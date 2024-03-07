Day 153 roundtable: How the media aids genocide

Dr. Ali tells us about the catastrophic situation inside Gaza’s neonatal intensive care units and how Israel’s engineered starvation policy will affect children their whole lives.

Jump to Dr. Arham Ali’s segment here.

We were also joined by Bryce Greene to talk about how corporate media aids Israel’s genocide.

Greene is an organizer, writer and contributor to the media watchdog Fairness and Accuracy In Reporting (FAIR), where he recently published his report “Shielding US Public From Israeli Reports of Friendly Fire on October 7.” He has contributed to numerous independent media outlets, including The Electronic Intifada.

With Asa Winstanley and Ali Abunimah, Greene discussed updates on Israel’s “mass rapes” atrocity propaganda.

Jump to Bryce Greene’s segment here.

Jon Elmer gave us a full update on the latest military developments as seen in videos from the resistance, and we talked about the latest efforts to negotiate an end to Israel’s genocide.

Jump to Jon Elmer’s segment here.

And I gave a brief news update from Palestine, highlighting a story by Maureen Clare Murphy on Israel’s attacks on Palestinians seeking food aid in northern Gaza, as well as a feature by Ali Abunimah and Tamara Nassar on the theater of airdropping humanitarian aid and a new report by Tamara Nassar on the accelerating violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces and settlers inside the occupied West Bank.

Jump to the news segment here.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley