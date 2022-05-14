Even in death, Shireen Abu Akleh exposes Israel’s lies

Israeli police walk through the St. Louis French Hospital in Jerusalem where Shireen Abu Akleh’s body was being kept ahead of her funeral on 13 May. Ilia Yefimovich DPA

Israeli spin doctors were surely working overtime this week.

First there was the campaign launched immediately after the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday.

Normally a boilerplate statement about stone-throwing, Molotov cocktails, or rioters is enough for Israel to justify the killing of an unarmed Palestinian.

But given Abu Akleh’s high profile – she was perhaps one of the most well-known working female journalists up until her death – Israel has been put under unusual international pressure.

Four years ago I was in Gaza for the funeral of Yasser Murtaja, a Palestinian journalist killed by Israel.



Israel first claimed, without publishing evidence, he was a Hamas militant, then said it would investigate his death.



As far as I know, it never published any findings. https://t.co/9wbUVObUPK — Joe (@joedyke) May 13, 2022

A video published by Israel suggesting she was killed by a bullet fired by resistance fighters was quickly debunked by the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem.

A field investigation by that group found that it would have been physically impossible for any bullet fired by the fighters in the video distributed by Israel to have hit Abu Akleh.

This morning, B’Tselem’s field researcher in Jenin documented the exact locations in which the Palestinian gunman depicted in a video distributed by the Israeli army, fired, as well as the exact location in which Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed. pic.twitter.com/6VbEJJuF7z — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) May 11, 2022

Never mind that Israel has refused to cooperate with multiple United Nations commissions of inquiry, continues to deny entry to UN human rights investigators and human rights experts, and deported the director of Human Rights Watch’s Jerusalem office.

Or that it recently imposed “terror” group designations against Palestinian human rights groups – on the basis of secret (nonexistent) evidence – that monitor and document its human rights violations and are seeking accountability at the International Criminal Court.

Even Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas’ fiercest critics would have a hard time arguing with his rejection of a joint investigation with Israel “because they committed the crime and because we don’t trust them.”

Wait, so when a Ukrainian journalist is killed by Russian troops, you expect a joint Russian-Ukrainian investigation to take place? https://t.co/s1WOQMs7NU — Dalia • דליה • داليا (@DaliaHatuqa) May 12, 2022

So IDF can just look at the raw GPS data, release it to an independent (!) investigator if it wants to prove its claims.



My guess is, the IDF won't because it'll show there was an IDF soldier there when #ShireenAbuAkleh was shot.



13/ — Yarno Ritzen (@YarnoRitzen) May 14, 2022

The minister was putting it generously. Human rights groups – Palestinian, Israeli and international alike – have long dismissed Israel’s self-investigations as a whitewash mechanism that serves to shore up Israeli impunity.

Haaretz stated that the Israeli military’s special task force established to examine Abu Akleh’s killing would be led by Meni Liberty, head of a commando brigade “to which the Duvdevan elite counterterrorism unit, whose soldiers may have been responsible for the fatal shooting, is subordinate.”

As Friday wore on, Israeli media, fed information by Israeli military officials, reported that the possibility that a soldier killed Abu Akleh was edging ever nearer to certainty.

The Israeli military issued a statement clarifying that upon a preliminary investigation, it had determined that there were two scenarios that would explain Abu Akleh’s killing.

In the first scenario, Abu Akleh died as a result of armed Palestinians firing indiscriminately towards Israeli military vehicles.

However, witnesses and survivors of the burst of fire that killed Abu Akleh and wounded a second journalist have said from the beginning that there was no Palestinian resistance activity at the time and that the press crew came under Israeli attack.

Another testimony from Palestinian reporter who was with Shireen:



The Palestinian press crew deliberately made them themselves visible to the Israeli army not to be targeted. The Israeli snipers rained them with bullets, even after Shireen dropped injured. pic.twitter.com/9m3kZJwchi — Marwa Fatafta مروة فطافطة (@marwasf) May 11, 2022

"We were wearing flak jackets clearly marked as press."



