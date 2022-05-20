Israel refuses to probe soldiers who killed Shireen Abu Akleh

Palestinians in Gaza City hold a vigil in the memory of Shireen Abu Akleh on 11 May. Mohammed Zaanoun ActiveStills

Israel announced that it was not going to launch a criminal investigation into the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, despite all but admitting that a soldier shot and killed her.

On Thursday, the Israeli military said it had “identified a soldier’s rifle that may have killed” the iconic Al Jazeera correspondent last week “but said it cannot be certain unless the Palestinians turn over the bullet for analysis,” according to the AP news agency.

The Tel Aviv daily Haaretz reported that the military declined to order a probe because “there is no suspicion of a criminal act.”

In other words, the Israeli military came to a conclusion without bothering to investigate – despite the international attention and outrage over the high-profile journalist’s killing.

Haaretz, parroting the Israeli military spin, stated that “the soldiers testified that they did not see the journalist at all and aimed their fire at gunmen, who were indeed nearby.”

The paper added that questioning soldiers as suspects “would provoke opposition and controversy within the IDF [Israeli military] and Israeli society in general.”

Yesh Din, an Israeli organization that has published data showing that Israel’s self-investigations are merely a whitewash mechanism, said that the refusal to probe soldiers shows that military authorities “no longer even bother to give the appearance of investigating.”

So far Israel has provided no credible evidence that anyone besides a soldier could be responsible for Abu Akleh’s death while she was wearing a protective vest and helmet identifying her as press.

Deliberately targeted

The media workers who survived the attack say they were deliberately targeted.

Shatha Hanaysha, who was next to Abu Akleh when she was shot, said that the soldier who fired at her colleague “intended to kill her because he shot the bullet at an area of her body that was not protected.”

Ali Samoudi, who was shot in the back and moderately wounded during the attack, said “we were going to film the Israeli army raid, and suddenly they shot us without asking us to leave or stop filming.”

“There was no Palestinian military resistance at all at the scene,” Samoudi added.

The International Federation of Journalists has referred Abu Akleh’s killing to the International Criminal Court, calling it a “deliberate and systematic targeting of a journalist.”

The ICC opened an investigation into suspected war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza Strip last year but appears to be prioritizing spending its strained resources on the situation in Ukraine, further heaping doubt on its credibility.

Israel’s failure to launch a criminal investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing provides further evidence – if any was needed – that Palestinians cannot access justice within the Israeli system.

Under the principle of complementarity, the ICC in The Hague only pursues cases where justice cannot be served in local courts.

In the handful of cases where a soldier has been prosecuted by Israeli over the killing of a Palestinian, the sentence has typically been a slap on the wrist.

When Nadim Nuwarah, 17, was shot while unarmed, his family found the bullet in his school backpack. After that + autopsy + @CNN video of the shot + @ForensicArchi reconstruction + @DCIPalestine + @hrw reports + etc, his killer got <1 year https://t.co/XRK1sXCLhC https://t.co/Wf4A1zEIBs — billvanesveld (@billvanesveld) May 19, 2022

An ICC investigation, should one move forward, would most likely focus on high-ranking civilian and military officials.

Shireen Abu Akleh’s final moments

Abu Akleh and other media workers were covering a military raid in Jenin refugee camp when they came under fire from the direction of Israeli soldiers.

An unnamed Israeli military official told AP that “we have narrowed down the IDF [Israeli military] weapon that might be involved in the fire exchange near Shireen.”

The journalists who were with Abu Akleh when she was killed have said that there was no exchange of fire at the time and the shooting came from only one direction – that of the Israeli soldiers in the camp.

Video emerged on Thursday showing Abu Akleh’s final moments:

New video emerges of moment #ShireenAbuAkleh was shot dead. Significantly, the group is relaxed and no gunfire is apparent as they prepare to work. There are two instances of repeat single shots, not bursts, that appear to come towards them. Warning : distressing content pic.twitter.com/XpkOKFwizc — Tom Bateman (@tombateman) May 19, 2022

The people in the video run for cover as several shots are fired, all apparently from the same direction. After a few seconds, several more shots are fired, seemingly from the same direction as the first round of fire.

After the second round, a man heard but not seen in the video shouts “Shireen, Shireen” and repeatedly calls for an ambulance in Arabic.

The Israeli military, despite not investigating Abu Akleh’s killing as a criminal matter, is demanding that the Palestinian Authority turn over the bullet fragment recovered from Abu Akleh, claiming it is needed to decisively determine whether she was killed by the soldier’s gun.

Israel has not made public the full body camera footage recorded by the soldiers involved in Abu Akleh’s killing or their GPS locations or other information that may help definitively establish responsibility for the reporter’s death.

The new video of the #Shireen_Abu_Akleh killing provides a path to discover who shot the lethal round.



We now a soundtrack of the killing.



Compare it with the soundtrack of the soldier's body camera, or the body camera of soldiers near him.https://t.co/Ca5kpNQMzS — Sarit Michaeli (@saritm0) May 19, 2022

IDF soldiers get kidnapped sometimes, and there is no way IDF soldiers aren't equipped with GPS tracking systems for safety (and tactical) reasons.



