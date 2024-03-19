Israel besieges, storms al-Shifa Hospital

Israeli airstrikes targeted residential buildings as well as al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Monday. Naaman Omar APA images

Israeli soldiers invaded and besieged the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City at dawn on Monday.

It was the fourth time that the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip was attacked since October.

According to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza, Israeli forces bombed the specialized surgeries building, setting it ablaze.

The Israeli army has attacked again the al-Shifa Hospital last night. The surgery department was set on fire. 30,000 patients, doctors and displaced people sheltering are trapped inside the hospital, surrounded by Israeli troops and tanks. pic.twitter.com/uPO9CCU4U8 — Nicola Perugini (@PeruginiNic) March 18, 2024

Israeli forces have launched a new attack on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, raiding and opening fire on the medical facility where thousands of forcibly displaced Palestinians are taking shelter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1uHwzIcZBw — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 18, 2024

Today, a Palestinian father and his young daughter were killed as they fled the Israeli incursion near Al-Shifa Hospital when Israeli airstrikes targeted a building on Al-Jalaa Street. pic.twitter.com/745XRAKZxb — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 18, 2024

The Israeli bombardment of the civilian buildings in the proximity of al-Shifa Hospital this morning while the occupation forces were attacking and besieging the medical facility again, after transforming it into a mass grave last November. @AnasAlSharif0 pic.twitter.com/7BDPIlAESW — Nicola Perugini (@PeruginiNic) March 18, 2024

🚨Updates from Al-Shifa Hospital:



-Al-Shifa Hospital, which has been providing shelter for approximately 30,000 displaced individuals both within its walls and in the surrounding areas, is currently facing a grave situation. Israeli forces have surrounded the hospital with… — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) March 18, 2024

During the raid on al-Shifa, Israeli forces assassinated Faiq Al-Mabhouh, the commander of Gaza’s civilian police unit.

Israel claims to have killed Faiq Al-Mabhouh, Director of the Central Operational Authority for Gaza’s Interior Ministry during the attack on Al-Shifa Hospital.



Has been said to no end, but being employed by Hamas still renders a person a civilian, as Hamas governs Gaza.



🧵



1/ pic.twitter.com/JvfE5oUQtf — Naks Bilal (@NaksBilal) March 18, 2024

Since the Flour Massacre was a great success in testing the U.S. and discovering that—once again—there are truly "no red lines," Israel has furthered pried open the gates of hell and is doing flour massacres every cursed day https://t.co/lZUKrjNXAh — 🍉 Dr. Thrasher 🔻 (@thrasherxy) March 14, 2024

It is clear what is happening here. Two nights ago, a shipment of flour entered the north. It was done in coordination with local police who ensure path was clear for trucks.



The Israelis hated that, so they killed the man coordinating access.. and label him a "hamas operative". https://t.co/KxEuezyBaN — Jalal #CeasefireNow (@JalalAK_jojo) March 18, 2024

Israel’s latest raid on Al-Shifa was an act of petty revenge after Al-Mabhouh coordinated a successful aid distribution in northern Gaza.

They also abducted @AJArabic correspondent Ismail Al-Ghoul, along with ~80 others. — Tariq Kenney-Shawa (@tksshawa) March 18, 2024

The IDF says troops killed a senior Hamas operative during this morning's raid on Gaza City's Shifa Hospital.



Faiq Mabhouh, who serves as the head of operations in Hamas's internal security, was armed and hiding inside the Shifa complex, "from which he was working to advance… — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 18, 2024

"I swear to God, I'm scared. I cannot take this anymore. Please," cried a terrified Palestinian child fleeing the Al-Shifa Hospital area, as Israeli tanks and airstrikes targeted the hospital buildings, forcing all residents to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/RMt3NnRbcU — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 18, 2024

Israel arrests journalists

Al Jazeera Arabic reporter Ismail al-Ghoul was arrested and kidnapped by Israeli forces during the raid, along with other journalists. He was released 12 hours later.

While he was detained, he said he and the other journalists were beaten, stripped naked, blindfolded and interrogated.

عاجل | مراسل #الجزيرة إسماعيل الغول: الاحتلال قام بتجريف خيمة الصحفيين وتدمير سياراتهم خلال اقتحام مجمع الشفاء — إسماعيل الغول - Ismail Alghoul (@ismail_gh2) March 18, 2024

Al Jazeera and the Committee to Protect Journalists had demanded his release earlier in the day.

Al Jazeera demands Israel immediately release its correspondent, Ismail al-Ghoul. pic.twitter.com/UpD7tC8Oqd — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 18, 2024

The Committee to Protect Journalists is alarmed by reports that Israeli soldiers assaulted @AJArabic reporter Ismail Al-Ghoul @ismail_gh2, detained him and other journalists at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, and calls for their immediate release.https://t.co/4Jca9Bpswk — CPJ MENA (@CPJMENA) March 18, 2024

Soldiers stripped the reporters, blindfolded them, tied their hands and then forced them to lie on their stomachs. If any of them moved, he told Al Jazeera, the soldiers would shoot their guns to scare them.

“After waiting in line for investigation, an elderly man was released from inside the hospital and he needed help to leave the compound, the journalist said, adding that he volunteered to help the man and was able to accompany him until they both left the compound,” Al Jazeera reported.

Some of the other journalists who were taken and detained by Israeli troops along with Al-Ghoul have been released, but Al-Ghoul did not know the whereabouts of the others.