Journalist Shatha Hanaysha bears witness on the cold-blooded murder of Al Jazeera's Shereen Abu Aqleh by Israeli snipers in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, this morning. pic.twitter.com/xOKstE1vTW — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 11, 2022

The theory it was a Pal. gunman who mistakingly shot Shireen, then lay in wait to fire 1 bullet at a man in a white shirt after aiming at him for 5-6 seconds just doesn't make sense to me.



It doesn't make sense looking at how these two forces operate in active fire zones.



14/ — Yarno Ritzen (@YarnoRitzen) May 14, 2022

“That one shot, to me, shows training, it shows trigger discipline, it shows deliberation,” Ritzen said.

“If you look at other [Israeli military] operational videos, there is always strict trigger discipline, always firing one or two well-placed shots,” Ritzen added.

The second scenario identified by the military is that a soldier using a gun with a telescopic sight aimed at a “terrorist” from the back of an army jeep but mistakenly hit Abu Akleh instead.

The highly specific nature of the second scenario suggests that Israel knows full well that one of its soldiers killed Abu Akleh in this manner.

It appears that the new hasbara talking point is to try to portray Abu Akleh’s death as a technical or operational error rather than a willful killing and premeditated murder – as is the conclusion of a preliminary field investigation by Al-Haq, a Palestinian human rights group.

The International Federation of Journalists concluded much the same and submitted a complaint to the International Criminal Court over the “deliberate systematic targeting of a journalist” by Israeli snipers.

Almost exactly a month before Abu Akleh’s death, a Palestinian child in Jenin refugee camp was killed in the same manner as described in the Israeli military’s second scenario.

Muhammad Qassim, 16, was shot dead by an Israeli soldier who aimed a gun from the back of an Israeli military vehicle – begging the question of whether the child was killed by the same soldier or unit or under the same commander responsible for Abu Akleh’s killing.

On the same day that Qassim was killed, lawyer Muhammad Assaf was shot in the heart in front of his young nephews by a soldier who fired out of the back of an army jeep.

All this is to say that if dozens of journalists killed by Israel over the past two decades isn’t enough to establish a pattern of behavior, there’s recent precedent for the Israeli military’s second scenario.

Attack on funeral

Meanwhile, Israeli police found themselves having to justify shocking footage of officers striking at pallbearers carrying Abu Akleh’s casket in the sanctuary of Jerusalem’s St. Louis French Hospital – an institution under French custodianship.

Even if you can convince people you accidentally shot a journalist, its a lot harder to convince them you accidentally attacked their funeral https://t.co/kHMXrElqI5 — Nicholas Danforth (@NicholasDanfort) May 13, 2022

I've covered a lot of funerals in Jerusalem. I've never seen anything like today.



Israeli police beating Palestinians as they carry @ShireenNasri's coffin. Police say they were responding to rock throwing but their video shows only one man throwing a bottle.



With @KatyTurNBC: pic.twitter.com/L9nDtORLOb — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) May 13, 2022

With this 2nd video, I prove how



3) @israelpolice cut the 2nd scene to exclude their forces beating the pallbearers prior to the stone thrower without a stone



Clip one is in black and white so you can notice when they cut. See what they cut prior, on press video (right)



2/x pic.twitter.com/ZwmHRhfDdh — Rafael Shimunov (@rafaelshimunov) May 14, 2022

Then the Israeli police tweeted that plans for Abu Akleh’s funeral procession “were coordinated in advance by the Israel Police together with the Abu Akleh family.”

By “coordinated” the Israeli police mean that they summoned the slain journalist’s family and imposed conditions on her funeral procession, as was reported by Al Jazeera:

Unreal. Shireen’s coffin almost falls- Israeli forces entered the hospital courtyard. The order to her brother day before- no flags- no chants- no walking procession. Shireen is highlighting the Israeli occupation of Palestinians even in death #ShireenAbuAqla https://t.co/e75t4sWpCH — Stefanie Dekker (@StefanieDekker) May 13, 2022

An Israeli police officer removes a Palestinian flag during a gathering for Shireen Abu Akleh outside an East Jerusalem church on 12 May. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights said that Israel had established dozens of police checkpoints around the area of Jerusalem’s Old City where the funeral was to take place.

