Israel attacks Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral

Palestinians mourn around the grave of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Mount Zion Cemetery near Jerusalem on 13 May. Ilia Yefimovich DPA

Israeli police in Jerusalem on Friday stormed the funeral for Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The Al Jazeera correspondent was fatally shot in the head while covering a military raid in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank two days earlier, causing shock and anger among Palestinians and around the world.

Meanwhile, an Israeli officer was killed by Palestinian resistance fighters in Burqin, a Palestinian town near Jenin, on Friday.

Israel edged towards admitting that its forces were responsible for the legendary TV correspondent’s death after two days of attempting to deflect blame to Palestinians.

A group of independent UN human rights experts on Friday condemned Abu Akleh’s killing and demanded “a prompt, independent, impartial, effective, thorough and transparent investigation” into her death.

Another journalist, Ali Samoudi, was shot in the back during the same incident and was reported to be in stable condition.

“Authorities have an obligation not to harm journalists and to protect them from harm under international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” the experts said.

They added that Abu Akleh’s killing, which “may constitute a war crime,” should be probed as part of the International Criminal Court’s ongoing investigation in Palestine.

On Thursday, Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Palestinian Authority, rejected calls for a joint investigation with Israel into Abu Akleh’s death “because they committed the crime and because we don’t trust them.”

He said that the PA “will go immediately to the International Criminal Court in order to track down the criminals.”

Al-Haq, a Palestinian human rights organization, concluded after a preliminary field investigation that Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli soldiers and that “the murder … amounts to willful killing, a war crime” under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Funeral attacked

If Israel thought that the apparent deliberate killing of a journalist wearing a flak jacket marked as “press” and a helmet would drop out of the news cycle, its police made a grave miscalculation by attacking Abu Akleh’s funeral.

Live coverage showed Israeli officers using batons against the pallbearers carrying Abu Akleh’s casket, nearly causing them to drop it:

"The Israeli army is asking people if they are Christian or Muslim. If you’re Muslim you weren’t allowed in." - @ajimran



Israeli occupation forces are attacking Palestinians during the funeral of killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. pic.twitter.com/Xq3VkeOCqn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 13, 2022

الاحتلال لم يقتل شيرين مرة، بل مرتين !!#شيرين_ابو_عاقلة pic.twitter.com/RZfRSaiGzH — Saleh Zighari (@SalehZighari) May 13, 2022

The closest video of the #Israeli police suppressing the funeral procession of Shireen Abu Aqleh as the coffin was leaving the French hospital towards the cemetery pic.twitter.com/TaOsvCUUCd — Rushdi Abualouf (@Rushdibbc) May 13, 2022

Israeli police moved in on a crowd of mourners at the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, beating demonstrators with batons and causing pallbearers to briefly drop the casket. https://t.co/BNjeSIIxrP pic.twitter.com/SYluj1TUbG — The Associated Press (@AP) May 13, 2022

“Reporting from the scene, Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan said the Israeli forces targeted mourners because they did not want them to walk with Abu Akleh’s coffin,” according to that outlet, for which Abu Akleh was a high-profile and longtime correspondent.

Video distributed by Israeli police showed officers grabbing a Palestinian flag off of her casket:

Israeli police release video showing their officers ripping Palestinian flags off the hearse carrying @ShireenNasri coffin. pic.twitter.com/D3AOxndatP — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) May 13, 2022

Israeli police release video showing one man throwing a bottle from edge of crowd. Video doesn’t explain why the police start beating people carrying the coffin.



