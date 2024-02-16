Empty words, deadly bombs

Senator Chris Van Hollen has noted starvation in Gaza, but still voted for further military aid to Israel. CNP/AdMedia

Nearly 20 years ago, I ran into then-Congressman Chris Van Hollen in a grocery store just south of American University in Washington, DC. Ghada Ageel, my former Arabic teacher in Gaza, then on a US speaking tour, was with me.

I introduced them and, as I recall, we had a brief conversation about Gaza and the lack of freedom for Palestinians. He listened intently and then went on his way.

Van Hollen, now a US senator representing the state of Maryland, has every reason to understand Palestinians’ oppression at the hands of Israel and the US. He was born in Pakistan and spent part of his early life there and in Turkey, India and Sri Lanka. His parents worked in ambassadorial roles, the State Department and CIA so it’s difficult to know exactly what they conveyed, but he did attend Swarthmore College, a Quaker school in Pennsylvania.

Yet too frequently when US politicians appear willing to stand up for Palestinian rights, they turn around and undercut Palestinians.

Van Hollen is among their number, quite possibly among the worst of the supposed friends. He didn’t simply undercut Palestinians with a recent vote, but gave a helping hand to Israeli leaders he acknowledges are war criminals.

How did this develop?

Earlier this week, Van Hollen gave a powerful speech railing against the starvation now taking root in the Gaza Strip.

But when Van Hollen got near the end of his powerful indictment of Israel’s actions, he said that he nonetheless would be voting for the package of further military aid to Israel and Ukraine.

So Senator @ChrisVanHollen goes to the border at Rafah, sees the tragedy of Israel withholding aid from Gaza, calls it a war crime, and then votes $14 billion for Israel. IT MAKES NO SENSE! Shame! pic.twitter.com/jXuJOgRI5c — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) February 13, 2024

By all accounts, the situation in Gaza has gone from a nightmare to pure hell.



I'm on the Senate floor NOW to discuss the urgent need for the Biden Admin to hold the Netanyahu government accountable & get critical humanitarian assistance into Gaza: https://t.co/6MYb5nnhm9 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) February 12, 2024

Sen. Chris Van Hollen says he heard reports of children now dying of starvation - no longer on the brink, but now actually dying. He says he texted WFP head Cindy McCain, who wrote back:



“This is true. We are unable to get in enough food to keep people from the brink.” https://t.co/mTTfmDT5WE — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 13, 2024

“Kids in Gaza are now dying from the deliberate withholding of food. In addition to the horror of that news, one other thing is true. That is a war crime. It is,” his voice cracking with emotion, “a textbook war crime. And that makes those who orchestrate it, war criminals.”

Then he asked, “So now the question is what will the United States do? What will we do? What will President Biden do? President Biden must take action in response to what is happening.”

US Senator Chris Van Hollen accuses the Israeli government of war crimes and says its leaders are war criminals. pic.twitter.com/dxlxouDD0u — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 13, 2024

Unnervingly, a Republican trifecta of incompetence, xenophobia and discord in the House of Representatives remains the best hope for stopping – or slowing – additional military aid to Israel, though Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries made clear the position of most Democrats when he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday that “we stand with Israel.” Jeffries also said that “the overwhelming amount of Democrats and a significant number of Republicans” would “support the national security legislation.”

With friends like Van Hollen, who needs enemies? The message is: Don’t starve them, bomb them. Feed them, but not with the assistance of the largest, most efficient group, UNRWA, doing so for decades.

Update: overnight, the Senate passed this bill 70-29, sending it over to the House.



Senator Peter Welch joined Bernie Sanders and Jeff Merkley in being the sole Democrats to vote against it. https://t.co/1vhRIlopDv — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) February 13, 2024

He doesn’t. He can’t. Van Hollen came to a moral crossing and chose more arms for a country he admits is led by what he called war criminals.

Words and no action

President Joe Biden, urged by Van Hollen to take action, provides no recourse. He is behaving in much the same manner as Van Hollen himself – words and no action.

Biden admitted weeks ago that Israel is engaged in “indiscriminate bombing” and more recently said the Israeli response has been “over the top.” Nevertheless, he is all for further military aid to the apartheid state.

Basically he is saying that yeah, there are 30K killed 70K injured, 2 million displaced and starving but hey, if it wasn't for some of the conversations we had with the Israelis it could be worse so be grateful. https://t.co/p2Z293gCZe — Yousef Munayyer (@YousefMunayyer) February 13, 2024

That night, during what’s being called the Super Bowl massacre, Israel carried out “diversionary” attacks on Rafah that killed scores of Palestinians, including 19 children according to Palestinian human rights organizations, while extracting two Israeli-Argentine men from the southernmost town in Gaza.

The next day, alongside Jordan’s King Abdullah, Biden referred to “our military operation in Rafah,” before correcting himself to say “the military operation in Rafah.” It was yet another Biden gaffe, though it recalled the old Washington saying that “a gaffe is when a politician tells the truth.”

In addition on Monday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, also assistant to the president, was asked whether Biden had considered stripping military aid to Israel if that country moved ahead with a military attack on Rafah that didn’t take into account civilians.

Kirby replied, “We’re going to continue to support Israel. They have a right to defend themselves against Hamas and we’re gonna continue to make sure they have the tools and the capabilities to do that.”

Q: Has Biden threatened to strip aid to Israel if they advance a Rafah operation that doesn't account for civilians?



John Kirby: We're going to continue to support Israel. They have a right to defend themselves against Hamas & we're gonna make sure they have the tools to do that pic.twitter.com/93yf0Lmqta — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) February 12, 2024