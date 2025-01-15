Qatar announces Gaza ceasefire deal

Palestinians react to news of a ceasefire agreement with Israel in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on 15 January. Omar Ashtawy APA images

The prime minister of Qatar announced late Wednesday that a phased deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas to end more than 460 days of brutal and devastating war in Gaza.

The first phase of a three-stage agreement will begin on Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said during a brief press conference in Doha:

أجواء فرح في مدن قطاع #غزة مع تواتر الأنباء عن قرب التوصل لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار وصفقة تبادل#الأخبار #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/mmoSa5sECg — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) January 15, 2025

Al Thani said that the first phase of the deal would take place over 42 days and see the release of 33 Israelis held captive in Gaza – both living and dead, and both soldiers and civilians – in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons and detention centers.

That phase also includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza’s populated areas, Al Thani added, as well as evacuation of the wounded for medical treatment outside of Gaza.

Palestinians displaced within Gaza will be able to return to their homes during the first phase, Al Thani said, and there will be a surge in desperately needed humanitarian aid across the territory.

The Qatari prime minister said that Doha would work closely with Cairo and Washington to guarantee the implementation of the agreement but that it was up to the parties to fully commit to all three phases, honor their obligations and reach a lasting casefire.

Pressure

US President Joe Biden stated that the agreement bringing an end to 15 months of war that threatened to destabilize the entire region was the result of “extreme pressure” on Hamas and the weakening of Iran.

The deal is also the result of “dogged and painstaking American diplomacy,” Biden added.

The lame duck president undermined his claim by acknowledging that the plan agreed to by Israel and Hamas on Wednesday was the same one that he presented in May.

“My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done,” Biden said.

But two Arab officials told The Times of Israel that Steve Witkoff, the Middle East envoy of Donald Trump – who begins his second term as US president on Monday – did more to sway Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in one meeting than Biden did in a whole year.

The prevailing analysis in the Israeli media is that it was the incoming Trump administration’s pressure on Netanyahu, rather than Israeli pressure on Hamas, that got the agreement over the finish line.

"A diplomat briefed on the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas credited progress in the talks in part to the influence of President-elect Donald Trump, saying it was 'the first time there has been real pressure on the Israeli side to accept a deal.'"… pic.twitter.com/urPXb5f48f — Evan Hill (@evanhill) January 15, 2025

“And here we are today, proving that the [Israeli] occupation did not and will not defeat our people and their resistance,” al-Hayya said.

The Hamas official thanked regional resistance groups including Hizballah in Lebanon and Ansarallah in Yemen for opening support fronts and protesters around the globe for standing in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Reporters at the Doha press conference on Wednesday asked what mechanisms were in place to guarantee that this truce would hold. A temporary pause that saw an exchange of captives collapsed after a week in November 2023.

The official death toll in Gaza stood at around 14,850 Palestinians before the November 2023 truce came into effect. That figure stood at around 46,700 and counting on Wednesday as Israel continued to wage deadly attacks on Gaza following the announcement of the deal.

These children are among 30 people killed just in the last hour in Gaza City, after the ceasefire deal was announced. https://t.co/S1K4EMBKLg — Mohammad Alsaafin (@malsaafin) January 15, 2025

At least 110,265 Palestinians – one in every 20 people in Gaza – have been injured, many of them with life-altering injuries.

What comes next

The International Court of Justice warned in January last year that there was a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza. Another tribunal in The Hague, the International Criminal Court, issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the former defense minister who was dismissed by Netanyahu in November 2024.

Netanyahu is now seeking guarantees from state parties to the International Criminal Court that he will not be arrested if he travels to their countries.

The Israeli military is meanwhile no longer publishing the name of its forces in the media, fearing they will be arrested abroad. Both Ghassan Alian – the head of COGAT, the Israeli military body that enforces the siege on Gaza – and a vacationing Israeli reservist recently evaded arrest in Italy and Brazil, respectively.

Al Mezan, a human rights group based in Gaza, said that the announcement of a ceasefire is “a crucial step toward reducing the killing of Palestinians through deadly force.”

But it warned that a ceasefire alone “will not end the ongoing genocide that Israel is perpetrating against the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

“What is required is for Israel to end all ongoing genocidal acts, open Gaza, and for the international community to ensure accountability for those responsible,” the group said.

♦️PCHR welcomes the ceasefire in the #Gaza Strip. We hope that this agreement will lead to the end of Israel’s genocidal military campaign which has been ongoing for 15 months, resulting in massive killing, destruction, displacement and starvation. Israel has left Gaza with no… — Palestinian Centre for Human Rights - PCHR (@pchrgaza) January 15, 2025

The administration of Gaza following the ceasefire remains an open question.

“This war will not end with the last airstrike,” Hijazi said. “Its effects will linger in the rubble, in the struggle to rebuild and in the constant fear that the ceasefire will not last.”

“The people of Gaza need more than words of solidarity,” Hijazi added. “We need meaningful global action to support reconstruction and ensure accountability.”