Israel committing “gravest international crimes” in north Gaza

The bodies of Palesitnians killed in an Israeli attack on a home belonging to the Alloush familiy in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, are brought to al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City on 10 November. Hadi Daoud APA images

Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza are so terrible that the English language and international law seem to lack the vocabulary to encompass and convey the horror.

“We’re running out of words, we’re running out of ways to describe to the world how awful it is on the ground and how much worse it’s getting,” Louise Wateridge, an officer with UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, said of the situation in Gaza on Tuesday.

The situation in northern #Gaza is "absolutely beyond desperate", @UNWateridge describes to @BBCNews.



"In Jabalia right now, the area under siege, eight of UNRWA water wells have been bombed and destroyed. People are not receiving water. We are not able to access this area." pic.twitter.com/RZVDmppFmq — UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 12, 2024

As of 10 November, more than 1,800 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive in the northern district of Gaza – including Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya and Jabaliya – that began on 6 October. Another 4,000 people have been injured, according to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has confirmed the deaths of more than 43,600 people throughout Gaza since early October 2023, with many more uncounted under the rubble of destroyed buildings or whose deaths by siege and starvation are not reflected in the fatality count.

Israel’s siege has cut off Palestinians in northern Gaza “from humanitarian aid, medical care or emergency rescue service.”

Since the Israeli offensive in the northern district began on 6 October, Israel has allowed only one mission by the World Food Program to enter the area (on 11 November) and only limited “medical supplies provided to hospitals during medical evacuations missions,” according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The World Food Program mission that reached Beit Hanoun on Monday “included two trucks carrying life-saving ready-to-eat rations and wheat flour, and one truck carrying bottled water” and was delivered to two shelters.

But as OCHA states, shortly thereafter, Israeli forces intensely shelled and surrounded the area where the aid was delivered and ordered families to leave.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli forces attacked a crowd of Palestinians awaiting the arrival of humanitarian aid at a roundabout northwest of Gaza City, killing and injuring dozens.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that troops fired shells and bullets toward the group, who hadn’t received aid in around 50 days, forcing them to take cover in a nearby home.

“As soon as they reached the building, the Israeli army bombed it,” Euro-Med Monitor added. “Screams from those still inside the targeted house were heard, but the victims’ cries for help could not be answered, as the area was inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense personnel.”

In her briefing to the Security Council on Tuesday, Joyce Msuya, the acting UN relief chief, said that “the latest offensive that Israel started in North Gaza last month is an intensified, extreme and accelerated version of the horrors of the past year.”

Conditions of life across Gaza are unfit for human survival.



Food is insufficient, with famine looming.



The most basic requirements of humanity are being disregarded.



Member States must use their leverage to prevent and stop violations of international humanitarian law now. — Joyce Msuya (@JoyceMsuya) November 12, 2024

Ramy Abdu, the head of Euro-Med Monitor, said that the world is witnessing “a comprehensive, systematic genocide.”

“Every moving body in the northern Gaza areas, whether in the North Gaza governorate or Gaza City governorate, is being targeted and killed,” he added.

"What Israel is carrying out today is the expansion and deepening of the genocide in Gaza"



Euro-Med Monitor’s Chairman, @RamAbdu, on Israel’s relentless massacres in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/EaSgM7D2TV — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) November 14, 2024

Families massacred in shelters

The UN human rights office said that since the offensive in northern Gaza began, it had recorded three incidents resulting in more than 80 fatalities as Israel strikes residential buildings used as shelters. These attacks resulted “in a high number of fatalities from single families,” the office added.

On Sunday, an Israeli attack on a residential building in Jabaliya “reportedly killed 24 Palestinians, including 14 children and 5 women,” the UN office said.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights said that Muhammad Alloush, one of its field researchers, lost 24 members of his family in the Jabaliya attack, among them 14 children, the youngest only 5 months old.

“These innocent civilians were killed while they were sleeping and suffering from starvation,” the rights group said.

📃Earlier this morning, at approximately, 6:00 am, PCHR’s field researcher in Jabalya, Mohammed Aloush, lost 24 members of his relatives as a result of an Israeli airstrike on their house, among them 14 children and 6 women, some of whom suffer from disabilities. This happened in… pic.twitter.com/XZSvt5ucKh — Palestinian Centre for Human Rights - PCHR (@pchrgaza) November 10, 2024

The UN office added: “We reiterate our grave concern at the risk of the commission of atrocity crimes, which includes war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.”

