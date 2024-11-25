US Senate rebuffs Bernie Sanders, supports weapons for war crimes

Senators Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham have inveighed against the International Criminal Court. Michael Brochstein SIPA USA

Republican proponents of laying waste to Gaza came out in force last week to defeat the effort led by Senator Bernie Sanders to cut off US weapons to Israel going to commit war crimes and other atrocities. These Republicans had help from most Democrats, though a surprising 19 Democratic and independent senators found it within themselves to vote against at least some weapons to Israel in the midst of the Gaza genocide.

The three resolutions pushed by Sanders sought to cut off 120 millimeter tank rounds, 120 mm “high explosive” mortar rounds and precision-guidance kits attached to bombs. Each of Sanders’ resolutions received 17 to 19 votes.

As the Senate prepares to vote on blocking offensive weapons sales to Israel, let's remember:



Netanyahu has violated international & U.S. law, violating human rights and blocking humanitarian aid.



It is illegal for our government to provide him with more offensive weaponry. pic.twitter.com/iuxYeg69m5 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 20, 2024

Earlier this year, Cotton, Arkansas’ principal vigilante, proposed throwing Gaza genocide protesters off bridges and even said: “If they glued their hands to a car or the pavement, well, probably pretty painful to have their skin ripped off, but I think that’s the way we’d handle it in Arkansas. And I would encourage most people anywhere that get stuck behind criminals like this, who are trying to block traffic, to take matters in their own hands.”

On Thursday, the deliberately disagreeable Cotton interrupted an anti-war CODEPINK activist speaking to the senator about money that’s “going to bomb children and schools” in Gaza in order to say that her pink kuffiyeh (checkered scarf) is a “well-known symbol for terrorists.”

Cotton made clear that he thinks organizations concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza are “anti-Semitic” rather than address the substance of the Israeli-caused starvation faced by Palestinians that helped lead the International Criminal Court this past week to pursue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, his recently dismissed defense minister.

Instead, Cotton dismisses Karim Khan, the ICC’s chief prosecutor, as a “deranged fanatic” and threatens a US invasion of the court. He is undoubtedly communicating a threat against Khan and the ICC.

The ICC is a kangaroo court and Karim Khan is a deranged fanatic. Woe to him and anyone who tries to enforce these outlaw warrants. Let me give them all a friendly reminder: the American law on the ICC is known as The Hague Invasion Act for a reason. Think about it. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 21, 2024

Today, Senator Tom Cotton told us our keffiyehs were "terrorist symbols."



Members of Congress love to throw around the word "terrorist." Why? Because it allows them to stifle dissent against war and genocide.



Today, the House passed HR 9495, which would allow the government to… pic.twitter.com/p2U3QYcoYD — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) November 21, 2024

Congressman Jamie Raskin stated that “once this scarlet letter and the infamy of being designated a terrorist-supporting group are firmly affixed on the organization, the stigmatized then can finally go to a judge, but incredibly the legal burden is explicitly put on them to prove they are not a terror-supporting group, completely reversing the burden of due process which properly belongs to the government.”

The GOP wants to give the new president Orwellian powers to impose a Kafkaesque nightmare on America's nonprofits. What could go wrong with the new administration having the power to designate groups as "terrorist-supporting" with no judicial determination and no due process? pic.twitter.com/Xz5mvlrCjW — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) November 21, 2024

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said that boycotts – though a nonviolent form of protest long employed to secure equal rights – are “economic terrorism” against Israel, an argument likely to gain abusive headway if the House legislation is passed by the Senate and becomes law.

Other voices on arms to Israel

Senator Lindsey Graham, who last year urged Israel to “level the place” in reference to Gaza, was not to be outdone by Cotton. Graham, a Republican, maintained: “Israel is in a fight for its very life. Give Israel what they need to fight a war they can’t afford to lose.”

Later in the week, Graham wanted to sanction US allies willing “to help the ICC,” saying “we’re going to sanction you” and “crush your economy.” He specifically directed the threat at Canada, Britain, Germany and France.

International rules, according to Graham, don’t apply to Israel or the US.

We've finally arrived at the ultimate contradiction of the US's "rules-based order": where the "rule" now is that you're forbidden to follow the rules. https://t.co/HIGbsM5rOb — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) November 23, 2024

“To our allies in Israel, and to the Jewish people around the world, my message to you is this: Reinforcements are on the way. In six weeks, Republicans will reclaim the Senate majority, and we will make clear that the United States Congress stands squarely in Israel’s corner.”

To our allies in Israel, and to the Jewish people around the world, my message to you is this: Reinforcements are on the way.



