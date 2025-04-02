Randy Fine of “Gaza must be destroyed” infamy wins US House seat

Republican Randy Fine of Florida is expected to be the most anti-Palestinian member of the US Congress. Dave Decker ZUMAPRESS

Randy Fine, the anti-Palestinian candidate for a Florida seat in the US House of Representatives, emerged victorious on Tuesday in a special election in a heavily Republican congressional district.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who carried the district by 30 percentage points just a few months ago, far outpaced Fine’s 14-point margin of victory.

The Republican Fine, who became increasingly desperate in the campaign’s final days, took matters in an increasingly ugly direction, calling his opponent “Jihad Josh Weil” because he is Muslim.

Accusing Weil of lying about his (Fine’s) position on social security, the frontrunning Fine asserted, “While I understand Jihad Josh’s violent ideology allows him to lie, he is not with his Islamic terrorist friends in the Middle East anymore.”

Fine has a long track record of anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab invective to go along with this Islamophobic attack on Weil.

As the campaign closed, Fine also focused on allegations from 2015 of student abuse and physical harassment of a colleague leveled against Weil. The Democrat argues he was cleared of “wrongdoing.”

For his part, Weil has noted Fine’s recent threatening words against the only two Muslim women in the US House of Representatives, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

Three days after that article was published, the pro-genocide Fine tweeted that “Gaza must be destroyed.”

Gaza must be destroyed. — Senator Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) February 20, 2025

"Palestinian" is just another word for demon. https://t.co/m3A3TIUeVy — Senator Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) February 23, 2025

Fine’s ignorance is such that he’s a menace to both his friends and foes, tweeting “bombs away” about an American B-52 nuclear strategic bomber flying near Israel and Gaza. That’s certainly genocidal for Palestinians in Gaza and likely wouldn’t bode well for the apartheid Israeli government Fine so fervently supports.

Proud bigot

The Florida state senator takes obvious pride in his anti-Arab hatred. He recently retweeted journalist Jacob Ogles who had noted that Fine “told a member of public wearing a keffiyeh to ‘enjoy your terrorist rag.’” Fine, Ogles tweeted, then said: “I’m the chairman [of the senate hearing]. I can say what I want. If you don’t like it you can leave.”

His campaign may in part have sputtered because voters became aware of how he treats constituents with whom he disagrees: with putdowns and rage.

To buoy a floundering campaign, conservatives belatedly poured in money, resources and endorsements after they reviewed weak polling for Fine and stunningly high fundraising for Weil. Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton labeled Fine a “lazy candidate” last week on CNN – an extraordinary charge from a fellow Republican.

Singleton, CNN host Kaitlan Collins and a former high-level Biden-Harris staffer all failed to say a word about Fine’s anti-Palestinian racism. That sort of racism simply doesn’t register at CNN.

Collins, who has her own history of anti-Arab racism, did not respond to an email of mine raising concerns.

Similarly, The New York Times decided the open anti-Arab bigotry of Fine didn’t merit a word in its Sunday article about his struggling campaign.

When Betar USA, an American hate group, tweeted that “Randy Fine is another model of a great American Zionist in politics” and that he’s a “loud proud Zionist,” Fine was quick to retweet the endorsement. This came despite the fact that the previous month Betar had said it’s “not enough” and “we demand blood in Gaza” after journalist Laila Al-Arian expressed horror at the number of Palestinian babies the Israeli military had killed in Gaza.

Weil on Israel

Weil ran unsuccessfully in 2022 for the US Senate. In 2021, as part of that campaign, he called for ending US military aid to Israel and to stop Israeli expulsions of Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem.

Weil’s campaign was unusual because he was so direct in raising Israeli human rights abuses.

He condemned “Israel’s state-sanctioned violence against Palestinians” and called on then Secretary of State Antony Blinken to “immediately intervene to stop Jerusalem expulsions.” In his call to “end US military aid to Israel,” Weil also pushed to “save Sheikh Jarrah,” which was much in the news at the time due to Israel’s campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian community in occupied East Jerusalem.

Democrats did better than expected in the Fine-Weil faceoff, but remain in disarray.

Supporting genocide against dispossessed and long-brutalized Palestinians has a way of turning off core voters. Trump’s cruelty to undocumented migrant workers and student protesters may turn some voters back to the Democratic Party, but Democrats have yet to reckon with their leaders’ funding of the horror in Gaza.

Unless they do, and change meaningfully in the process, some voters won’t return.