Day 159 roundtable: Ramadan genocide

Walaa, whose family remains in Gaza, is the project manager for We Are Not Numbers, which was founded in 2015 to mentor and support writers in Gaza to tell their stories to the world.

Many talented writers have come to The Electronic Intifada through this project.

We were also joined again by Huda Ammori of Palestine Action. Through direct action, the group has forced four companies to cut ties with Israeli arms company Elbit in the last three months.

In one recent action at Cambridge University, members of the group slashed a portrait of Lord Arthur Balfour, the British imperialist whose infamous Balfour Declaration publicly affirmed London’s support for the Zionist colonial theft of Palestine from its Indigenous people.

“Amidst a genocide, every avenue must be taken in order to isolate, damage and disrupt Israel’s war machine,” Huda writes in a recent article.

Jon Elmer provided his latest analysis of the military situation in Gaza, and featured a video package showing how fighters in Gaza have used drones against the Israeli military.

Ali Abunimah and Asa Winstanley talked about the latest revelations of Israeli “friendly fire” killing Israeli citizens on 7 October, and we discussed the latest news on the US plan for a Gaza port and a maritime corridor.

And I gave a brief news update from Palestine, highlighting recent analysis by Maureen Clare Murphy on the US’ role in enforcing Israel’s starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley