Day 166 roundtable: Ilan Pappé, starvation as a weapon

Pappé gained renown as one of the “new historians,” a group of Israeli scholars who in the 1980s shattered long-standing Zionist lies about the founding of Israel, and corroborated Palestinian accounts of the Nakba using Israeli archival sources.

He’s the author of many books including A History of Modern Palestine: One Land, Two Peoples and The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. Pappé is also a regular contributor to The Electronic Intifada.

We also spoke to Dr. Ben Thomson, a doctor of internal medicine and a kidney specialist from Canada.

He has been volunteering in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip since 2013, and just returned from Gaza.

Dr. Thomson also worked as a medic during the Great March of Return in 2018, when Israel deployed snipers to murder and maim thousands of unarmed civilians protesting the siege of Gaza and demanding their right to return home.

He has also taught annually at the Islamic University of Gaza, now destroyed by Israeli bombing, and helped develop multiple medical education programs there.

Dr. Thomson was suspended from his job in Toronto in October, after calling out a Canadian Israel lobby group for dehumanizing and inaccurate comments regarding Palestinians.

Along with the latest news from the resistance in Gaza and the West Bank, Jon Elmer took a look at the US military operation to build a pier in Gaza City and how that plan lines up with Israel’s ongoing construction of a highway south of Gaza City that will divide the Strip between north and south.

We had a roundtable discussion with Ali Abunimah, Asa Winstanley, Jon and myself to talk about other recent developments and stories.

And I began the show with a news roundup from Palestine, highlighting recent events including the attack by Israeli forces on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and the deepening starvation of Palestinians across Gaza.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley