to the news segment here.

These are just some of the many topics we cover on The Electronic Intifada livestream. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley