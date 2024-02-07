Day 124 roundtable: Will the genocide end?

They are now threatening a major attack on Rafah, the southern city bordering Egypt where an estimated 1.7 million Palestinians are trying to shelter.

As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours the region, his house near Washington, DC, continues to be the site of 24-hour protests against his direct complicity in and support for Israel’s genocide.

Blinken and his family hear the protests night and day and see them whenever they leave home.

We spoke to Hazami Barmada, the activist and social entrepreneur who is leading the protests outside Blinken’s home.

Ali Abunimah talked about the growing impact of global boycott campaigns in support of the Palestinian people.

Jon Elmer discussed the latest developments with the resistance on the ground in Gaza.

We also discussed the possibilities of a durable and lasting ceasefire.

And I gave a brief update of news from Gaza, covering stories by Maureen Clare Murphy on the worsening humanitarian situation and the funding freeze of UNRWA by western states; Michael F. Brown’s analysis of UNRWA funding freezes as complicity in genocide; and a feature by Sondos Alfayoumi in Gaza about her sister under siege in al-Amal hospital.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, Jon Elmer and directed by Tamara Nassar.