Israel’s crimes in northern Gaza are “taking place in a news void,” the Committee to Protect Journalists observed last week. The press safety watchdog said that Israel had stepped up its “systematic attack on journalists and media infrastructure” since the beginning of the offensive.

“Israeli strikes killed at least five journalists in October and the [Israeli military] began a smear campaign against six Al Jazeera journalists reporting on the north,” the group added.

The aim appears to prevent even local journalists from bearing witness, as Israel has prevented independent international media from accessing Gaza since early October 2023.

During Tuesday’s Security Council meeting, Ilze Brands Kehris, the assistant secretary-general for human rights, said that figures verified by the UN human rights office showed that “close to 70 percent of those killed in Gaza by strikes, shelling and other hostilities were children and women.”

“The age group most represented in verified fatalities was children from 5 to 9 years old,” Brands Kehris added.

Brands Kehris said that Israel was systematically targeting shelters in northern Gaza where “significant numbers of civilians” are present, using “weapons with wide area effects in populated areas.”

“The manner in which the Israeli military is conducting operations … suggests not only that Israel’s actions are seeking to empty northern Gaza of Palestinians … but points to further grave risks of atrocities of the most serious nature,” Brands Kehris added.

“Apocalyptic”

Recent warnings about Israel’s extermination campaign in the northern district of Gaza couldn’t have been more dire.

“The situation unfolding in North Gaza is apocalyptic,” the heads of 15 United Nations and humanitarian organizations stated on 1 November.

“The entire Palestinian population in north Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence,” they warned.

“Basic, life-saving goods are not available,” the agency leaders added. “Humanitarians are not safe to do their work and are blocked by Israeli forces and by insecurity from reaching people in need.”

An independent famine review committee affiliated with the UN warned on 8 November that “there is a strong likelihood that famine is imminent in areas within the northern Gaza Strip.”

The committee added that “immediate action, within days not weeks, is required from all actors who are directly taking part in the conflict, or have influence on its conduct, to avert and alleviate this catastrophic situation.”

On Sunday, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor called on international bodies to immediately recognize that famine is already underway in Gaza. The Geneva-based group said that any additional delay “will undoubtedly result in further obstructions of life-saving aid that will lead to worsening poverty, malnutrition, starvation and deaths.”

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that 100,000 to 130,000 people have been displaced from the northernmost areas of Gaza to Gaza City since 6 October.

Palestinians leave Beit Hanoun after intensified Israeli attacks on 12 November. Hadi Daoud APA images

As many as 75,000 people are estimated to remain in the fully besieged areas of northern Gaza, according to the OCHA, and are now being deliberately cut off from life essentials.

Earlier this month, Itzik Cohen, an Israeli brigadier general, told reporters that “there is no intention of allowing the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to return to their homes.”

Cohen said that humanitarian aid would be allowed into southern Gaza but not the north, since there are “no more civilians left.”

The Israeli army later walked back the claim, saying that Cohen’s statement “is incorrect and does not reflect the [military’s] objectives and values.”

But the army’s assertion – likely aimed at appeasing Israel’s allies and obscuring its genocidal intent – is belied by its actions on the ground.

Last week, IDF Brig-Gen Itzik Cohen told Israeli news outlets “there are no civilians left” north of the new corridor, yet 36 Gazans were killed in an IDF strike on Sunday in Jabalya. The UN estimates tens of thousands of civilians are still there. Photos show masses fleeing. — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) November 13, 2024

“After they displaced most or all of the people in Jabaliya, now they are bombing everywhere, killing people on the roads and inside their houses to force everyone out,” a man named Ahmed told the agency.

Siege, starvation and extermination

Human rights groups have warned that Israel is carrying out the so-called “Generals’ Plan” aimed at depopulating northern Gaza through siege, starvation and extermination.

According to that scheme, anyone who remains after being ordered to leave would be treated as a combatant – effectively turning northern Gaza into an extermination zone.

The Israeli army is denying the entry of water and food for the 34th consecutive day in northern Gaza. Only functioning hospital, Kamal Adwan, out of water (water tanks targeted by the Israeli army) and medical supplies. No rescuing services. Annihilation. https://t.co/zb61Mm5n0s — Nicola Perugini (@PeruginiNic) November 7, 2024

Israeli journalists who recently toured northern Gaza with the military observed that settlers are already setting up camp along the periphery.