In six weeks, Republicans will reclaim the Senate majority, and we will make clear that the United States Congress stands squarely in Israel’s corner. pic.twitter.com/4SaWDmWOMY — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) November 19, 2024

This time, Van Hollen voted in line with his words, asserting “US taxpayer-funded security assistance can’t be a blank check — it must be used in line with our interests, values and laws. The Netanyahu government is violating that principle and we should pause delivery of offensive weapons until it complies.”

This, of course, is still problematic as a “rehabilitated” Netanyahu – perhaps with yet another stamp of approval from a complicit State Department – would mean giving weapons to a leader who just hours later the ICC issued a warrant to arrest.

US taxpayer-funded security assistance can't be a blank check — it must be used in line w/ our interests, values & laws.



The Netanyahu gvt is violating that principle & we should pause delivery of offensive weapons until it complies. Tune in as I explain: https://t.co/U9KnPF9oaG — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 20, 2024

Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen urged “all of my Senate colleagues to join me in strongly opposing the proposal to restrict arm sales to Israel, particularly when it continues to be under constant attack. We must ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself from Iran and its terrorist proxies.”

I urge all of my Senate colleagues to join me in strongly opposing the proposal to restrict arm sales to Israel, particularly when it continues to be under constant attack.



We must ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself from Iran and its terrorist proxies. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) November 20, 2024

The American president seems determined to push genocide until the very end of his term, not caring that he is standing arm in arm with men being pursued by the ICC.

Biden, the principal weapons provider for Israel’s war crimes, stated: “The ICC issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. Let me be clear once again: whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

Democrats continue to come through for Biden in keeping Israel well armed. Yet those who voted for the first time against offensive arms to Israel are signaling an overdue fight within the party.

Sanders is right when he says, albeit belatedly: “I am holding a vote on the floor of the US Senate to block the sale of offensive arms to Israel. The extremist Netanyahu government is breaking US and international law. Every senator who believes in the rule of law should vote for these resolutions.”

I am holding a vote on the floor of the U.S. Senate to block the sale of offensive arms to Israel.



The extremist Netanyahu government is breaking U.S. and international law. Every Senator who believes in the rule of law should vote for these resolutions. https://t.co/2Nb1mTnN3l — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 20, 2024

Flailing Democrats taking hawkish stances

Out-of-touch Democrats lost with young people, Arab Americans and Muslim Americans because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refused to say no to the genocide and war crimes being carried out by Israel with US arms. Republican Senator John Thune isn’t wrong when he says the issue “literally fractured” the Democratic Party. This thrills him as the leadership of his party is united in support of Netanyahu and his war crimes.

Democratic leaders, however, are not representing their constituents. As The Washington Post noted last week, “Polls over the past year have shown that more than half of Americans – and 75 percent of Democrats – disapprove of Israeli military actions in a war in which local journalists have uploaded to social media a steady stream of videos showing the bodies of children pulled lifeless from the rubble, others withering from starvation, and families living in squalid encampments.”

Democrats are going to have to decide in the next four years whether they can win by being the multicultural war party – what Jason Briond refers to as a “multicultural ruling elite” or “multiracial empire” – and supporting genocide in Gaza or if this will so alienate key constituencies that they will not return to the Democratic Party.

Many one-time Democrats of all races will look at an identity politics that abides a chartreuse genocide and decide this isn’t the “progress” they had in mind when they pushed for broader political representation. That said, they’re still rightly going to be proponents of civil rights, equal rights and diversity in business, education and American life in general, finding these completely preferable to white supremacy and a Republican Party that doesn’t even want to teach the reality of racism and Jim Crow segregation.

But a politics advancing a multicultural war party of Democrats is much too similar in result to the Republican neoconservatives pushing the catastrophic Iraq war in 2003. And now neoconservatives, including Dick Cheney, have been incorporated into the Democratic coalition.

There’s no joy, and no viable Democratic future, in supporting such depraved warmongering. Democratic voters won’t be able to form a successful coalition behind “diverse” enablers of war crimes such as Biden and Harris.

Remarkably, many Republicans took one set of lessons from Iraq, concluding at least in word that there’s a need to avoid similar wars, while top-of-ticket Democratic leaders are championing Middle East violence despite being more inclined to resist such bellicosity just two decades ago.

The Democrats absolutely have other problems beyond warmongering, namely hemorrhaging working class voters, but backing Israel’s genocide in Gaza and apartheid policies more generally are one aspect of the 2024 election implosion that Democrats will have to grapple with in order to be viable in future elections.

The horror of Gaza and US complicity is so enormous that one can anticipate a future Democratic presidential candidate apologizing to constituents for the war crimes Biden and Harris helped Israel carry out. Short of that sort of reversal, strongly rejecting the Democratic Party’s arming of the Gaza genocide, some voters won’t return. Others are so repelled by the genocidal violence of both parties that they may never return to national electoral politics no matter what is said.