Israeli defence contractor Elbit even advertises for these tools: https://t.co/M2d2L8MEMB 12/ — Yarno Ritzen (@YarnoRitzen) May 14, 2022

תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל מג'נין לפנות בוקר: pic.twitter.com/fgSLM8d2n2 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 11, 2022

The researchers determined that the available evidence supports eyewitness testimonies that “place the blame on IDF [Israeli] soldiers” for Abu Akleh’s death.

We @bellingcat examined the open source information regarding the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.



In short, this information supports witness testimony claiming the shots were fired by the IDF.https://t.co/b4Ym50uQyZ — Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) May 14, 2022

Israel has treated Abu Akleh’s killing as a public relations crisis and nothing more.

A journalist is killed, the world is outraged, and the IDF sees the whole incident as nothing more than a PR exercise.

Let's be honest, our military establishment doesn't care about the truth of who shot her. That's why it cannot be trusted when it promises to investigate itself. pic.twitter.com/OnwtMnWSyv — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) May 19, 2022

The family added that “we urge the United States in particular – since she is a US citizen – and the international community to open a just and transparent investigation and to put an end to the killings.”

The administration of US President Joe Biden in Washington had previously said that “it is important to us that those who are responsible for [Abu Akleh’s] death be held responsible” and that the Israeli military “have the wherewithal to conduct a thorough, comprehensive investigation.”

"Do you trust Israel investigating itself?"



Palestinian journalist @SMArikat confronted U.S. State Dept spokesperson Ned Price over his claims Israel would fairly investigate its killing of #ShireenAbuAkleh. pic.twitter.com/rtuyAhqwkI — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 17, 2022

How can the US expect Israel to conduct a credible investigation when it’s own army stands accused of killing #ShireenAbuAkleh?



I asked @PentagonPresSec this as well as why no statement was made by @SecDef about the murder following his meeting with Israel’s @gantzbe today. pic.twitter.com/W45BA3g9ib — Jamal Elshayyal جمال الدين الشيال (@JamalsNews) May 19, 2022

The Al Jazeera reporter, Jamal Elshayyal, noted that Abu Akleh may have been killed by a weapon provided to Israel by the US.

In addition to the killing of Abu Akleh, Israel has come under international pressure over its shocking attack on her funeral last Friday.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said on Saturday that the assault, “​​which was being filmed and broadcast live, appeared to be unnecessary and must be promptly and transparently investigated.”

“This culture of impunity must end now,” she added.

Even Tedros Ghebreyesus, the director of the World Health Organization, condemned Israel’s attacks on healthcare, including the police assault on pallbearers outside the Jerusalem hospital where Abu Akleh’s body was being kept ahead of her burial.

We're deeply concerned that 58 attacks on healthcare in the occupied Palestinian territory have been verified by @WHO since the beginning of 2022. They caused one death and 47 injuries. We strongly condemn attacks on health care. #NotATargethttps://t.co/Fpk0qZSFuc — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 19, 2022

Saint Joseph hospital releases CCTV footage from Friday, showing the Israeli police storming the hospital and attacking participants in the funeral of #ShireenAbuAkleh and also patients who arrived for treatment pic.twitter.com/ZQNM1CbAnl — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_) May 16, 2022

Another Jerusalem funeral attacked

On Monday, Israeli police attacked the funeral of Walid al-Sharif, a Palestinian Jerusalemite who died on Saturday from injuries sustained when he was shot by a sponge-tipped bullet fired by police during an assault on Ramadan worshippers at al-Aqsa mosque in April.

❗️ On Monday, Israeli forces "shot directly" at an ambulance with live ammunition and rubber-coated steel bullets as it was transferring the body of a killed Palestinian to the hospital. Israel also attacked the funeral procession, injuring 70+. 🇨🇦 must condemn these attacks! https://t.co/VUAAnnqcll — Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (@CJPME) May 18, 2022

More than a dozen people were hospitalized, two with eye injuries, as police fired tear gas canisters and used batons against mourners.

A relative of the deceased, Nader al-Sharif, was seriously injured by a sponge-tipped bullet near the graveyard and, the following morning, was placed under arrest and cuffed to his his bed at the hospital where the was being treated.

Israeli police assaulted the man’s brothers and cousin inside the hospital.

Also on Monday, Israeli police arrested 34-year-old Amro Abu Khudeir, one of the pallbearers beaten by officers during Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral.

He was interrogated about his participation in the funeral, his lawyer, Khaldoun Najm, told media.

Even though images of Israeli brutality have been shown around the world recently, a delegation from its police force was given a warm welcome in Britain this week.

Some Israeli police officers even went on patrol in the Hackney area of London.

Less than a week after Israeli Police beat mourners at the funeral of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, why on earth is Hackney Police hosting a delegation of police from Israel? What are they hoping to learn from each other? pic.twitter.com/AtW3Blfwj7 — Netpol (@netpol) May 19, 2022