Video also shows one man swinging a flag at police. But that is after police already started beating pallbearers. pic.twitter.com/oVhU5OXe1O — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) May 13, 2022

1/2 Today, EU 🇪🇺and likeminded partners attended the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh in occupied East Jerusalem. Appalled by the violence in the St Joseph Hospital compound and the level of unnecessary force exercised by Israeli police throughout the funeral procession. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) May 13, 2022

You forgot to mention that the police who dispensed what you call ‘unnecessary force’ benefit from EU funding. https://t.co/oYnGwWQZp0 — David Cronin (@dvcronin) May 13, 2022

Dismayed by the scenes witnessed today at the margins of Ms Abu Akleh's funeral and the disproportionate and disrespectful use of force on a funeral procession. Maintaining public order can be done by other means. — Dimiter Tzantchev (@DTzantchev) May 13, 2022

No condemnation of Israeli police's actions in Jerusalem today from the White House. @PressSec: "deeply disturbing images...We regret the intrusion into what should have been a peaceful procession." She "urged respect" of mourners and family. — Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) May 13, 2022

If #ShireenAbuAkleh was Ukrainian American journalist killed while covering the brutal Russian occupation of Ukraine and her funeral procession was violently attacked by Russian forces, I have no doubt your condemnation will be unequivocal followed by accountability measures. https://t.co/Qz60PpuhvN — Jamil Dakwar (@jdakwar) May 13, 2022

In the tweet quoted below "distressed" means "will continue to veto any meaningful Security Council resolution" https://t.co/btM8jaPITP — Hagai El-Ad חגי אלעד حجاي إلعاد (@HagaiElAd) May 13, 2022

Great so stop FUNDING them. https://t.co/8TTWO3C3Ut — beth miller (@bethavemiller) May 13, 2022

Consternation face aux violences policières lors des funérailles de Shireen Abu Akleh à l'hôpital St Joseph, établissement sous protection française. De telles scènes sont profondément choquantes. — France à Jérusalem 🇫🇷 🇪🇺 (@FranceJerusalem) May 13, 2022

“​​The event is one of a number of gatherings that have been forbidden by the authorities under an unprecedented and wide-ranging ban on pro-Palestinian protest in the German capital,” according to Al Jazeera English.

While police prevented the vigil in Berlin, Israeli forces in Jerusalem harassed Palestinians throughout the course of Abu Akleh’s funeral before she was finally laid to rest.

2/2 I have no expectations from the police, which on this sad day chose to act violently. Not only in the hospital but throughout the funeral, they were blocking people who wanted to join the service from entering the old city & confiscating flags & signs #ShireenAbuAkleh pic.twitter.com/d2PLLmMuLa — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_) May 13, 2022

Israeli forces pulling Palestinian flags off Shireen Abu Akleh's hearse. pic.twitter.com/8qTX9uCPV1 — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) May 13, 2022

"If you don't stop these chants and (Palestinian) nationalistic songs we will have to disperse you using force and we won't let the funeral take place" - a policeman says over the loudspeaker to mourners at the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh via @AFP — Gareth Browne (@BrowneGareth) May 13, 2022

Israeli occupation forces have arrested several mourners for raising the Palestinian flag in occupied East Jerusalem.



🔗:https://t.co/lyo2bwX4yxhttps://t.co/zv1xPCwdNP — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 13, 2022

Israel has long sought to erase Palestinian life in Jerusalem and has banned the Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian Authority from maintaining any presence in the city.

Israel viewed its supposed sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem as “at risk” due to the massive funeral mobilization, according to an Al Jazeera English correspondent, and attempted to prevent Palestinians from displaying their flag and from broadcasting nationalist songs.

"Even in her death, Shireen is highlighting Israel's occupation of the Palestinian people."



Al Jazeera’s @StefanieDekker explains how Israeli occupation forces continue to disrupt the funeral of her colleague, Shireen Abu Akleh.