Protesters gathered outside the St. Louis French Hospital carrying flags and posters of Abu Akleh.

“Scores [of] heavily armed Israeli police, along with a skunk truck, mounted police on horseback and Israeli Intelligence officers surrounded the entire hospital and prevented the gathered civilians, journalists and patients from entering it,” according to the Palestinian rights group.

“Israeli police also assaulted civilians and journalists at the hospital’s main gate.”

At that point the infamous assault on the pallbearers carrying Abu Akleh took place.

After Abu Akleh’s casket was put in the private vehicle, Israeli police stopped it and “removed Palestinian flags and shattered the vehicle windows.”

Upon arrival of Abu Akleh’s casket to the Roman Catholic Church in the Old City, Israeli police “began to attack civilians to disperse them, confiscate Palestinian flags, tear up pictures of Abu Akleh and signs protesting her killing.”

As the funeral procession proceeded to Abu Akleh’s place of burial, Israeli police harassed mourners and arrested more than a dozen Palestinians, according to PCHR.

There was so much more violence, that I witnessed on the ~200m walk between the Roman Catholic Church and the graveyard on Mt. Zion. Israeli forces were within the crowd, assaulting anyone holding a flag, kicking around randomly, including women of my mother's age.

enraging. — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) May 14, 2022

This is Nuwwar's friend, who was beaten before her, taken while giving an interview to a BBC journalist, according to friends. I do not have an ID on this girl.



Watch, and closely observe the brutality (all too common yesterday). pic.twitter.com/NOxwzwSNR0 — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) May 14, 2022

To add insult to literal injury, the police are spinning their actions as protecting the wishes of the Abu Akleh family by stating that “Israel Police instructed that the coffin be returned to the hearse, as did the EU ambassador and Abu Akleh’s own family, but the mob refused.”

And so police had to “disperse the mob and prevent them from taking the coffin,” according to Israel’s dubious narrative.

A protester holds flowers and a poster of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh during a protest outside the St. Louis French Hospital in Jerusalem on 13 May. Ilia Yefimovich DPA

On Saturday, in an attempt to take off the international pressure following the shocking funeral attack, Israel’s chief of police announced that he had ordered an investigation into police conduct.

Israeli paramilitary police is going to investigate itself.



Israel is masterful at conducting whitewash investigations in order to deflect attention from int’l calls for independent and impartial investigations and meaningful accountability measures. This should not fool anyone. https://t.co/CwNNX00bWL — Jamil Dakwar (@jdakwar) May 14, 2022

Abu Akleh’s brother roundly contradicted the Israeli police narrative in an interview with BBC News on Friday.

Shireen Abu Akleh’s brother did an interview with the BBC earlier today that refutes and contradicts every single last claim made by the Israeli police in this thread.



Bare faced liars full of disgrace. https://t.co/a98pGiv8q6 pic.twitter.com/h6CG2QKZ7r — Naks Bilal (@BilalNaks) May 13, 2022

“We were shocked to see them just starting [to beat] people, throwing sound grenades, tear gas, all this, we cannot explain it, this thing happened without any explanation.”

Israeli police had imposed themselves on mourners in the Abu Akleh family’s home the day of her killing, ordering the family to turn off music that was playing outside while the family were receiving condolence calls.

Israeli police entered the family home of Shireen abu akleh in Beit hanina where condolences being held to tell family to turn off the music being played outside. People yelling at them to leave. Police left and music now turned off. pic.twitter.com/M5MmrEMgk0 — Stefanie Dekker (@StefanieDekker) May 11, 2022

The quest for truth and justice for her killing is just the same.