“Even after traveling a few hundred meters inside the Strip, it’s easy to see that the activists in the encampment are closer to fulfilling their vision than the general public thinks,” the journalists said.

Israel is also clearing infrastructure to bisect Gaza and is “paving broad arteries designed to enable safer and easier movement for the forces in the area,” the journalists added. The military’s activities “are evidence of an attempt to establish facts on the ground for the long term.”

They observed that the resettlement of Gaza is “the only thing in the war that interests Religious Zionism and [Jewish Power],” the two parties allied with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud – “even at the price of the lives of the hostages” still held in the territory.

According to another report published by Haaretz on Wednesday, senior defense sources said that the military “is currently required to empty villages and cities of their residents” in northern Gaza.

🧵



Israeli Army gearing up to remain in Gaza until end of 2025, at least. This is what it looks like on the ground



by @yanivkub and myselfhttps://t.co/2dmOf96uo9 pic.twitter.com/uIfffeV45x — avi scharf (@avischarf) November 13, 2024

A senior commander told the paper that in recent months, “the only thing the forces are asked to do in the area is to move the population to the south.”

An officer fighting in Gaza told Haaretz that the situation on the ground indicates that the Israeli military “won’t leave Gaza before 2026.” The officer added: “When you see the roads being paved here, it’s clear that this isn’t intended for the ground maneuvers or for raids by the troops into various places.”

“These roads lead, among other places, to the places from which some of the settlements were removed,” the officer said, referring to colonies Israel had built before its nominal “disengagement” from Gaza in 2005.

“I don’t know of any intent to rebuild them, that isn’t something we’re told explicitly. But everyone understands where this is going.”

Palestinians in Gaza’s north who have endured more than a year of genocide, including starvation as a weapon of war, are not willingly going along with this mass expulsion, extermination and annihilation plan.

There is no safety anywhere in Gaza and some Palestinians say they choose death over a life of humiliation and constant displacement.

This elderly man told me today that he wishes for death every second due to our horrific living conditions. Without exaggeration, this sentiment is shared by most people I meet; they say that dying seems better than living like this. pic.twitter.com/QNVdINllnu — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) November 14, 2024

What is happening in Jabalia is a forced displacement under the threat of weapons, documented live by Israeli drone cameras.

This is the second displacement of the camp’s residents, most of whom have been refugees since the Nakba of 1948.

Today, the cycle of displacement and… pic.twitter.com/Nhplrl5PqW — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) October 21, 2024

Hospitals under siege

The Palestinian Civil Defense is forcibly out of service in north Gaza “and reports that people who survive the bombing and attacks often die from hunger, amid severe shortages of food,” according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“Many people in the area have been left trapped under rubble for days, without being evacuated,” OCHA added, citing the civil defense.

#Urgent: I am receiving dozens of distress calls from civilians trapped in Jabalia town, Jabalia refugee camp, and Beit Lahia, pleading for rescue and medical assistance following Israeli airstrikes targeting their homes.



These civilians are unable to move due to the ongoing… — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) November 10, 2024

On 5 November, Adele Khodr, a regional director of UNICEF, said that Kamal Adwan’s neonatal intensive care unit had been “damaged in heavy attacks in recent days,” killing and injuring children.

“Any newborn baby fighting to sustain its breaths from inside a hospital incubator is entirely defenseless and entirely reliant on specialist medical care and equipment to survive,” Khodr said.

She added that 4,000 babies in Gaza “are estimated to have been cut off from lifesaving newborn care in the past year because of sustained attacks on the hospitals earnestly trying to keep them alive.”

Three of the eight neonatal intensive care units in Gaza have been totally destroyed since October last year, all of them in the north. Currently, there are only 54 incubators across Gaza.

In the northern area, “the number of incubators is down from 105 at the three NICUs to just nine, all at Kamal Adwan Hospital.”

“Vulnerable newborns and sick and wounded children in need of intensive care are being killed in tents, in incubators and in the arms of their parents,” Khodr said.

“That this hasn’t galvanized enough political will to end the war, represents a fundamental crisis of our humanity,” Khodr added.