⭕ LIVE updates: https://t.co/k4F4qAe7fC pic.twitter.com/SeyUhlzEF5 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 13, 2022

Unreal. Shireen’s coffin almost falls- Israeli forces entered the hospital courtyard. The order to her brother day before- no flags- no chants- no walking procession. Shireen is highlighting the Israeli occupation of Palestinians even in death #ShireenAbuAqla https://t.co/e75t4sWpCH — Stefanie Dekker (@StefanieDekker) May 13, 2022

Israeli police come to remove the Palestinian flag from outside the church where Shireen’s family was receiving condolences- and shoved everyone around for no reason. #Shireen_Abu_Akleh pic.twitter.com/41zqOTlKaV — Stefanie Dekker (@StefanieDekker) May 12, 2022

I think this is the biggest national anger grief sadness since the death of Yasser Arafat, the second largest funeral in #Jerusalem in fifty years since 2001 when Faisal al-Husseini passed away. pic.twitter.com/VVO4SoX5F0 — Rushdi Abualouf (@Rushdibbc) May 13, 2022

Bells of all churches in Jerusalem are ringing in unison. This is unprecedented. Everything about this funeral is exceptional just like Shireen. https://t.co/v23rQrO1ZD — Nour Odeh 🇵🇸 #NojusticeNopeace (@nour_odeh) May 13, 2022

Jerusalem, occupied Palestine, bidding a warm farewell to Shireen Abu Aqleh’s body, igniting even stronger determination for liberation. https://t.co/v2izH45vOU — Maha Abdallah مها عبدالله (@MahaAbdallah) May 13, 2022

VIDEO: The newest Jewish building acquisition in #Hebron!! pic.twitter.com/rCSHiFgXFu — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר 🕎 (@YishaiFleisher) May 13, 2022

مصادر محلية: مستوطنون يستولون على منزل فلسطيني يعود لآل الجعبري في شارع عثمان بن عفان في مدينة الخليل pic.twitter.com/sgQpSKTM4a — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 13, 2022

And it’s also the purpose of its military occupation of the West Bank that is about to stretch into its 56th year.

Protecting its illegal settlement enterprise by stamping out Palestinian resistance is why the Israeli army was in Jenin refugee camp the day Shireen Abu Akleh was killed and on Friday morning, when an Israeli commando was fatally injured by fighters.

The Israeli officer killed in Burqin village, adjacent to Jenin refugee camp, was identified as Noam Raz from the Yamam “counterterrorism” unit of the Israeli police. The Times of Israel described him as “a founding member and resident of the settlement of Kida” in the West Bank.

Raz was shot following an hours-long standoff after Israeli military forces surrounded the home of Mahmoud al-Dabai in Jenin refugee camp.

Daoud Zubeidi, the brother of Zakaria Zubeidi, the Fatah military leader who escaped from Israeli prison last year, was reportedly critically injured during the Israeli raid in Jenin.

The Tel Aviv daily Haaretz, citing Israeli military officials, reported that “some of the forces that entered the refugee camp were there as part of the Israeli probe into Abu Akleh’s death.”

Israel backtracks from blaming Palestinians

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that “the Israeli military said that it was investigating the possibility that the fatal shot may have been fired by one of its soldiers.”

The paper added that it “marked a significant backtrack from Israel’s initial explanation for the shooting — that Abu Akleh was ‘most likely’ hit by fire from Palestinian militants.”

An Israeli military spokesperson told The Washington Post that it had taken the guns from the soldiers involved “to have them available for ballistic testing,” the paper said.

A senior Israeli military official told The Wall Street Journal that a bullet fired by a soldier “could have deflected off the ground or a wall and struck” the journalist.

The Palestinian Authority has refused to comply with Israel’s demand to hand over the bullet that killed Abu Akleh for ballistic testing.

Israel has mishandled evidence in its previous investigations into the killing of Palestinians by its forces and has an overwhelming interest in deflecting blame elsewhere.

Human rights groups have long excoriated Israel’s self-investigations as whitewashing mechanisms intended to shield it from international accountability rather than delivering justice to Palestinians.

It is grotesque that the United States is pressuring Palestinians to conduct a joint investigation with Israel, given Israel's demonstrated record of whitewashing the killings of so many Palestinians. | #ShireenAbuAkleh @theintercept @btselemhttps://t.co/PEYKSQkMRE — Hagai El-Ad חגי אלעד حجاي إلعاد (@HagaiElAd) May 13, 2022