The situation in northern Gaza. Kamal Adwan Hospital: everyday we loose some of the injured due to the lack of medical supplies and specialised medical delegations. There are no ambulances. People die trapped under the rubble. No food no water no medicines pic.twitter.com/xZQIJgm7N5 — Nicola Perugini (@PeruginiNic) November 8, 2024

On 4 November, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said that Israeli forces were bombing Kamal Adwan hospital, injuring staff and patients.

“The medical staff cannot move between the hospital departments and cannot rescue their injured colleagues. It seems that a decision has been made to execute all the staff who refused to evacuate the hospital,” the ministry stated.

Shortly after the @WHO-led mission to Kamal Adwan Hospital yesterday, the facility's third floor was reportedly hit again, injuring six children who are patients there. One child sustained a critical injury. Water tanks were damaged. Heavy bombardment persisted very close to the… pic.twitter.com/wbApI0odRU — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 4, 2024

Kamal Adwan “has been reduced from a hospital helping hundreds of patients with dozens of health workers to a shell of itself,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director of the World Health Organization, said on 1 November.

🚨Urgent Appeal from Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya



This is an urgent appeal regarding the catastrophic situation in north Gaza. All hospitals in the north have completely collapsed, and there is no medicine, fuel, or any basic necessities available. Please amplify this message. pic.twitter.com/BNeKDmzq2H — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) November 13, 2024

On Tuesday, OCHA said that “hospitals in north Gaza are … hardly functioning with the bare minimum of capacities and resources.”

Access to the hospitals “remains severely restricted,” the UN office added.

“Due to critical fuel shortages, Al-Awda Hospital has been forced to operate its generators only three hours per day, disrupting life-saving surgeries and other healthcare services.”

Al-Awda, Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals were all “besieged and raided by Israeli troops some 10 months ago,” as the AP news agency observed.

At least 10 hospitals have been besieged and raided across Gaza over the past year. Israeli forces have openly targeted health facilities “with an intensity and overtness rarely seen in modern warfare,” AP stated.

A months-long investigation by AP into the raids on the three facilities currently under fire in the north confirmed what health workers have been saying all along.

“It found that Israel has presented little or even no evidence of a significant Hamas presence in those cases,” according to AP.

A UN independent commission of inquiry has determined that “Israel has implemented a concerted policy to destroy the healthcare system of Gaza.”

“Israeli security forces have deliberately killed, wounded, arrested, detained, mistreated and tortured medical personnel and targeted medical vehicles,” the commission added. These actions constitute “the war crimes of wilful killing and mistreatment and the crime against humanity of extermination.”

The commission said that “these actions were taken as collective punishment against the Palestinians in Gaza and are part of the ongoing Israeli attack against the Palestinian people that began on 7 October [2023].”

Having met no meaningful consequences for the destruction of Gaza’s health care sector, Israel is now doing the same in Lebanon.

During its offensive in Lebanon that began on 23 September, “Israeli strikes damaged 34 hospitals, killed 111 emergency medical technicians and hit 107 ambulances, according to data compiled by the Lebanese health ministry,” CNN reported on 2 November.

“Israeli strikes have killed eight people inside the premises of four hospitals, and eight facilities have been forced to close, according to the health ministry.”

How Israel is emptying out cities in Southern Lebanon - our report from Nabatieh where only a few hundred people remain - but doctors and first responders won't leave them. With @Goktay @Wburema @Angiemrad pic.twitter.com/F5rSYvfNdL — Orla Guerin (@OrlaGuerin) November 4, 2024

Firass Abiad, Lebanon’s health minister, told the network that “it’s clear that this is premeditated, that this is a state policy that Israel is following, whether in Gaza or in Lebanon.”

The targeting of Lebanon’s hospitals isn’t the only parallel with Israel’s actions in Gaza. Israel has also forced mass displacement and waged wanton destruction targeting civilians and civilian objects in Lebanon.

Israel’s attacks are aimed at engineering a new physical and social reality on the ground.

In November last year, Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister at the time, said that “the citizens of Lebanon” would pay the price for any Hizballah attack on Israel.

“What we are doing in Gaza, we know how to do in Beirut,” he said.

November 2023 —

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: “What we are doing in Gaza, we know how to do in Beirut.”pic.twitter.com/E60DG8h90B — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) September 23, 2024

Nearly 3,300 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since October 2023, according to Reuters, which cited the Lebanese health ministry. Most of those fatalities occurred in the past seven weeks.

“Food security crisis” in Lebanon

The situations for people in both Lebanon and Gaza are going from bad to worse.

In Lebanon, “food insecurity is set to worsen significantly due to intensifying conflict and economic strain, putting Lebanon on the list of hotspots of very high concern,” according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, citing a recent report by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Program.

From April to September this year, nearly a quarter of Lebanon’s population “faced high levels of acute food insecurity.”

OCHA added that “the ongoing conflict is deepening Lebanon’s economic crisis, with [the World Food Program] reporting on the potential contraction of gross domestic production (GDP) of up to 15.6 percent.”

Tourism and agriculture have been hard hit. The fighting is exacerbating “an already severe food security crisis nationwide,” with nearly 2,000 hectares of farmland in the south damaged or unharvested “due to the ongoing conflict.”

At the end of October, Israeli lawmakers passed two laws that will effectively ban UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, from operating in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

With UNRWA serving as the backbone of the humanitarian operation in Gaza, the Israeli decision is “a new way … to kill children,” as the spokesperson for UNICEF put it.

US complicity in deliberate starvation

Hopes that the US would actually withhold assistance to Israel if it did not allow more aid into Gaza were dashed on Tuesday.

The Biden administration said that there would be no major change in policy toward Israel at the end of a 30-day period in which the secretaries of state and defense asked Israel to implement several measures to ensure a surge in humanitarian assistance in Gaza to avoid triggering US laws that would suspend military aid.

Israel is deliberately blocking humanitarian aid. It is illegal under Section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act to give military aid to any country that does this.



The Biden administration, in its final days, decided it would rather continue enabling genocide than follow US law https://t.co/JBEJHbkZhC — Stephen Semler (@stephensemler) November 12, 2024

Several humanitarian organizations said that Israel has failed to satisfy those demands “at enormous human cost for Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” Oxfam, one of the groups, said on Tuesday.

In a report published on Monday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Israel severely restricted humanitarian access in northern Gaza.

But the south is not much better.

Humanitarian access remains “severely constrained due to insecurity, limited facilitation by Israeli forces and organized, armed looting fueled by the breakdown of public order and safety,” the UN office added.

On that last point, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor recently observed that Israel “frequently gives armed gangs and thieves cover to seize a significant portion of aid from the trucks in Israeli-controlled areas, preventing them from reaching their destinations” – a phenomenon also reported on by Haaretz.

The State Department admitted on 4 November that Israel hadn’t taken sufficient measures to increase aid in Gaza as Washington had requested in mid-October.

At that time, State Department spokesperson Matthew MIller wouldn’t say what repercussions Israel would face if the deadline passed without Washington’s requirements being met, only saying “we will follow the law.”

But thus far, the US has run interference for Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza in violation of domestic and international law.

Here’s what Israel did in the Gaza “safe area” of Mawasi today - the day after Biden-Blinken announced the weapons will continue flowing despite Israel’s obstruction of US humanitarian aid to Gaza pic.twitter.com/eNx38AWhOz — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) November 13, 2024

But prior to the delivery of that assessment to Congress, two US government agencies told the Biden administration that Israel had deliberately blocked deliveries of humanitarian aid.

US law prohibits military aid to states that block the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Reporting by ProPublica also reveals that in March, Jack Lew, the US ambassador to Israel, “sent Blinken a cable arguing that Israel’s war cabinet … should be trusted to facilitate aid shipments to the Palestinians.”

But Lew had been “told repeatedly about instances of the Israelis blocking humanitarian assistance, according to four US officials familiar with the embassy operations.”

“No other nation has ever provided so much humanitarian assistance to their enemies,” Lew told his subordinates.

Highest-ranking diplomats have justified Biden’s “policy of continuing to flood Israel with arms over the objections of their own experts,” as ProPublica states.

“This makes the United States complicit in genocide and starvation, it’s nothing less than that,” Michael Fakhri, the UN special rapporteur on the right to food, told the BBC this week.

.@MichaelFakhri, UN Special Rapporteur: "The Americans continue to ignore facts on the ground... the politicians are choosing to continue to provide weapons to Israel. This makes the US complicit in genocide"



Damning.



Note the presenters comments as she concludes the interview. pic.twitter.com/keT78rtC4v — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 13, 2024